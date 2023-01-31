Read full article on original website
In the News: New Pandemic Relief Grant Programs of $500 to $35K for Small Businesses
Pandemic-related grants have tens of thousands of small businesses with timely needed funds for the past couple of years. And these grants continue to be available because small businesses are still feeling the impact of the pandemic. These grants address a wide range of issues and they are different in each community where they are being offered.
Only 1 Month Left to Win a $60K Small Business Grant from Barclays
Barclays is offering up to $60,000 to small businesses willing to share their story. The Barclays Small Business Big Wins 2023 Contest is accepting applications online through February 28. How to Enter the Barclays Small Business Big Wins 2023 Contest. Barclays is offering 60 cash prizes to businesses, starting at...
FedEx Small Business Grant Contest Now Accepting Applications
From today, small businesses have a chance to win a $30,000 grant through the FedEx Small Business Grant Contest, with the deadline for applications on February 21. The FedEx Small Business Grant Contest began in 2012 and is an annual grant program provided by FedEx. It awards U.S.-based small businesses with grants to improve their businesses, with the $30K grand prize to be awarded to ten winners.
I am 60 and plan to retire in March. I have $113K in my 401(k) and no other savings, but I will get an early retirement package of 9 months salary. Should I get a pro to help me?
Stimulus update 2023: These states are handing out checks in coming months
With no federal movement towards another round of stimulus payments, several states are preparing to send out direct payments to residents in an effort to provide inflation relief. The stimulus checks – one worth as much as $1,500 – are meant to help Americans struggling to pay for the rising...
Bank of America Slammed After Money Suddenly Disappears From Accounts
Slide 1 of 5: We generally trust our bank or financial institution to keep our hard-earned money safe. With technology, banking feels even simpler and more secure, as you can monitor your balances, deposit checks, and transfer funds right from your phone or computer. But if you've ever worried about the security of your money when you're using online banking or transfer services, you might not want to hear about the recent experiences of certain Bank of America customers, who woke up to a particularly unpleasant surprise on Wednesday—missing money. Read on to find out why funds disappeared, and how Bank of America and the transfer service Zelle responded.READ THIS NEXT: Lowe's Is Under Fire From Shoppers Who Say They're Owed Refunds for Faulty Products.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
If You Have Not Received a Refund Check From Wells Fargo Bank Here is How You Can Submit a Claim
If you are a current Wells Fargo customer, or a former customer Wells Fargo may owe you a refund. To determine if you qualify, If you had a Wells Fargo account between 2011 and 2022, you might be one of the 16 million customers who qualify for damages, says the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).
7 Reasons Nobody Writes Checks Anymore
A check is written, signed and dated instructions for a bank to transfer funds. To mail one, you have to wrap that piece of paper in a second piece of paper and then stick a third piece of paper on...
Starting this week you can apply online to receive up to $975 from the state
Over 260,000 individuals in Pennsylvania started receiving money from the state. These individuals are primarily older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities started receiving part of a massive $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.
What your salary needs to be to afford a $1 million home
You would need to make between $195,000 and $210,000 annual salary
Here are the 3 big changes to Social Security taking effect in 2023 — some are overwhelmingly positive but others are a mixed bag
As millions of Americans no doubt marked Jan. 1, 2023 with resolutions for self-improvement for the year ahead, changes to the federal government’s main social welfare safety net are also taking effect this year. The news is mostly good for those already receiving money from the program. Additional boosts...
How to Make Money Online in 2023 as a Total Beginner
So, you decided you had enough of trading stones for steak. And instead, you want to pull green bills out of a magician’s hat. In this article, we’ll be looking over some rock-solid methods, sneaky scams, and how you could come up with your own way to make some Wi-Fi bread.
Wells Fargo might owe you money following $3.7 billion settlement
If you had a Wells Fargo account anytime between 2011 and 2022, you may be owed some money. The financial services company reached a $3.7 billion settlement late last year with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau after the agency took action against them, saying they broke federal consumer protection laws in regards to auto loans, mortgages and bank accounts. CFPB says their illegal practices included misapplied payments, wrongful foreclosures and incorrect fees and interest charges. As part of ...
Social Security update: Only three days until recipients receive direct monthly payment worth up to $4,194
In only three days, the first Social Security retirement payments of 2023, worth up to $4,194, are scheduled to be sent to recipients. The exact amount of money recipients will receive from these checks will vary based on several factors, such as when a recipient chose to retire and start receiving Social Security benefits. A person must have retired when they were 70 to receive the highest payment of $4,194. Meanwhile, recipients who retired at 67 will receive a maximum check of $3,345, and anyone who retired at 62 will get up to $2,364 per month, according to the Social Security Administration.
If You Paid Out $600 or More to Anyone in 2022, You Have to Send Out a W-2 to That Person by January 31
The IRS is really clear about this. You have to send out a W-2 Wage and Tax Statement by January 31, 2023, to anyone you paid $600 or more during 2022. That applies even if you don't have a company but you have a business or trade and paid it out in cash or even in non-cash income.
Social Security update: First payments for February worth up to $4,194 arriving in eight days
The Social Security Administration will begin issuing retirement payments for February, worth up to $4,194, in just eight days. The retirement benefits from the administration are issued to recipients in three waves, with payments beginning on the second Wednesday of the month. The first payment, scheduled for Feb. 8, will...
You Can Claim Up to $2,000 in Tax Credits for Your Home Improvements!
Making home improvements can be costly, but did you know that you can get some of that money back through tax credits?. Energy Star has reported on several federal tax credits that are available for homeowners who make energy-efficient upgrades to their homes. In this article, we will be discussing the eligible items for tax credits, the maximum amount that can be claimed, and other tax credits to consider.
9 Career Options For Business Administration Majors
If you are a business graduate looking to advance your career in today’s saturated job market, acquiring an advanced degree can give you a competitive edge. In addition, it provides you with additional skills and knowledge needed for management and leadership roles or to build your own business from the ground up.
EXCLUSIVE: Cannabis Banking, Insurance & Lending Has Never Been More Accessible: Green Check Launches Game Changing Marketplace
Green Check Verified (GCV), a fintech provider of compliant cannabis banking solutions and services has launched Green Check Connect or GCC – a new marketplace enabling marijuana-related businesses to find reliable financial service providers. The idea behind this marketplace is to help cannabis companies with one of their biggest...
