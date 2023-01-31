ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

texashsfootball.com

Former Arlington Heights Star Up for Defensive Rookie of the Year

Arlington Heights And UTSA Standout Tariq Woolen Up For Defensive Player Of The Year. Last Wednesday, the finalists were named for the Associated Press awards. Texas is well represented on the defensive side of the field; notably, former UTSA and Arlington Heights standout Tariq Woolen made the cut for Defensive Rookie Of The Year.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
elmwoodpark.org

First Ever Chicago Beef Combo Pizza to be Unveiled Monday

WGN TV will be LIVE in Caputo’s with Chefs Jeff Mauro and Angelo Lollino. Two of Elmwood Park’s top chef’s have collaborated on the first ever Beef Combo Pizza and will debut their epicurean delight on Monday at our very own Caputo’s. The event will be covered live by WGN TV. Make sure to stop at Caputo’s on Monday, February 6 between 7:45 and 10am to see what everyone is talking about!
CHICAGO, IL
starvedrock.media

Local officials look to Illinois statehouse for pension relief

(The Center Square) – Local officials are urging Illinois state government to assist in addressing local pension deficits. Chicago owes nearly $34 billion in unfunded pension liabilities for public safety workers like police, firefighters and other city positions. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke at the City Club of Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

At least one still at large after suspected carjackers strike ISP troopers off Dan Ryan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dramatic video shows the moment an Illinois state trooper was thrown from the top of a stolen car near the Dan Ryan Expressway late on Tuesday afternoon.At least one of the thieves was still on the run a day later.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke Wednesday with the owner of the stolen car - a rideshare driver who was carjacked at gunpoint by their own passengers.Again, at least one of those passengers is still out there, and thus, the driver did not want to speak with us on camera.The shocking video was taken right off the Dan Ryan,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man sentenced after sucker punching woman at Geneva bar, skipping trial

GENEVA, Ill. - A Morris man was sentenced to prison after punching a woman in a Geneva bar and skipping trial. The Kane County State's Attorney says David Hietschold has been sentenced to three and had years in prison for an aggravated battery that happened in 2021. Hietschold was at...
GENEVA, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Lake County Sheriff Special Investigations Group seizes record $7 million worth of drugs, 120 illegally possessed guns in 2022

Lake County’s Special Investigations Group seized a record $7 million worth of drugs and 120 illegally possessed firearms and arrested almost 70 suspects in 2022, authorities said. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Group (SIG) is a High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) funded task force. The SIG is the only HIDTA-funded initiative in Lake […]
LAKE COUNTY, IL
247Sports

247Sports

