Capterra Places IntelliTrans Global Visibility Platform on Supply Chain Management Shortlist Software

supplychainquarterly.com
Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management connects with IoT
Microsoft Dynamics 365 can integrate with Internet of Things (IoT) devices and sensors to provide real-time supply chain visibility and improve operational efficiency. IoT data can be used to track inventory levels, monitor equipment performance, and optimise logistics operations, among other things. This integration enables organisations to make informed decisions and respond quickly to changes in demand, inventory levels, and other factors that impact their supply chain operations.
4 benefits of strategic workforce planning in warehousing
The value of the global retail e-commerce market soared to $5.2 trillion in 2021. This growth could be attributed to faster and more expansive warehouse operations and the corresponding need to hire. Strategic demand planning has become essential in almost every aspect of the supply chain. It improves visibility, reduces...
CPC Logistics Promotes Daniel Most to Chief Operating Officer
ST. LOUIS, February 1, 2023 — CPC Logistics, a leading provider of professional truck driver and warehouse logistics services across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, has promoted Daniel Most to Chief Operating Officer (COO). After managing various operations for a national private fleet, Most joined CPC in...
Intermodal sector weathered a “challenging” year in 2022, IANA says
The intermodal freight sector weathered a “challenging” year in 2022, closing out its fourth quarter of 2022 with a report that total intermodal volume fell 3.6% compared to that period the year before, according to the Intermodal Association of North America (IANA). Also in the fourth quarter, domestic...
VARGO® Promotes COO and President, Bart Cera, to CEO
HILLIARD, Ohio (February 1, 2023) — VARGO®, a leading provider of material-handling systems integration, warehouse execution software and equipment solutions for major fulfillment and distribution centers, has promoted Bart Cera to CEO with over 16 years in leadership roles with the company including COO and President. Prior to...
DARVIS To Provide Automated Solutions for University of Miami Health New Distribution Facility
Nashville, Tenn. (February 2, 2023) – UHealth- University of Miami Health System will leverage DARVIS (Data Analytic Real-World Visual Intelligence System), Inventory Autopilot solution to power its in-house supply chain operations for a new warehouse facility, the University Distribution Center (UDC)-- a 20,000-square-foot warehouse tailored for self-distribution, centralization, and standardization of supply chain processes. DARVIS will install cutting-edge camera technology throughout the facility to help UHealth optimize resources, gather data, identify inefficiencies and access real-time tracking insight.
