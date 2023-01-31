ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

CBS News

Deputy resigns after woman, 2 sons found frozen to death in field

A sheriff's deputy sent to search for a Detroit-area mother and her two young sons whose bodies later were found frozen in a field has resigned.The Oakland County sheriff's office said the deputy stepped down Jan. 22, The Detroit News reported Monday. The deputy's name was not released.The bodies of Monica Cannady, 35, Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, were found Jan. 15 in Pontiac after Cannady's 10-year-old daughter went to a home near the field and told someone that her "family was dead in a field," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said earlier this month.They were not dressed properly for...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
BBC

Murder accused told police he killed missing woman Bennylyn Burke

A man accused of murder told police he had killed a missing mother and that her body was under his kitchen floor, a trial has heard. Officers had gone to Andrew Innes' home in Dundee looking for Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter Jellica. He has admitted killing Bennylyn, 25,...
CBS News

Man arrested after woman, 6 children found living in wine cellar

Austrian police said Monday they arrested a 54-year-old man after he attacked two social workers with pepper spray when they found him living illegally in a private wine cellar in northeastern Austria with a woman and six young children.Police in the Austrian province of Lower Austria were still trying to determine the identity of six children, who were from 7 months to 5 years old.Neighbors in Obritz, a small town near the Czech border, alerted local authorities last week that there was a family living illegally in a local wine cellar."Residents sometimes heard children's voices in the basement," the town's...
People

2 YouTubers from Schaffrillas Productions Killed in Crash, Third Survives: 'I Have Been Torn Apart'

Officials said Christopher Schaffer, 25, and Patrick Phyrillas, 22, were killed on Sunday when their car was hit by a tractor-trailer in Pennsylvania Two members of YouTube's Schaffrillas Productions team have died and a third is recovering after their car collided with a tractor-trailer in Pennsylvania over the weekend. Officials said Christopher Schaffer, 25, and Patrick Phyrillas, 22, both of Reading, were killed in the crash Sunday afternoon in Upper Macungie Township, according to a news release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office that was obtained by PEOPLE....
UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

2 Reading, Pa. YouTubers killed in car crash

UPPER MACUNGIE, Pa. (CBS) -- Two men killed in a crash in Lehigh County are being mourned by fans of their YouTube channel, Schaffrilllas Productions, which has 1.5 million subscribers. The Lehigh County Coroner's Office said 25-year-old Christopher Schaffer and 22-year-old Patrick Phyrillas were killed in a crash Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Hamilton Boulevard and Folk Road when their car collided with a tractor-trailer in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County. According to the International Business Times, both were content creators for Schaffrillas Productions, their shared YouTube channel which is a combination of their last names.Family and fans are grieving the loss of the two young men who made it their life purpose to entertain others. Schaffer's fiance has taken to Twitter to grieve with the fans. On Twitter, people are using the hashtag #PrayForSchafrillas while mourning the content creators. 
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
BBC

Mentally ill woman decapitated brother, court told

A woman attacked her brother with a knife and cut off his head while "in the grip of a very serious mental illness", a court has heard. Heaven Belal, 41, is accused of killing her brother Omar Belal in Edmonton in 2021. Psychiatrists agreed that Belal was suffering from delusions...
CBS Chicago

Granddaughter says she called for wellbeing check on woman later found in freezer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're learning more about a horrific discovery in Portage Park: The body of a 96-year-old woman found in a freezer.She's been identified by family members as Regina Michalski. CBS 2's Noel Brennan spoke to a neighbor who has a theory.Flowers and candles have been left in front of a garage in Portage Park that was blocked off by police Monday night. It's the same garage where Chicago Police discovered a freezer, with the body of a 96-year-old woman inside.The detached garage is behind a two-flat on West Melrose Street near Central Ave. A family that rents one of...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

2 men charged following murder of transgender woman in South Carolina

Two men have been charged in relation to the 2019 murder of a Black transgender woman in South Carolina, authorities said Wednesday.  In a five-count federal indictment, the two men were charged with hate crime and obstruction offenses in the death of Pebbles LaDime "Dime" Doe, 24, according to a news release from the United State's Attorney's Office. Daqua Ritter, 26, was charged with a hate crime as well as using a firearm in connection with a hate crime and obstruction of justice. The hate crime count carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, the U.S. Attorney's office said, while...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
BBC

Bristol: Charge after fatal stabbing in Castle Park

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing in a city park. Emergency services were called to Castle Park in Bristol at about 16:30 GMT on Tuesday after a man was found injured following an altercation, police said. The victim, aged in his 30s, was...
BBC

Willie Kimani: Kenya ex-policeman sentenced to death for lawyer's murder

A Kenyan court has sentenced to death a former policeman for the murder of a human rights lawyer and two others in a case which triggered national outrage. Two other policemen and a civilian were also sentenced to between 20 and 30 years for the murder of lawyer Willie Kimani, his client and a taxi driver in June 2016.
iheart.com

Woman Claims She Got Herpes On Her Face At Concert - Ended Up In Hospital

It looks like we have one more thing to fear when going to concerts. After getting herpes on her forehead during a concert in Melbourne, a woman has, warned her followers on TikTok about the risks of exposure just attending concerts. In a recent post on the social media platform,...
CBS News

Dad was distracted. His 6-year-old son ordered $1,000 from Grubhub.

A Michigan man says he was left with a $1,000 bill after his 6-year-old son ordered a virtual smorgasbord of food from several restaurants last weekend, leading to a string of unexpected deliveries — and maybe a starring role in an ad campaign.Keith Stonehouse said the food piled up quickly at his Detroit-area home Saturday night after he let his son, Mason, use his cellphone to play a game before bed. He said the youngster instead used his father's Grubhub account to order food from one restaurant after another.The boy's mother, Kristin Stonehouse, told The Associated Press on Thursday that...
DETROIT, MI

