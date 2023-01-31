Read full article on original website
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland NewsNew York City, NY
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Some New Yorkers are upset that migrants classified as "single, adult men" were given Xboxes and video games by the cityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
More Protests Are Happening Against NYC Council Members Who Support Drag Story HourAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Doctors warn of increase in seasonal affective disorder cases for February
Local doctors say they typically see more cases of seasonal affective disorder heading into February, when winter is often at its coldest.
Oh, Joy – Rodents Predicted To Plague New York Homes
Snakes? Sure. Bears? Okay. Bobcats? Meh. Mice? NO WAY!. I lived 38 years of life without ever once seeing a mouse inside my house with my own two eyes. Sure, I knew they were there because I could sometimes hear them scamper in the attic above me, but as far as visually seeing them – that didn’t happen.
Code Blue Activated in Linden - Warming Center Locations in the City
LINDEN, NJ - As temperatures drop below freezing, a Code Blue alert has been issued for Union County beginning Friday, February 3 through Monday, February 6 from 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. A Code Blue alert is declared when temperatures drop below freezing and conditions pose a threat to unsheltered individuals. At that time, a network of agencies throughout New Jersey help people obtain shelter. During regular hours of operation the following locations serve as warming centers in the city: Linden Public Library JTG Rec Center Linden Multipurpose Center Find additional warming centers, visit nj211.org or call 211. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Looking for TAPinto Linden news and updates? Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox!
East Harlem mom fights for heat amid frigid temperatures
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — An East Harlem mother of two children says she is freezing and struggles to keep her 8-year-old warm every night in their NYCHA apartment. Latisha Tarver sent PIX11 News a video, making a plea for help. With temperatures plunging in the New York City area the next few days, Tarver […]
It’s about to get 'dangerously cold' in NYC
The National Weather Service NY warns that temperatures will dip into the single digits by Friday night. New Yorkers are advised to plan ahead and limit their time outside. [ more › ]
Hackensack Declares Code Blue
Hackensack, NJ - As temperatures drop below freezing, Hackensack has declared February 3 and February 4, from 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. Code Blue. A Code Blue alert is declared whenever temperatures drop below the freezing point (32º F) with precipitation and below 25º F without precipitation. These weather conditions pose a danger to the homeless population. A network of organizations across New Jersey assists people in finding refuge when temperatures drop and the situation threatens those who are homeless. During times such as these, County Offices of Emergency Management together with municipal government will often initiate and communicate a Code Blue Alert which enables authorities to make shelter arrangements for homeless adults. Warming Centers may be opened as part of the shelter arrangements to meet this particular need. For those in need of shelter in Hackensack during a Code Blue: Next Steps Initiative 120 S River St. Hackensack, NJ Adults Only Must call for services. Walk-ins are NOT accepted. Phone: 201-336-6480 Open: Intake Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; after 4:30 p.m., call 2-1-1 for access
Cards of Love and Warm Wishes Sent to Union Nursing Home Residents
UNION, NJ - In anticipation of Valentine's Day and to bring a smile to the face of others, members of the Rotary Club of Union got together recently to send warm wishes to the residents of Cornell Nursing Home. Sharon Patel, of PatelPrintingPlus, designed and printed cards to brighten the...
Crane’s Mill Residents ‘Walk Across America’
Crane’s Mill took part in Walk Across America! Organized by Joanne Van Dien, the community’s exercise physiologist, this month-long challenge saw residents participating in various exercise programs, including walking, biking, cardio, strength training, swimming, and more!. Residents logged each session as 100 miles in their quest across the...
Finally! When the New York Ice Castles Will Open this Year
If you've been feeling like this year's New York winter feels a little different, you're not wrong. It's been a record year for all the wrong reasons, and it's been affecting some of our favorite cold weather activities. It's hard to get in the skiing, sledding, or even snowman-making spirit...
‘It was a loud noise’ Fallen tree damages car in Paterson
No injuries were reported when a tree fell on a car in Paterson Friday afternoon.
Beware: a polar vortex is quickly approaching New York
Yesterday, it was basically spring in New York. Today, though, we're here to warn you that a freezing polar vortex is heading our way. Yes, we're just as confused about the drop in temperature as you are. Even more specifically, according to the National Weather Service, today's highs will reach...
Groundhog Day in NYC: Staten Island Chuck’s Results Are In!
It’s Groundhog Day in NYC and throughout the country! Staten Island Chuck made his prediction and the results are in: He did not see his shadow this morning, meaning we will have an early spring in NYC. According to tradition, if a groundhog sees his shadow upon waking up on Groundhog Day, there will be […] The post Groundhog Day in NYC: Staten Island Chuck’s Results Are In! appeared first on SI Parent.
Heavy Snow And Bone Chilling Winds Expected In New York
Tonight could get a little nasty when it comes to the weather.
Snow showers dust New York and New Jersey early, then skies clear
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A weak storm system will pass to the south of the New York and New Jersey area early Wednesday morning, then move offshore later in the day. Folks can expect flurries and snow showers in the morning, followed by clearing skies in the afternoon. The high temperature will be 38 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 30s in the suburbs.
‘My hands are freezing’: 95-year-old lives in NYC apartment building with inconsistent heat
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Some residents of a Manhattan apartment building have been very cold in their homes for weeks, including a 95-year-old great-grandmother. Betty Simmons, 81, said she has to wear gloves and a winter hat when she sits in her living room on her couch. It’s that cold. Simmons is fighting for […]
Morris County to Hold 2023 Household Hazardous Waste Collection Events
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ- The Morris County Municipal Utilities Authority (MCMUA) will conduct four Household Hazardous Waste Disposal events in 2023. The dates are:. Saturday May 20 from 9am - 2pm at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy, 500 West Hanover Avenue in Parsippany. Saturday June 17 from 9am -...
Family Safe, Dog Missing as Holmdel Home Goes up in Flames.
HOLMDEL, NJ: TAPinto reported Friday at 4:40 p.m., that a home was on fire at 214 Holland Road in Holmdel. Mutual aid from surrounding jurisdictions and the county arrived quickly to assist Holmdel Firefighters. The fire quickly raged through the home, possibly fueled in part by the high winds Friday. Roads remained closed throughout the evening.
Psychologist on what your favorite chocolate says about your personality
NEW YORK (PIX11) — No other treat gets people quite as invested as chocolate, but there’s a connection between your personality traits and favorite type of chocolate. Dr. Frieda Birnbaum, a research psychologist, joined New York Living on Friday to share what your favorite chocolate signals about your personality.
Friday Winds Partially Raise a Commercial Roof in Hawthorne
HAWTHORNE, NJ - High winds are being blamed for damaging a roof on Ethel Avenue late Friday, with part of the roof blowing into an adjacent lot. On February 3, a commercial building at 7 Ethel Avenue lost pieces of its roof during the heavy winds and icy temperatures. A...
Good Luck Switching to an Induction Stove in the City
Next year, New York City will start blocking new buildings from bringing in natural gas, part of a push to get off fossil fuels, and the governor wants to take that ban statewide. Meanwhile, the Consumer Product Safety Commission is weighing whether to ban sales of new gas stoves, citing studies that show they release nitrogen dioxide, methane, and other chemicals, which have been linked to childhood asthma and cancer.
