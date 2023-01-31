ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
smallbiztrends.com

Only 1 Month Left to Win a $60K Small Business Grant from Barclays

Barclays is offering up to $60,000 to small businesses willing to share their story. The Barclays Small Business Big Wins 2023 Contest is accepting applications online through February 28. How to Enter the Barclays Small Business Big Wins 2023 Contest. Barclays is offering 60 cash prizes to businesses, starting at...
WISCONSIN STATE
smallbiztrends.com

FedEx Small Business Grant Contest Now Accepting Applications

From today, small businesses have a chance to win a $30,000 grant through the FedEx Small Business Grant Contest, with the deadline for applications on February 21. The FedEx Small Business Grant Contest began in 2012 and is an annual grant program provided by FedEx. It awards U.S.-based small businesses with grants to improve their businesses, with the $30K grand prize to be awarded to ten winners.
msn.com

I am 60 and plan to retire in March. I have $113K in my 401(k) and no other savings, but I will get an early retirement package of 9 months salary. Should I get a pro to help me?

MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive. Learn more.
msn.com

Bank of America Slammed After Money Suddenly Disappears From Accounts

Slide 1 of 5: We generally trust our bank or financial institution to keep our hard-earned money safe. With technology, banking feels even simpler and more secure, as you can monitor your balances, deposit checks, and transfer funds right from your phone or computer. But if you've ever worried about the security of your money when you're using online banking or transfer services, you might not want to hear about the recent experiences of certain Bank of America customers, who woke up to a particularly unpleasant surprise on Wednesday—missing money. Read on to find out why funds disappeared, and how Bank of America and the transfer service Zelle responded.READ THIS NEXT: Lowe's Is Under Fire From Shoppers Who Say They're Owed Refunds for Faulty Products.
GOBankingRates

7 Reasons Nobody Writes Checks Anymore

A check is written, signed and dated instructions for a bank to transfer funds. To mail one, you have to wrap that piece of paper in a second piece of paper and then stick a third piece of paper on...
Jordy Schuck

How to Make Money Online in 2023 as a Total Beginner

So, you decided you had enough of trading stones for steak. And instead, you want to pull green bills out of a magician’s hat. In this article, we’ll be looking over some rock-solid methods, sneaky scams, and how you could come up with your own way to make some Wi-Fi bread.
Don't Waste Your Money

Wells Fargo might owe you money following $3.7 billion settlement

If you had a Wells Fargo account anytime between 2011 and 2022, you may be owed some money. The financial services company reached a $3.7 billion settlement late last year with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau after the agency took action against them, saying they broke federal consumer protection laws in regards to auto loans, mortgages and bank accounts. CFPB says their illegal practices included misapplied payments, wrongful foreclosures and incorrect fees and interest charges. As part of ...
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Only three days until recipients receive direct monthly payment worth up to $4,194

In only three days, the first Social Security retirement payments of 2023, worth up to $4,194, are scheduled to be sent to recipients. The exact amount of money recipients will receive from these checks will vary based on several factors, such as when a recipient chose to retire and start receiving Social Security benefits. A person must have retired when they were 70 to receive the highest payment of $4,194. Meanwhile, recipients who retired at 67 will receive a maximum check of $3,345, and anyone who retired at 62 will get up to $2,364 per month, according to the Social Security Administration.
Ty D.

You Can Claim Up to $2,000 in Tax Credits for Your Home Improvements!

Making home improvements can be costly, but did you know that you can get some of that money back through tax credits?. Energy Star has reported on several federal tax credits that are available for homeowners who make energy-efficient upgrades to their homes. In this article, we will be discussing the eligible items for tax credits, the maximum amount that can be claimed, and other tax credits to consider.
businesspartnermagazine.com

9 Career Options For Business Administration Majors

If you are a business graduate looking to advance your career in today’s saturated job market, acquiring an advanced degree can give you a competitive edge. In addition, it provides you with additional skills and knowledge needed for management and leadership roles or to build your own business from the ground up.
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Cannabis Banking, Insurance & Lending Has Never Been More Accessible: Green Check Launches Game Changing Marketplace

Green Check Verified (GCV), a fintech provider of compliant cannabis banking solutions and services has launched Green Check Connect or GCC – a new marketplace enabling marijuana-related businesses to find reliable financial service providers. The idea behind this marketplace is to help cannabis companies with one of their biggest...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy