Valparaiso, IN

lakeshorepublicradio.org

Valparaiso High School to install 'Military Hall of Honor'

Valparaiso Community Schools is looking to recognize graduates who've gone on to serve in the armed forces. A Valparaiso High School "Military Hall of Honor" will be installed in the school's main hallway. Superintendent Dr. Jim McCall says the 40-by-12-foot exhibit will include metal plaques for each branch of the...
VALPARAISO, IN
nwi.life

La Porte Civic Auditorium renovates with 21st Century in mind

A key part of the La Porte community, the La Porte Civic Auditorium has been a staple throughout the Region since 1930. In an effort to both modernize the Civic Auditorium and maintain its history, renovations have been planned for the almost 100-year-old building. “The importance of the Civic to...
LA PORTE, IN
valpo.life

A Valpo Life in the Spotlight: Roger Luekens

Life after years of serving as a school superintendent is a lot more relaxing than the job itself. Tasked with addressing macro-and micro-level policies that need to be developed for the stability of whatever school district they oversee, the one fulfilling the role of superintendent is bound to face different challenges with each new day. Roger Luekens’ life, for many years, followed that pattern. Even happily retired, he still finds the time to involve himself in the happenings of a few local schools about the Region.
VALPARAISO, IN
beckersasc.com

Rush opens 1st outpatient center outside of Illinois

Chicago-based Rush University System for Health has opened its first outpatient center outside of Illinois in Munster, Ind., according to a Feb. 3 report from The Times of Northwest Indiana. The facility has 19 exam rooms, X-ray and testing capabilities. It will employ 18 physicians who also practice at Rush's...
MUNSTER, IN
valpo.life

#1StudentNWI: Wheeler High School’s successful & spectacular blood drive

On February 2, the Wheeler High School (WHS) National Honor Society (NHS) and its sponsor, Katie Glavin, set up a successful blood drive. At WHS, there are usually two annual blood drives that students, teachers, and parents can participate in. The first blood drive of the school year occurs around the month of October. The second blood drive occurs around February.
hometownnewsnow.com

Both Mayors Unopposed in Primary

(La Porte, IN) - The filing deadline for candidates in the May primary has passed with La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody running unopposed for the republican nomination. The only democrat in the primary race is Ron Zimmer, who was defeated for the party nomination in a landslide by then mayor Kathy Chroback in 2011.
LA PORTE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Mayor Standing Up to NIPSCO

(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry is stepping up to the plate to argue against a proposed NIPSCO rate increase. Parry said he will attend the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission Rate Increase Hearings in Indianapolis beginning March 13. Parry said he felt an increase of 16.5% or...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
valpo.life

Life Care Center of Valparaiso’s management team sets high standards for staff, strives for everyday excellence

There’s nothing quite as reassuring as putting the life of you or a loved one in the hands of a management team with almost 300 years of combined experience. Life Care Center of Valparaiso is a nursing home and rehabilitation center located in the heart of the Region. Its facilities and amenities have built up a positive reputation in the community, but its outstanding staff is what truly makes the facility stand out against the competition.
VALPARAISO, IN
laportecounty.life

Clinicians Honored at Northwest Health – La Porte

Northwest Health – La Porte honored two caregivers in January. Amber Peterson, BSN, RN, was the recipient of the DAISY award for exceptional nursing and Miriam Carpenter, certified nursing assistant, was the recipient of the PETALS award for outstanding support professionals. Peterson is a nurse on the intermediate care...
LA PORTE, IN
warricknews.com

Lawmakers reminded of dismal Gary school finances prior to state takeover

A legislative committee deciding whether to establish an appointed or elected school board in Gary when the state takeover ends, likely in the next year or so, was reminded Thursday why Indiana lawmakers in 2017 seized control of the school district in the first place. Justin McAdam, chairman of the...
GARY, IN
WOWO News

Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
LAFAYETTE, IN
valpo.life

Crown Point Police Department Brings Back Adopt a Car Program

The Crown Point Police Department is bringing back its Adopt a Car. Started in 1995, the Crown Point Police Department Adopt a Car Program began to help offset the cost of equipping squad cars with necessary emergency equipment, including light bars, radios, video equipment and more. The program allows local...
CROWN POINT, IN
valpo.life

Northwest Health to offer Free Blood Pressure Screenings throughout February

In observance of American Heart Month, Northwest Health will be offering free blood pressure screenings every Tuesday in February. The screenings will be conducted by the hospital’s chest pain and stroke coordinators in the main lobby at each of the three Northwest Health hospitals. Screening dates and locations include:
VALPARAISO, IN
valpo.life

Vendor Applications Open for Crown Point Farmers Market

Vendor applications are now open for the 2023 Crown Point Farmers Market. The weekly Crown Point Farmers Market returns Saturday, May 27, to the Franciscan Health Pavilion at Bulldog Park, located at 183 S. West St. The Farmers Market will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday...
CROWN POINT, IN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Hacienda HQ responds to reports of mice in Elkhart restaurant

ELKHART, Ind.-- An unwanted sight was caught on camera at a popular Michiana restaurant. A customer posted a video of a mouse running around the dining room at the Hacienda Mexican restaurant in Elkhart. Hacienda HQ responded to reports of mice seen by customers in an Elkhart restaurant on Monday.
ELKHART, IN

