ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

13 Investigates: 4 inmate deaths counted at Harris County jail in the month of January

By Sarah Rafique
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J1GEO_0kXzOCnZ00

A fourth inmate has died inside of the Harris County Jail this month.

On Tuesday, 13 Investigates confirmed with family members that Kevin Smith died while in custody at the jail.

The 23-year-old was facing a sexual abuse of a child charge that was filed in July 2022. However, his mom, Tracy Woodson-Smith, said the case continued to get reset.

Smith was due back in court later this week for a bond hearing. Woodson-Smith said she believed the charge would have eventually been dropped.

Smith had a 2-year-old daughter, Ka'Nayaa.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said Smith suffered "an apparent medical emergency" while at jail.

"(He) was taken to the jail clinic, where he was seen by Harris Health medical staff, at approximately 10:40 a.m. He was then taken to the hospital by ambulance, and was pronounced deceased at the hospital at approximately 11:25 a.m.," according to the statement. "Smith had no obvious physical injuries."

Woodson-Smith said her son had no previous medical conditions.

"I need to see my baby, to see if he had any marks on him," she told 13 Investigates. "People look at it like it's just an inmate, but at the end of the day everyone is human. He's a number to you, but that's my baby."

Woodson-Smith said she didn't learn about Smith's death from the jail. She learned about it from another inmate who wanted to make sure she knew what was happening inside the jail.

"(That inmate) told his mom, she translated to me that Kevin looked like he was already dead before he left the county jail," she said.

State law requires all jail deaths to be investigated by an outside agency. In this case, the Houston Police Department is conducting a death investigation.

"The Sheriff's Office Internal Affairs Division is also investigating to determine whether all applicable policies and procedures were followed, which is standard following the death of an inmate," HCSO said in a statement. "The man's cause of death will be determined by an autopsy conducted by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences."

Smith is the nephew of another inmate, Gary Wayne Smith, who died a few weeks ago.

The jail says 59-year-old Smith, who was booked on Dec. 6, 2022, was in jail on a parole violation and had "numerous medical conditions."

"On Jan. 10, 2023, while housed in a single-cell in the infirmary, a medication nurse was unable to wake (Smith). Medical staff responded, started CPR, and transported (Smith) to the clinic," according to the county.

Smith died that day.

RELATED: 13 Investigates: Decade-high inmate deaths just one concern at Harris Co. jail

The jail is currently under scrutiny by the state for failing to comply with at least two jail standards, including not booking inmates within 48 hours and not providing an inmate with life-saving medication.

SEE ALSO: State calls out jail after 28-year-old diabetic Harris County inmate dies

In 2022, 28 inmates died in HCSO's custody, including 25 under the jail's care.

It was the highest number of annual inmate deaths in a decade. The jail's population was also the highest it has been in a decade, with more than 10,000 inmates, including even more individuals who have been charged with crimes but are housed in facilities in Louisiana and west Texas.

If the pace of inmate deaths this year continues, the jail is on track to exceed the number of deaths it had last year.

In addition to Kevin Smith and his uncle Gary Smith, Jacoby Pillow, 31, and Rajdeep Singh Bains, 41, also died while in the Harris County Jail's custody this month.

Bains was booked into jail on Dec. 3, 2022, on a family violence charge and died on Jan. 11, 2023.

He had "a history of numerous medical problems when he was booked into jail," according to a custodial death report the county submitted to the Texas Attorney General last week.

The report says he was transported to a local hospital on Jan. 4 for "altered mental status" and was intubated five days later.

"On Jan. 11, 2023, a neurological test was performed on (Bains), and it was determined he had no brain activity. At 3:18 p.m., a medical doctor pronounced death," the report says.

SEE ALSO: Inmate who was in process of bonding out was found unresponsive in Harris County jail, officials say

Pillow was arrested on Jan. 1 on a misdemeanor trespassing charge. Records show he was given a $100 bond and was released when he reportedly assaulted a detention officer, resulting in an additional charge that was accepted by the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Jail staff used force to restrain Pillow to regain control, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

He was evaluated and cleared to return to a cell.

Later, a jail employee was making rounds when he saw Pillow unresponsive in his cell. Medical staff tried to revive Pillow and called for an ambulance. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:12 a.m.

Contact 13 Investigates

Have a tip? A problem to solve? Send a tip below. If you don't have a photo or document to include, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)

Comments / 21

rachel
1d ago

yes very true they are people with needs like all of us the state needs to address these situations with the Imates. many are denied medications. that's a right we all have to medical attention anywhere.

Reply
6
"Decil" Pure GSP!!
1d ago

Every person that goes to jail, or prison will tell you, that you're not guaranteed to come home alive!! Thats a very sad thought. There are all kinds of inmates jailed for different reasons, Not all are felonious charges. There are too many cover-ups in the prison, and jail systems.

Reply(3)
5
Pa'trise Williams
1d ago

Dropped????!!! I do not condone his death , could it been another inmate finding out why he was there?? 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️every death isn’t a payday. So let’s investigate

Reply(2)
3
Related
houstonpublicmedia.org

Harris County Jail making changes after state report finds inmate died from lack of medication

Harris County is making procedural changes in the jail after a state report found that medical staff failed to provide medication to an inmate who died last year. Matthew Shelton, 28, was booked into the Harris County Jail on March 22, 2022. Five days later, he was found unresponsive in his cell and later died in the jail’s clinic from “diabetic ketoacidosis,” according to his custodial death report.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Civil Rights Attorney claims Harris Co. Jail overcrowding because HPD is slow to release video evidence

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - FOX 26 has consistently reported on Harris County Jail overcrowding and violence; now local Civil Rights attorney Randall Kallinen says a part of the reason the Harris County Jail is so overcrowded, is because video evidence isn't moving quickly enough from the Houston Police Department to the District Attorney's Office.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Bond set at more than $1M for teen accused of killing his mother, whose body was found in trunk of car

HOUSTON — On Thursday, a judge set bond at more than $1 million for an Humble teen accused of killing his mom and putting her body in the trunk of a car. Tyler Roenz was arrested in Nebraska back in October after a chase and crash. He was then extradited back to Harris County in the strangulation and beating death of 49-year-old Michelle Roenz, his mother. Her body was found in the trunk of the car he was driving when he wrecked.
HUMBLE, TX
fox26houston.com

Lawsuit filed against Houston paramedics who refused emergency care to disabled teen

HOUSTON - A lawsuit has been filed against Houston paramedics who denied emergency medical treatment to a young boy with cerebral palsy two years ago. Attorney Ben Crump and co-counsel James P. Roberts, Scott H. Palmer, and Breanta Boss of Scott H. Palmer, P.C., of Dallas, Texas, have reportedly filed a lawsuit on behalf of 14-year-old Jacah Jefferson who has cerebral palsy after paramedics wrongly declared him dead and denied him emergency medical treatment.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Ring camera catches man abusing puppy in northwest Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH)- A Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigator and constables from Harris County Precinct 1 rescued a 3-month-old puppy at a northwest Houston apartment complex after a ring doorbell camera caught the owner abusing the dog. One of the videos showed the owner aggressively picking the dog up by the...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
173K+
Followers
18K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy