Los Angeles Lakers Planning To Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
Rest in Peace, Annie WerschingVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major AnnouncementsOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Poppy season crackdown: Lake Elsinore adding restrictions to turn away poppy bloom crowds
Lake Elsinore officials are restricting parking and blocking off the entrance to Walker Canyon to prevent huge crowds and traffic messes as California poppies start to sprout up across the hills.
paininthepass.info
55-HOUR FREEWAY LANE CLOSURES This Weekend On Interstate 10 In Ontario
ONTARTIO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Phase 1 of Interstate 10 Express Lanes is located in the southwestern portion of San Bernardino County east of Los Angeles County. The project will widen the existing I-10 freeway between the Los Angeles/San Bernardino County line and I-15, a distance of approximately 10 miles. The project includes two tolled express lanes in each direction. In addition, lanes to assist drivers getting on and off the freeway (auxiliary lanes) will be constructed in selected locations. West of Haven Avenue, a single new lane will be constructed and combined with the existing HOV lane to provide two express lanes in each direction. The HOV lane will still be available to motorists, but will increase from 2+ to 3+.
8 Riverside Area Apartments Under $800 a Month
Riverside, CA. - The Inland Empire continues to attract residents from neighboring regions of Southern California that are seeking a lower cost of living. However, with a metro population of more than 4.6 million people, renting an apartment in the region is becoming much more expensive. For example, the average apartment in Riverside now rents for more than $2,100 a month.
tourcounsel.com
Laguna Hills Mall | Shopping mall in California
Laguna Hills Mall was a shopping mall in Laguna Hills, California, in southern Orange County that is being redeveloped by the owners as Five Lagunas. The enclosed mall closed on December 31, 2018, and will be demolished. The exterior stores remain open. New retail, a movie theater, apartments, and a...
Unique 'Glass Block House' For Sale In California
The garage can comfortably fit 30 cars.
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocks
A California witness at Pasadena reported watching and photographing a flying object that looked like four, linked blocks, hovering above at 12:08 a.m. on February 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Tustin restaurant takes dining into the future with robot servers
A Tustin-based Korean restaurant has taken dining into the future, "employing" a pair of robotic servers to deliver food to guests. I Can Barbecue opened up just six months ago, but owner John Ozbek decided to take service a step farther mid-December, when he began utilizing Fatima and Elizabeth — robot servers who have quickly become his most reliable staff members. "The robot doesn't get sick," Ozbek said. "They're always here. They never say I'm tired."While you're left to do most of the cooking yourself at Korean barbecue, the robots take care of most of the other elements of service, dropping of...
KCRA.com
11-acre complex including restaurants, hotels and entertainment centers coming to Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The city of Roseville is sharing plans for a new mixed-use development project that includes hotels, restaurants, and an entertainment and sports complex. The 11-acre site, called Roseville Junction, is set to be built adjacent to Highway 65 and Interstate 80 right next to the Westfield...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you love trying new food from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 6 more stores in SoCal
Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing six stores in Southern California and nearly 90 more across the country.
tourcounsel.com
Barstow Mall | Shopping mall in Barstow, California
Barstow Mall is a shopping mall in Barstow, California. It was formerly anchored by Kmart and Sears. The Kmart store was originally slated to be W. T. Grant, which withdrew from the mall plans due to the chain's filing for bankruptcy. This resulted in the mall being only the second...
Eater
The South Bay’s Best Pastrami Sandwich Hides in a Torrance Strip Mall
Los Angeles has long been blessed with terrific Jewish deli food, from the famous number 19 at Langer’s to the towering Black Forest Reuben at Brent’s to the crisp pickle plate at Nate n’ Al. But just south of LA in the city of Torrance, there are the lesser known — but equally essential — sandwiches at New York Deli. Cut diagonally and built thick in the middle with about five ounces of peppery-cured brisket, this pastrami has been fulfilling cravings for those far away from the most famous Southern California delis for the past 38 years.
Five SoCal cities make list of safest cities in America
Five Southern California cities ranked high on MoneyGeek’s list of the safest cities in America. West Covina took the number three spot, Jurupa Valley taking the ninth spot, Rancho Cucamonga at 13 and Glendale at 14.
foxla.com
These 6 California cities ranked among safest in US: report
LOS ANGELES - Six cities in California - five of which are in Southern California - ranked among the safest cities in America, according to MoneyGreek's annual study analyzing the economic toll crime had on multiple U.S. cities. The list analyzed the FBI's crime statistics for 2021 including violent crimes...
paininthepass.info
Motorcyclist Airlifted To Hospital After Losing Control Of Bike On Hwy 138
LLANO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital Friday afternoon after losing control of there motorcycle on Highway 138 in Los Angeles County, near the San Bernardino County line according to California Highway Patrol. California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department received...
Fontana Herald News
City of Fontana will give cards worth free food to eligible residents
The City of Fontana recently launched the new Fontana Eats program to help families that are struggling to put food on the table. The program will provide eligible Fontana households with a minimum $100 pre-paid card that can be used to purchase food at any Fontana grocer or restaurant. The...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Multiple Big Rig Accidents Occur Along Interstate 80
Several big rig accidents were reported on westbound Interstate 80 on January 31, causing traffic slowdowns. The first occurred in a big rig jackknife crash in Richmond when the tractor-trailer struck an embankment. The accident caused a fuel spill on the westbound side of the freeway near Solano Avenue at about 5:00 a.m.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Blaze Erupts on North Side of Mt. Rubidoux
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A brush fire erupted Thursday at the bottom of Mt. Rubidoux in Riverside, scorching less than a quarter-acre before crews got it under control. The non-injury blaze was reported about 3:20 p.m. near the Carlson Dog Park at Scott Lane and Mission Inn Avenue, on the north side of the recreational site, according to the Riverside Fire Department.
newsantaana.com
New homeless center opening in Garden Grove to serve Central O.C.
Supervisor Andrew Do supports the development of a homeless navigation center in Garden Grove, which has partnered with Westminster, Fountain Valley, and the County of Orange to open a multi-million-dollar center for the homeless. This center will serve families and residents in need of emergency shelter and provide supportive services with mental health, education, and employment assistance.
