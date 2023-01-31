Read full article on original website
texashsfootball.com
Former Arlington Heights Star Up for Defensive Rookie of the Year
Arlington Heights And UTSA Standout Tariq Woolen Up For Defensive Player Of The Year. Last Wednesday, the finalists were named for the Associated Press awards. Texas is well represented on the defensive side of the field; notably, former UTSA and Arlington Heights standout Tariq Woolen made the cut for Defensive Rookie Of The Year.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral election: New poll shows Garcia lose frontrunner status, 2 other candidates in statistical tie
CHICAGO - A new voter opinion survey reported exclusively by FOX 32 Chicago News finds Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Paul Vallas in a statistical tie, with Congressman Chuy Garcia falling from his previous front runner status to third place. If no candidate receives 50% plus one vote on Feb. 28,...
elmwoodpark.org
First Ever Chicago Beef Combo Pizza to be Unveiled Monday
WGN TV will be LIVE in Caputo’s with Chefs Jeff Mauro and Angelo Lollino. Two of Elmwood Park’s top chef’s have collaborated on the first ever Beef Combo Pizza and will debut their epicurean delight on Monday at our very own Caputo’s. The event will be covered live by WGN TV. Make sure to stop at Caputo’s on Monday, February 6 between 7:45 and 10am to see what everyone is talking about!
Daily Northwestern
‘If I can save one life’: Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering discusses next steps on gun control
Content warning: This article contains discussions of gun violence. On July 11, Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering stood in the Oval Office and spoke with President Joe Biden about the need for a federal assault weapons ban. It was just a week after the mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade.
starvedrock.media
Local officials look to Illinois statehouse for pension relief
(The Center Square) – Local officials are urging Illinois state government to assist in addressing local pension deficits. Chicago owes nearly $34 billion in unfunded pension liabilities for public safety workers like police, firefighters and other city positions. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke at the City Club of Chicago...
At least one still at large after suspected carjackers strike ISP troopers off Dan Ryan
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dramatic video shows the moment an Illinois state trooper was thrown from the top of a stolen car near the Dan Ryan Expressway late on Tuesday afternoon.At least one of the thieves was still on the run a day later.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke Wednesday with the owner of the stolen car - a rideshare driver who was carjacked at gunpoint by their own passengers.Again, at least one of those passengers is still out there, and thus, the driver did not want to speak with us on camera.The shocking video was taken right off the Dan Ryan,...
cwbchicago.com
Fleeing carjacker tosses cops to the pavement in daring getaway on Chicago’s South Side and it’s all on video
Chicago — Shocking dashcam video shows Illinois State Police troopers being flung to the pavement as they tried to arrest an SUV full of suspected carjackers in Chicago on Tuesday evening. Police officers surrounded the hijacked BMW when it got stuck in traffic near 47th Street and the Dan...
fox32chicago.com
Man sentenced after sucker punching woman at Geneva bar, skipping trial
GENEVA, Ill. - A Morris man was sentenced to prison after punching a woman in a Geneva bar and skipping trial. The Kane County State's Attorney says David Hietschold has been sentenced to three and had years in prison for an aggravated battery that happened in 2021. Hietschold was at...
evanstonroundtable.com
Letter to the editor: The state’s ban on assault-style weapons means we will all be safer
The League of Women Voters of Illinois and the LWV of Evanston applaud Illinois’ new Protect Illinois Communities Act as a positive step on the path to save lives and free all communities from the threat of gun violence. This long anticipated act, signed into law by Gov. J.B....
Lake County Sheriff Special Investigations Group seizes record $7 million worth of drugs, 120 illegally possessed guns in 2022
Lake County’s Special Investigations Group seized a record $7 million worth of drugs and 120 illegally possessed firearms and arrested almost 70 suspects in 2022, authorities said. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Group (SIG) is a High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) funded task force. The SIG is the only HIDTA-funded initiative in Lake […]
