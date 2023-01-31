Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious AltercationOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Low-income renters exploited in Memphis, says organizerEdy ZooMemphis, TN
This Tennessee City Made it Onto the Top 10 Rudest Cities in America ListTravel MavenMemphis, TN
Law enforcement community, local leaders reacts to Tyre Nichols footage2UrbanGirlsMemphis, TN
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
Related
localmemphis.com
FedEx Freight announces three month furlough days after eliminating 10% of director, officer positions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-based shipping company FedEx announced a temporary furlough for some employees in the company's freight division, just days after announcing they plan to eliminate more than 10% of its officer and director team positions. In a statement, FedEx representatives said the company will furlough an unspecified...
Shelby County Clerk Offices to reopen, return to call-in system
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All Shelby County Clerk Offices will reopen on Feb. 3 following this week’s icy conditions, officials say. The clerk’s office said they will return to their sign-in/call-back system so customers can reserve spots in line and wait in their cars until called. Motor vehicle registration and title services at the Washington Avenue […]
Two major insurers won’t offer new policies on older Hyundais, Kias
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Major insurance companies Progressive and State Farm announced they will no longer write new policies for certain older models of Hyundai and Kia vehicles. The companies announced they are dropping their coverage for older model Hyundais and Kias built between 2011 and 2020 because they lack effective “anti-theft” capabilities called “immobilizers” and […]
Residents on edge after woman stabbed downtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents at a downtown Memphis apartment complex are on high alert after police say a woman was stabbed multiple times while getting groceries out of her car earlier this week. WREG spoke with several women who said this is just too close for comfort. These women are terrified because the man responsible for […]
tri-statedefender.com
Slave legacy connected to Audubon Park puts renaming on the City Council agenda
A push to rename Audubon Park and its lake is expected to be stalled until Feb. 7 when the Memphis City Council is set to discuss two proposed re-naming ordinances. Memphis City Councilmember Patrice Robinson has proposed renaming the park Memphis Botanical Park after the nearby Memphis Botanic Gardens. The...
5 Tennessee Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
actionnews5.com
Officer shot at White Station Library still critical; identified as newlywed, head of security
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 has learned that the Memphis police officer shot at the White Station Library on Thursday is still in critical condition at Regional One Hospital after being shot in the head. We’ve also learned that 49-year-old Officer Geoffrey Redd is a newlywed, married just...
MPD: Women vandalize, steal wigs from store after card declines
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for two women they say vandalized and stole from a beauty supply store after their card was declined. According to MPD, a little after 10:00 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a shoplifting at Beauty Plaza in the 7000 block of Shelby Drive. Officers were told […]
tnledger.com
Bass, Berry & Sims elevates 5 attorneys
Bass, Berry & Sims has appointed five attorneys across its offices in Memphis, Nashville and Washington, D.C. to serve in the following leadership roles:. • Paul G. Jennings (Nashville) and Michael C. Gibson (Washington, D.C.) have been elected to the firm’s executive committee. • Richard R. Spore, III (Memphis)...
actionnews5.com
Fraternity revokes memberships of officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity has revoked the membership of three Memphis police officers who were charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. According to the Commercial Appeal, Tadarrius Bean (Nu Mu Mu chapter), Emmitt Martin III (Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter), and Desmond Mills Jr. (also Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter) had their memberships revoked “effective immediately.”
actionnews5.com
MPD: Teens receive summons for violating curfew after shooting man, occupying stolen car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three teens have received a juvenile summons for violating curfew after police say they were involved in a shooting that left one man injured Friday morning. Police also say the vehicle they occupied was stolen overnight. At midnight Friday, officers responded to a shots-fired call at...
Pastor calls police officer shot at Memphis library ‘a great soul’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about Geoffrey Redd, the Memphis Police officer who was shot at an East Memphis library Thursday. MPD says Redd remains in extremely critical condition at the Regional Medical Center. The suspect, 28-year-old Torence Jackson Jr., was shot and killed on the scene. Friday, the officer’s pastor said he’s praying […]
arizonasuntimes.com
Michael Patrick Leahy on Bannon’s WarRoom: Memphis Police Department Statement on Rumors Tyre Nichols Was Targeted for Personal Reasons Sounds Like A Non-Denial Denial
Thursday morning on WarRoom: Battleground, Stephen K. Bannon welcomed The Star News Network’s CEO and Editor and Chief, Michael Patrick Leahy to the show to discuss the Memphis Police Department’s lack of information surrounding the alleged murder of Tyre Nichols. Bannon: Hey, Michael. You sent me an article,...
Olive Branch, MS church burns to the ground during ice storm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While many across the Mid-South are bouncing back from days of ice, one Olive Branch church saw the worst of it all from ice to a fire. Our Brittani Moncrease spoke with church members at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church. From more than 100 years, New...
colliervilleh-i.com
Teen charged with making threats to two Collierville schools
A 16-year-old is being faced with charges of making threats to West Collierville Middle School and the Goddard School on Monday morning. Collierville Police Detectives and members of the ATF searched both campuses. The teenager has been charged with making terroristic threats. The schools were evacuated. A statement was released...
Train strikes car, killing two people
UPDATE: MPD says a third person was able to get out of the car and was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition. ** MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead after their car was hit by a train Wednesday in North Memphis. According to Memphis police, after midnight, officers responded to a crash […]
Armed robbery shakes up Cooper Young neighbors
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired and a man robbed in an early-evening robbery on a street in Cooper-Young. According to a police report, the robbery happened on Oliver near Cox around 7 p.m. Monday. A man told police he was walking on the sidewalk when a black, four-door car pulled up next to him. […]
Memphis restaurants shows support for Tyre Nichols’ family after funeral
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the South, food is love, and there was plenty to go around at Tyre Nichols’ repast Wednesday at Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe in the Edge District. Family, friends, and supporters greeted his parents with comforting hugs and warm embraces following his funeral. “Everybody coming from all over the world representing and […]
MPD officer shot, man shot and killed at White Station Library, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer is extremely critical and another person dead after gunfire at the White Station Library, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy asked them to investigate due to a person...
Memphis Flyer
The Banality of Evil
An unnamed Memphis Police officer smiles as EMTs examine Tyre Nichols. Three days later, Nichols died of injuries inflicted by members of the Memphis Police Department’s SCORPION unit. (Photo: City of Memphis) Support the Memphis Flyer. The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of...
Comments / 0