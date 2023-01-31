Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bloodied woman found walking with a baby had shot her husbandVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinPortage, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Coach John Pigatti Inducted into Hall of FameSouth Suburban NewsSouth Holland, IL
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Valparaiso High School to install 'Military Hall of Honor'
Valparaiso Community Schools is looking to recognize graduates who've gone on to serve in the armed forces. A Valparaiso High School "Military Hall of Honor" will be installed in the school's main hallway. Superintendent Dr. Jim McCall says the 40-by-12-foot exhibit will include metal plaques for each branch of the...
nwi.life
La Porte Civic Auditorium renovates with 21st Century in mind
A key part of the La Porte community, the La Porte Civic Auditorium has been a staple throughout the Region since 1930. In an effort to both modernize the Civic Auditorium and maintain its history, renovations have been planned for the almost 100-year-old building. “The importance of the Civic to...
nwi.life
Franciscan Health Michigan City, Shirley Heinze Land Trust to host nature walk
Franciscan Health Michigan City is hosting a free nature walk led by Shirley Heinze Land Trust at noon Friday, Feb. 17 at the St. Francis Nature Preserve. The 30-minute walk will begin at the start of the trail in the west employee parking lot at Franciscan Health Michigan City, 3500 Franciscan Way in Michigan City.
valpo.life
A Valpo Life in the Spotlight: Roger Luekens
Life after years of serving as a school superintendent is a lot more relaxing than the job itself. Tasked with addressing macro-and micro-level policies that need to be developed for the stability of whatever school district they oversee, the one fulfilling the role of superintendent is bound to face different challenges with each new day. Roger Luekens’ life, for many years, followed that pattern. Even happily retired, he still finds the time to involve himself in the happenings of a few local schools about the Region.
beckersasc.com
Rush opens 1st outpatient center outside of Illinois
Chicago-based Rush University System for Health has opened its first outpatient center outside of Illinois in Munster, Ind., according to a Feb. 3 report from The Times of Northwest Indiana. The facility has 19 exam rooms, X-ray and testing capabilities. It will employ 18 physicians who also practice at Rush's...
valpo.life
#1StudentNWI: Wheeler High School’s successful & spectacular blood drive
On February 2, the Wheeler High School (WHS) National Honor Society (NHS) and its sponsor, Katie Glavin, set up a successful blood drive. At WHS, there are usually two annual blood drives that students, teachers, and parents can participate in. The first blood drive of the school year occurs around the month of October. The second blood drive occurs around February.
hometownnewsnow.com
Both Mayors Unopposed in Primary
(La Porte, IN) - The filing deadline for candidates in the May primary has passed with La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody running unopposed for the republican nomination. The only democrat in the primary race is Ron Zimmer, who was defeated for the party nomination in a landslide by then mayor Kathy Chroback in 2011.
valpo.life
A supportive and giving culture makes Four Winds Casinos the perfect place to build a career
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds Casinos are always looking for talented people to enrich the experiences of their guests and help Four Winds grow. However, with Four Winds South Bend’s brand new 23-story hotel expansion, the need for outstanding individuals is greater than ever. At Four...
hometownnewsnow.com
Mayor Standing Up to NIPSCO
(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry is stepping up to the plate to argue against a proposed NIPSCO rate increase. Parry said he will attend the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission Rate Increase Hearings in Indianapolis beginning March 13. Parry said he felt an increase of 16.5% or...
valpo.life
Life Care Center of Valparaiso’s management team sets high standards for staff, strives for everyday excellence
There’s nothing quite as reassuring as putting the life of you or a loved one in the hands of a management team with almost 300 years of combined experience. Life Care Center of Valparaiso is a nursing home and rehabilitation center located in the heart of the Region. Its facilities and amenities have built up a positive reputation in the community, but its outstanding staff is what truly makes the facility stand out against the competition.
laportecounty.life
Clinicians Honored at Northwest Health – La Porte
Northwest Health – La Porte honored two caregivers in January. Amber Peterson, BSN, RN, was the recipient of the DAISY award for exceptional nursing and Miriam Carpenter, certified nursing assistant, was the recipient of the PETALS award for outstanding support professionals. Peterson is a nurse on the intermediate care...
warricknews.com
Lawmakers reminded of dismal Gary school finances prior to state takeover
A legislative committee deciding whether to establish an appointed or elected school board in Gary when the state takeover ends, likely in the next year or so, was reminded Thursday why Indiana lawmakers in 2017 seized control of the school district in the first place. Justin McAdam, chairman of the...
WOWO News
Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
Changes coming to six parishes on Northwest Side, Northwest suburbs: Archdiocese of Chicago
The Archdiocese of Chicago is announcing some changes regarding a few parishes on the city’s Northwest Side and in the northwestern suburbs.
valpo.life
Crown Point Police Department Brings Back Adopt a Car Program
The Crown Point Police Department is bringing back its Adopt a Car. Started in 1995, the Crown Point Police Department Adopt a Car Program began to help offset the cost of equipping squad cars with necessary emergency equipment, including light bars, radios, video equipment and more. The program allows local...
valpo.life
Northwest Health to offer Free Blood Pressure Screenings throughout February
In observance of American Heart Month, Northwest Health will be offering free blood pressure screenings every Tuesday in February. The screenings will be conducted by the hospital’s chest pain and stroke coordinators in the main lobby at each of the three Northwest Health hospitals. Screening dates and locations include:
valpo.life
Vendor Applications Open for Crown Point Farmers Market
Vendor applications are now open for the 2023 Crown Point Farmers Market. The weekly Crown Point Farmers Market returns Saturday, May 27, to the Franciscan Health Pavilion at Bulldog Park, located at 183 S. West St. The Farmers Market will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
abc57.com
Hacienda HQ responds to reports of mice in Elkhart restaurant
ELKHART, Ind.-- An unwanted sight was caught on camera at a popular Michiana restaurant. A customer posted a video of a mouse running around the dining room at the Hacienda Mexican restaurant in Elkhart. Hacienda HQ responded to reports of mice seen by customers in an Elkhart restaurant on Monday.
