Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious AltercationOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's Attempt to Eliminate 140 Police Positions to Balance Budget: Recruitment Efforts FailedBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Looking for Tacos in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Strongsville, OhioIsla ChiuStrongsville, OH
Balancing the budget vs. maintaining public safety: Cleveland Mayor proposes cutting 142 police officer positionsEdy ZooCleveland, OH
The City of Akron Search for Police Candidates in Cleveland While Cleveland's Search for Candidates in Cleveland FailBrown on ClevelandAkron, OH
Related
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's Attempt to Eliminate 140 Police Positions to Balance Budget: Recruitment Efforts Failed
Cleveland, OH. - The City of Cleveland, Ohio, is attempting to eliminate the job search for their safety force. Mayor Justin Bibb announced his plan to eliminate 140 plus open positions to balance the City's budget.
Cain Park summer stage offerings to include ‘Rent,’ ‘Fun Home’: Press Run
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- February is surely the coldest month of the year, but the folks at Cain Park are encouraging us to look ahead to warmer times. To get us started, they have announced two productions scheduled for the Cleveland Heights park’s Alma Theater this summer. They are the rock musical “Rent” and the introspective “Fun Home.”
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Anchor Natalie Herbick of FOX 8 News Cleveland?
The residents of Cleveland love WJW-TV news anchor Natalie Herbick. Understandably, FOX 8 News viewers became concerned when she shared a personal message about her health during a recent broadcast. In response to her statement, they expressed their support via social media. So, what happened to Natalie Herbick of FOX 8 News Cleveland? Read on to find out what the anchor said in her announcement.
Ari Maron Wants to Give East 4th Street a $1.65-Million Facelift, Make it Cleveland's First Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area
A canopy, pocket park, open-street dining and more are in the plans
Cleveland Jewish News
Heck’s Cafe Beachwood now open in former Blu, Moxie space
Heck’s Cafe, at 3355 Richmond Road in Beachwood, was slated to open Feb. 2. The third location for the restaurant, Heck’s Cafe takes over the space left behind by Cleveland restaurateur Brad Friedlander’s Blu, the Restaurant, which closed in April 2022 after opening in late 2018. The...
Looking for Tacos in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Strongsville, Ohio
The other day, for once, I did not dine alone and got lunch with a friend. We went to Blue Habanero, a Mexican restaurant that specializes in tacos. To start, I ordered a virgin pina colada. I was tempted to get a non-virgin pina colada, but since I had to drive home, I was responsible and ordered a non-alcoholic beverage. Even without the booze, the pina colada was delightful. It was sweet, refreshing, and smoothly blended.
Cleveland Guardians hire Amanda Kamekona as their first woman on-the-field coach
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Guardians have hired Amanda Kamekona, the first woman on-the-field coach in franchise history. The hire continues a MLB-trend of bringing more women coaches into the game. Kamekona will be one of three hitting coaches working with Cleveland’s two complex teams in Goodyear, Arizona, this season. The...
clevelandart.org
Stephen Willats | FRONT Film Program | A. K. Burns
FRONT International: Cleveland Triennial for Contemporary Art. FRONT International is a region-wide triennial exhibition of work by artists from around the world that launched its first edition in 2018. In addition to housing the offices of FRONT Exhibition Company, the organizers of the exhibition, Transformer Station was proud to be one of the 28 sites of the exhibition in Northeast Ohio.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland accepting proposals for ‘golden’ piece of property
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The city of Cleveland is now accepting proposals for a piece of property ripe for development in the Gordon Square Arts District. The more than two acre lot on the intersection of W. 74th and Detroit Rd. used to be the home of the Watterson-Lake school. The...
Concert Review: Bruce Springsteen Returned to the Stage in Tampa to Kick Off Tour Coming to Cleveland in April
Springsteen wasted no time recharging his following
Jury Sides With Backyard Pizza Oven Owners in Cleveland Heights Lawsuit
After four days of trial at the Cuyahoga Court of Common Pleas, the eight-person jury tasked to decide the fate of Paul Schambs and Mary Lynne Newsome's backyard pizza oven agreed unanimously that the smoke "billowing" from it did not constitute a private nuisance."Did the defendant, Paul Schambs and/or Mary Lynne Newsome negligently use the woodfired pizza oven on the defendants property?" Judge Shannon Gallagher read to the courtroom, citing the first complaint of a qualified nuisance."The answer is no."
‘Intolerable’: Ohio couple suing neighbors over backyard pizza oven
Brooks Jones and his wife Mika filed the lawsuit against their neighbors, Paul Schambs and Mary Lynne Newsome, after other attempts to resolve the dispute over the pizza oven failed.
iheart.com
Funeral Arrangements For Cleveland Baseball Drummer John Adams
(Cleveland) - The Cleveland Guardians have announced funeral and visitation arrangements for John Adams, the baseball fan who banged on his bass drum at games since 1973. E. 9th Street & Superior Ave NE. (Downtown Cleveland) Cleveland, OH 44114. In lieu of flowers, the community is invited to make a...
Wahoo Club changes name: ‘The time is right’ Cleveland baseball fan group’s president says
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Wahoo Club, a fixture for more than 60 years, is changing its name to the 455 Club. The fan-based booster club regularly brings in past and current Cleveland ballplayers to speak at its monthly brunches. Its new name is a reference to the 455 consecutive-game sellout streak and honors the team’s No. 1 fan, John Adams, club president Bob Rosen said.
tourcounsel.com
Great Lakes Mall | Shopping mall in Mentor, Ohio
Great Lakes Mall is a shopping mall in Mentor, Ohio on Mentor Avenue (U.S. Route 20), approximately 20 miles (32 km) northeast of Cleveland. The mall now has 126 stores. The anchor stores are Round 1 Entertainment, Dillard's, Planet Fitness, JCPenney, and Dick's Sporting Goods. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, Firestone and Macy's.
Crash cleared on SR 176 in Cleveland
Traffic has returned to normal after a crash on State Route 176 caused delays in Cleveland Tuesday afternoon.
Manja Bar in Lakewood to Close After Nearly 25 Years
The owners of Cleveland Curiosities have bought the property and will be expanding their store
Man dumps deer entrails on Baker Street in Berea
BEREA, Ohio -- A Berea man, 36, left the inner organs of a deer on Baker Street. At about 7:30 a.m. Jan. 26, a Baker resident called police and said she had found what appeared to be intestines on the sidewalk. Upon closer examination, police determined that the pile of entrails included large and small intestines, a stomach, a liver and kidneys.
‘Hell’s Kitchen’ show launches local chef Alejandro Najar, he moves to The Blue Door Bakery & Cafe
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – Alejandro Najar is the latest chef putting Greater Cleveland on the foodie map. For the 21st season of Gordon Ramsey’s “Hell’s Kitchen,” producers asked the young chef to compete. They’d seen his photos of his culinary output on Instagram and the rest is history. Almost.
Comments / 0