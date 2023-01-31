ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, TN

WREG

Shelby County Clerk Offices to reopen, return to call-in system

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All Shelby County Clerk Offices will reopen on Feb. 3 following this week’s icy conditions, officials say. The clerk’s office said they will return to their sign-in/call-back system so customers can reserve spots in line and wait in their cars until called. Motor vehicle registration and title services at the Washington Avenue […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two major insurers won’t offer new policies on older Hyundais, Kias

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Major insurance companies Progressive and State Farm announced they will no longer write new policies for certain older models of Hyundai and Kia vehicles. The companies announced they are dropping their coverage for older model Hyundais and Kias built between 2011 and 2020 because they lack effective “anti-theft” capabilities called “immobilizers” and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Residents on edge after woman stabbed downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents at a downtown Memphis apartment complex are on high alert after police say a woman was stabbed multiple times while getting groceries out of her car earlier this week. WREG spoke with several women who said this is just too close for comfort. These women are terrified because the man responsible for […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Women vandalize, steal wigs from store after card declines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for two women they say vandalized and stole from a beauty supply store after their card was declined. According to MPD, a little after 10:00 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a shoplifting at Beauty Plaza in the 7000 block of Shelby Drive. Officers were told […]
MEMPHIS, TN
tnledger.com

Bass, Berry & Sims elevates 5 attorneys

Bass, Berry & Sims has appointed five attorneys across its offices in Memphis, Nashville and Washington, D.C. to serve in the following leadership roles:. • Paul G. Jennings (Nashville) and Michael C. Gibson (Washington, D.C.) have been elected to the firm’s executive committee. • Richard R. Spore, III (Memphis)...
NASHVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

Fraternity revokes memberships of officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity has revoked the membership of three Memphis police officers who were charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. According to the Commercial Appeal, Tadarrius Bean (Nu Mu Mu chapter), Emmitt Martin III (Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter), and Desmond Mills Jr. (also Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter) had their memberships revoked “effective immediately.”
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pastor calls police officer shot at Memphis library ‘a great soul’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about Geoffrey Redd, the Memphis Police officer who was shot at an East Memphis library Thursday.  MPD says Redd remains in extremely critical condition at the Regional Medical Center. The suspect, 28-year-old Torence Jackson Jr., was shot and killed on the scene.  Friday, the officer’s pastor said he’s praying […]
MEMPHIS, TN
arizonasuntimes.com

Michael Patrick Leahy on Bannon’s WarRoom: Memphis Police Department Statement on Rumors Tyre Nichols Was Targeted for Personal Reasons Sounds Like A Non-Denial Denial

Thursday morning on WarRoom: Battleground, Stephen K. Bannon welcomed The Star News Network’s CEO and Editor and Chief, Michael Patrick Leahy to the show to discuss the Memphis Police Department’s lack of information surrounding the alleged murder of Tyre Nichols. Bannon: Hey, Michael. You sent me an article,...
MEMPHIS, TN
colliervilleh-i.com

Teen charged with making threats to two Collierville schools

A 16-year-old is being faced with charges of making threats to West Collierville Middle School and the Goddard School on Monday morning. Collierville Police Detectives and members of the ATF searched both campuses. The teenager has been charged with making terroristic threats. The schools were evacuated. A statement was released...
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

Train strikes car, killing two people

UPDATE: MPD says a third person was able to get out of the car and was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition. ** MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead after their car was hit by a train Wednesday in North Memphis. According to Memphis police, after midnight, officers responded to a crash […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Armed robbery shakes up Cooper Young neighbors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired and a man robbed in an early-evening robbery on a street in Cooper-Young. According to a police report, the robbery happened on Oliver near Cox around 7 p.m. Monday. A man told police he was walking on the sidewalk when a black, four-door car pulled up next to him. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis restaurants shows support for Tyre Nichols’ family after funeral

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the South, food is love, and there was plenty to go around at Tyre Nichols’ repast Wednesday at Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe in the Edge District. Family, friends, and supporters greeted his parents with comforting hugs and warm embraces following his funeral. “Everybody coming from all over the world representing and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis Flyer

The Banality of Evil

An unnamed Memphis Police officer smiles as EMTs examine Tyre Nichols. Three days later, Nichols died of injuries inflicted by members of the Memphis Police Department’s SCORPION unit. (Photo: City of Memphis) Support the Memphis Flyer. The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of...

