ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Anchor Natalie Herbick of FOX 8 News Cleveland?

The residents of Cleveland love WJW-TV news anchor Natalie Herbick. Understandably, FOX 8 News viewers became concerned when she shared a personal message about her health during a recent broadcast. In response to her statement, they expressed their support via social media. So, what happened to Natalie Herbick of FOX 8 News Cleveland? Read on to find out what the anchor said in her announcement.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Heck’s Cafe Beachwood now open in former Blu, Moxie space

Heck’s Cafe, at 3355 Richmond Road in Beachwood, was slated to open Feb. 2. The third location for the restaurant, Heck’s Cafe takes over the space left behind by Cleveland restaurateur Brad Friedlander’s Blu, the Restaurant, which closed in April 2022 after opening in late 2018. The...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Isla Chiu

Looking for Tacos in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Strongsville, Ohio

The other day, for once, I did not dine alone and got lunch with a friend. We went to Blue Habanero, a Mexican restaurant that specializes in tacos. To start, I ordered a virgin pina colada. I was tempted to get a non-virgin pina colada, but since I had to drive home, I was responsible and ordered a non-alcoholic beverage. Even without the booze, the pina colada was delightful. It was sweet, refreshing, and smoothly blended.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
clevelandart.org

Stephen Willats | FRONT Film Program | A. K. Burns

FRONT International: Cleveland Triennial for Contemporary Art. FRONT International is a region-wide triennial exhibition of work by artists from around the world that launched its first edition in 2018. In addition to housing the offices of FRONT Exhibition Company, the organizers of the exhibition, Transformer Station was proud to be one of the 28 sites of the exhibition in Northeast Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland accepting proposals for ‘golden’ piece of property

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The city of Cleveland is now accepting proposals for a piece of property ripe for development in the Gordon Square Arts District. The more than two acre lot on the intersection of W. 74th and Detroit Rd. used to be the home of the Watterson-Lake school. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

Jury Sides With Backyard Pizza Oven Owners in Cleveland Heights Lawsuit

After four days of trial at the Cuyahoga Court of Common Pleas, the eight-person jury tasked to decide the fate of Paul Schambs and Mary Lynne Newsome's backyard pizza oven agreed unanimously that the smoke "billowing" from it did not constitute a private nuisance."Did the defendant, Paul Schambs and/or Mary Lynne Newsome negligently use the woodfired pizza oven on the defendants property?" Judge Shannon Gallagher read to the courtroom, citing the first complaint of a qualified nuisance."The answer is no."
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
iheart.com

Funeral Arrangements For Cleveland Baseball Drummer John Adams

(Cleveland) - The Cleveland Guardians have announced funeral and visitation arrangements for John Adams, the baseball fan who banged on his bass drum at games since 1973. E. 9th Street & Superior Ave NE. (Downtown Cleveland) Cleveland, OH 44114. In lieu of flowers, the community is invited to make a...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Wahoo Club changes name: ‘The time is right’ Cleveland baseball fan group’s president says

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Wahoo Club, a fixture for more than 60 years, is changing its name to the 455 Club. The fan-based booster club regularly brings in past and current Cleveland ballplayers to speak at its monthly brunches. Its new name is a reference to the 455 consecutive-game sellout streak and honors the team’s No. 1 fan, John Adams, club president Bob Rosen said.
CLEVELAND, OH
tourcounsel.com

Great Lakes Mall | Shopping mall in Mentor, Ohio

Great Lakes Mall is a shopping mall in Mentor, Ohio on Mentor Avenue (U.S. Route 20), approximately 20 miles (32 km) northeast of Cleveland. The mall now has 126 stores. The anchor stores are Round 1 Entertainment, Dillard's, Planet Fitness, JCPenney, and Dick's Sporting Goods. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, Firestone and Macy's.
MENTOR, OH
Cleveland.com

Man dumps deer entrails on Baker Street in Berea

BEREA, Ohio -- A Berea man, 36, left the inner organs of a deer on Baker Street. At about 7:30 a.m. Jan. 26, a Baker resident called police and said she had found what appeared to be intestines on the sidewalk. Upon closer examination, police determined that the pile of entrails included large and small intestines, a stomach, a liver and kidneys.
BEREA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy