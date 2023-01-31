Read full article on original website
Related
740thefan.com
Minnesota Senate approves ‘100 Percent by 2040’ energy legislation
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Legislation passed by the Senate late Thursday night requires that 100 percent of Minnesota’s electricity will have to be carbon-free by 2040. Pine City Republican Jason Rarick warned Minnesota utilities will have no negotiating leverage if they have to buy renewable energy credits from other states to meet the goal and, “that’s gonna drive prices through the roof.”
740thefan.com
House panel approves bill requiring 48-hour reporting of stolen or lost guns
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A bill passed by the House Public Safety Committee would require Minnesotans to report a stolen or lost firearm within 48 hours. Monica Jones of St. Paul lost her son, Daquan, to an accidental shooting in 2019. “The owner of this gun has still not...
740thefan.com
Flu activity slowing in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The flu season appears to be waning in Minnesota. The latest update from the State Department of Health shows 19 people were hospitalized with influenza last week, down from 32 the previous week. Seven Minnesota schools and one long-term care facility reported flu outbreaks. There...
740thefan.com
Kernza: It’s a grain many have never heard of that may revolutionize farming
MINNEAPOLIS – The next time you order a beer, it might contain a climate-change-fighting ingredient. It’s part of a movement involving researchers in Minnesota and elsewhere to scale up crop production of Kernza. Sometimes called a super grain, it’s a perennial crop, which requires less tilling and fertilizer because it grows back year after year.
740thefan.com
South Dakota’s Second Century Habitat Fund Launches “Winter Storm Initiative”
Sioux Falls, SD — South Dakota’s Second Century Habitat Fund (SCHF), in partnership with South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP), is increasing awareness of the devastating impacts of this winter’s storms to wildlife across South Dakota. These efforts include raising financial resources to help mitigate these effects.
Comments / 0