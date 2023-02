TOPEKA, Kan. -- Washburn is set to finish off its week in Missouri with a Saturday afternoon game at Northwest Missouri. Game time in Maryville, Mo. is set for 1 p.m. The Ichabods (9-11, 5-9 MIAA) are coming off a 67-47 loss at Missouri Western on Wednesday. The Bearcats are...

TOPEKA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO