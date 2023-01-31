Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland NewsNew York City, NY
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Some New Yorkers are upset that migrants classified as "single, adult men" were given Xboxes and video games by the cityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
More Protests Are Happening Against NYC Council Members Who Support Drag Story HourAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Deputy resigns after woman, 2 sons found frozen to death in field
A sheriff's deputy sent to search for a Detroit-area mother and her two young sons whose bodies later were found frozen in a field has resigned.The Oakland County sheriff's office said the deputy stepped down Jan. 22, The Detroit News reported Monday. The deputy's name was not released.The bodies of Monica Cannady, 35, Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, were found Jan. 15 in Pontiac after Cannady's 10-year-old daughter went to a home near the field and told someone that her "family was dead in a field," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said earlier this month.They were not dressed properly for...
BBC
Murder accused told police he killed missing woman Bennylyn Burke
A man accused of murder told police he had killed a missing mother and that her body was under his kitchen floor, a trial has heard. Officers had gone to Andrew Innes' home in Dundee looking for Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter Jellica. He has admitted killing Bennylyn, 25,...
iheart.com
Florida Man Bites Head Off Girlfriend's Python During Domestic Dispute
A Florida man was recently arrested and is facing multiple charges after he allegedly bit the head off his girlfriend's python during a domestic dispute. According to CBS Miami, police arrived at the apartment and heard a woman screaming for them to "just kick the door in." When they tried...
Man arrested after woman, 6 children found living in wine cellar
Austrian police said Monday they arrested a 54-year-old man after he attacked two social workers with pepper spray when they found him living illegally in a private wine cellar in northeastern Austria with a woman and six young children.Police in the Austrian province of Lower Austria were still trying to determine the identity of six children, who were from 7 months to 5 years old.Neighbors in Obritz, a small town near the Czech border, alerted local authorities last week that there was a family living illegally in a local wine cellar."Residents sometimes heard children's voices in the basement," the town's...
ABC News
Man accused of fatally shooting 13-year-old Karon Blake for allegedly breaking into cars arrested for murder
Jason Lewis, the man accused of shooting 13-year-old Karon Blake outside his Washington, D.C., home earlier this month, has been charged with second-degree murder while armed, according to police. Blake was shot and killed after an alleged interaction with Lewis, who said he saw Blake appear to be "tampering with"...
2 YouTubers from Schaffrillas Productions Killed in Crash, Third Survives: 'I Have Been Torn Apart'
Officials said Christopher Schaffer, 25, and Patrick Phyrillas, 22, were killed on Sunday when their car was hit by a tractor-trailer in Pennsylvania Two members of YouTube's Schaffrillas Productions team have died and a third is recovering after their car collided with a tractor-trailer in Pennsylvania over the weekend. Officials said Christopher Schaffer, 25, and Patrick Phyrillas, 22, both of Reading, were killed in the crash Sunday afternoon in Upper Macungie Township, according to a news release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office that was obtained by PEOPLE....
4-year-old Athena Brownfield's caretaker allegedly beat her to death, according to arrest affidavit
Ivon Adams, one of the caretakers for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield when she disappeared, allegedly beat her to death and buried her near their old house, according to court documents in the case against him.
US man cleaning out late grandmother’s apartment shot dead by police
Police in Wyoming, Ohio, say officers suspected Joe Frasure Jr, 28, was burglar after responding to a 911 call
2 Reading, Pa. YouTubers killed in car crash
UPPER MACUNGIE, Pa. (CBS) -- Two men killed in a crash in Lehigh County are being mourned by fans of their YouTube channel, Schaffrilllas Productions, which has 1.5 million subscribers. The Lehigh County Coroner's Office said 25-year-old Christopher Schaffer and 22-year-old Patrick Phyrillas were killed in a crash Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Hamilton Boulevard and Folk Road when their car collided with a tractor-trailer in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County. According to the International Business Times, both were content creators for Schaffrillas Productions, their shared YouTube channel which is a combination of their last names.Family and fans are grieving the loss of the two young men who made it their life purpose to entertain others. Schaffer's fiance has taken to Twitter to grieve with the fans. On Twitter, people are using the hashtag #PrayForSchafrillas while mourning the content creators.
BBC
Mentally ill woman decapitated brother, court told
A woman attacked her brother with a knife and cut off his head while "in the grip of a very serious mental illness", a court has heard. Heaven Belal, 41, is accused of killing her brother Omar Belal in Edmonton in 2021. Psychiatrists agreed that Belal was suffering from delusions...
Granddaughter says she called for wellbeing check on woman later found in freezer
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're learning more about a horrific discovery in Portage Park: The body of a 96-year-old woman found in a freezer.She's been identified by family members as Regina Michalski. CBS 2's Noel Brennan spoke to a neighbor who has a theory.Flowers and candles have been left in front of a garage in Portage Park that was blocked off by police Monday night. It's the same garage where Chicago Police discovered a freezer, with the body of a 96-year-old woman inside.The detached garage is behind a two-flat on West Melrose Street near Central Ave. A family that rents one of...
2 men charged following murder of transgender woman in South Carolina
Two men have been charged in relation to the 2019 murder of a Black transgender woman in South Carolina, authorities said Wednesday. In a five-count federal indictment, the two men were charged with hate crime and obstruction offenses in the death of Pebbles LaDime "Dime" Doe, 24, according to a news release from the United State's Attorney's Office. Daqua Ritter, 26, was charged with a hate crime as well as using a firearm in connection with a hate crime and obstruction of justice. The hate crime count carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, the U.S. Attorney's office said, while...
Daughter charged after mom’s body found in Chicago freezer
CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago woman has been accused of keeping her mother’s dead body in a freezer for nearly two years while living in a nearby apartment. Eva Bratcher, 69, appeared in court Thursday on charges of concealing her 96-year-old mother’s death and possessing a fraudulent identification card.
BBC
Bristol: Charge after fatal stabbing in Castle Park
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing in a city park. Emergency services were called to Castle Park in Bristol at about 16:30 GMT on Tuesday after a man was found injured following an altercation, police said. The victim, aged in his 30s, was...
BBC
Willie Kimani: Kenya ex-policeman sentenced to death for lawyer's murder
A Kenyan court has sentenced to death a former policeman for the murder of a human rights lawyer and two others in a case which triggered national outrage. Two other policemen and a civilian were also sentenced to between 20 and 30 years for the murder of lawyer Willie Kimani, his client and a taxi driver in June 2016.
iheart.com
Woman Claims She Got Herpes On Her Face At Concert - Ended Up In Hospital
It looks like we have one more thing to fear when going to concerts. After getting herpes on her forehead during a concert in Melbourne, a woman has, warned her followers on TikTok about the risks of exposure just attending concerts. In a recent post on the social media platform,...
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 Crash Detection helped rapid police response to crash that left victims unconscious
The iPhone 14 Crash Detection feature has been credited with helping bring about a rapid police response to a pickup truck crash in the early hours of the morning, which left one or more occupants unconscious. The crash happened on the island state of Tasmania, off the Australian coast, outside...
Dad was distracted. His 6-year-old son ordered $1,000 from Grubhub.
A Michigan man says he was left with a $1,000 bill after his 6-year-old son ordered a virtual smorgasbord of food from several restaurants last weekend, leading to a string of unexpected deliveries — and maybe a starring role in an ad campaign.Keith Stonehouse said the food piled up quickly at his Detroit-area home Saturday night after he let his son, Mason, use his cellphone to play a game before bed. He said the youngster instead used his father's Grubhub account to order food from one restaurant after another.The boy's mother, Kristin Stonehouse, told The Associated Press on Thursday that...
