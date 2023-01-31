Read full article on original website
wascotrib.com
Headlines in History - Jan. 26, 2023
Shafter High Students try out the school's first Commodore 64 Computer in Lloyd Robidaux' math class. The desktop computer was introduced August 1982. The Richland School Board's president, Roger Riley, presents retiring district secretary Suzie Dobbs with a certificate of recognition for 20 years of service. 10 years ago:Jan. 16,...
yourcentralvalley.com
The Visalia Spring Fest is back this weekend
The Visalia Springfest, the valley’s biggest home show, is happening this weekend at the Visalia Convention Center located at 303 E. Acequia Ave., Visalia, CA. Friday, Feb. 3rd from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5th from 10 a.m....
KMPH.com
New 3200 seat church to officially open on Thursday in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — The South Valley is getting a new church. The Catholic Diocese of Fresno will celebrate a Mass of Dedication for St. Charles Borromeo. St. Charles church is located at Caldwell Ave. and Akers St. in Visalia. The new church will be the largest parish church...
wascotrib.com
Death Notices - Jan. 26, 2023
Aurora Ocampo, 78, of Wasco passed away Jan. 11, in Bakersfield. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter. Santiago D. Naranjo, 47, of Shafter passed away Jan. 16, in Sun Valley. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter. Lucio A. DeLeon, 56, of Shafter passed away Jan. 12, in Bakersfield. Basham &...
KGET 17
A Bakersfield woman is appearing on a game show
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield native Kelly Gerhold is competing to join the cast on Game Show Networks’ “Master Minds.”. Gerhold is a teacher with a master’s degree in history and is also a natural at whistling. This will be the Bakersfield College adjunct history professor’s...
Bakersfield Californian
Kern residents to see red on Friday
The American Heart Association is encouraging Kern residents to wear red Friday to raise awareness around heart disease, the leading cause of death in the country. Since President Lyndon B. Johnson’s first proclamation in 1964, February has been annually declared as American Heart Month. The first Friday of the month — Feb. 3 this year — is National Wear Red Day, as part of the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women initiative, which raises awareness around heart disease.
I Just Saw The Trailer For "Killing County" — Which Is About My Hometown — And I'm Embarrassed, Frustrated, And Not The Least Bit Surprised
Watching true crime shows was trendy entertainment until I saw my hometown on the screen.
wascotrib.com
County ag queen vies for state title
Addison Tatum, the 2023 Kern County Ms. United States Agriculture, will compete for the state title on Saturday, Jan. 28. She brings a wealth of excitement and enthusiasm to the pageant. Tatum has lived her entire life in Wasco and feels proud to represent the city. "It's a small town...
wascotrib.com
WHS wrestling beats out Shafter
The Wasco High School boy's varsity, junior varsity and girls varsity wrestling teams all took wins against the Shafter Generals. It was a proud moment for them all and an opportunity to move forward in the league. The boy's varsity team won 54-18, the junior varsity 36-15 and the girls...
Here’s how much rain fell in January in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — January’s rainstorms helped the Central Valley battle its ongoing drought. The atmospheric river brought rain that prompted rock and mud slides, wet roads, snow and flooding to many parts of Kern County. It was a very wet month, and now there are rain totals showing the amount of rain that fell […]
wascotrib.com
Arrest Report - Jan. 26, 2023
As reported by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Wasco substation:. Alexis Garcia, 23, of Wasco, was arrested near the intersection of Poso Avenue and F Street for felony under the influence of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, illegal possession of an assault weapon, possession of a short-barreled rifle, possession of a large capacity magazine and CCW in vehicle. He was booked into the Kern County Jail.
Bakersfield woman wins $10,000 for Kern County Animal Services
Kern County Animal Services recently received the money they needed for a special event in the Spring and the animals at the Kern County Animal Shelter are really feeling the love.
KGET 17
Kern County to face cold nights and frigid mornings this week
A very cold winter storm system brought light to moderate rainfall upon Kern County. To put it in more detail, California Highway Patrol had to pace traffic over the Grapevine this morning due to the snow and Bakersfield picked up an additional 0.33″ in the rain gauge, almost three times the amount originally forecast.
Bakersfield Now
Pet of the Week: 1/31
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Meet the Pet of the Week, Romo, from Bakersfield SPCA!. You can catch Romo on Eyewitness News Puppy Picks, airing on Friday, February 10, at 7 a.m. on FOX58!. If you would like to adopt Romo or meet any other dogs or cats available for...
3 dead dogs, 18 live ones found at Taft home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Animal Services seized 18 dogs from a trash-filled home in Taft this month, according to a search warrant. Officers also found three dead dogs and two cats. On. Jan. 6, an officer investigated a complaint in the 300 block of A street after the reporting party provided photos of […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two Men Killed in Fiery Crash in Kings County
Two men were killed in a head-on crash that ended with one vehicle bursting into flames on the evening of Tuesday, January 24, 2023. The accident occurred shortly before 7:00 p.m. near Corcoran in Kings County. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the driver of a Ford Escape was traveling north on 10th Avenue near Niles Avenue, while a driver in a Toyota Corolla was heading south on 10th.
School employee suspected of molesting teen girl
Update: The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Solis allegedly touched a 14-year-old girl in May of 2022 in an inappropriate manner. The sheriff’s office was made aware of the allegations on Jan. 29, 2023. Solis was taken into custody Monday at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, according to the sheriff’s office. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A […]
BPD to conduct DUI checkpoint on Friday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department said officers will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in an undisclosed location on Friday. BPD said officers will be at an unknown location within city limits between 6:30 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday checking for signs of alcohol or drug impairment and proper licensing. […]
Kern remains in freeze warning, clear skies expected
The weather story will continue to be the sub-freezing temps across Kern county tonight and tomorrow morning with a Freeze Warning in place until 9 a.m. We will continue to see clear skies along with warmer temps into the upper 60s, especially Thursday and Friday. A trough developing out of the north is expected to arrive […]
Bakersfield Californian
'They get paid in experience': BC culinary students gain hands-on experience at Renegade Room
When Marcia Overturf talks about Bakersfield College’s Renegade Room and its unique restaurant workers, she knows those topics well because she speaks from experience. Two years ago when she attended BC, she worked at the restaurant operated by students enrolled in the college’s culinary arts program. And now she’s back as the lab technician/manager of the Renegade Room.
