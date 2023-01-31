Proposed Changes to Federal Standards for Collecting and Reporting Race/Ethnicity Data: What Are They and Why do they Matter?

This year, the marking of Lunar New Year was marred by yet another tragic mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, which was closely followed by a second mass shooting in Half Moon Bay, California. Many, but not all, of the victims of both shootings were Asian, as were the perpetrators. These shootings occurred against the backdrop of rising racism and discrimination and hate crimes against Asian people amidst the pandemic. Motives for both shootings remain under investigation and mental illness is not a strong predictor of such shootings. However, as efforts are made to help the victims recover and to respond to the broader ripple effects of violence on the health and well-being in these communities, it is important to consider how our health care system meets the mental health care needs of Asian and Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander (NHOPI) people and other people of color and gaps that could be addressed to improve their care. This policy watch provides insight into these issues.

