ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Code Blue Activated in Linden - Warming Center Locations in the City

LINDEN, NJ - As temperatures drop below freezing, a Code Blue alert has been issued for Union County beginning Friday, February 3 through Monday, February 6 from 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. A Code Blue alert is declared when temperatures drop below freezing and conditions pose a threat to unsheltered individuals. At that time, a network of agencies throughout New Jersey help people obtain shelter. During regular hours of operation the following locations serve as warming centers in the city: Linden Public Library JTG Rec Center Linden Multipurpose Center Find additional warming centers, visit nj211.org or call 211. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Looking for TAPinto Linden news and updates? Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox!
LINDEN, NJ
PIX11

East Harlem mom fights for heat amid frigid temperatures

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — An East Harlem mother of two children says she is freezing and struggles to keep her 8-year-old warm every night in their NYCHA apartment. Latisha Tarver sent PIX11 News a video, making a plea for help. With temperatures plunging in the New York City area the next few days, Tarver […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TAPinto.net

Hackensack Declares Code Blue

Hackensack, NJ - As temperatures drop below freezing, Hackensack has declared February 3 and February 4, from 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. Code Blue.     A Code Blue alert is declared whenever temperatures drop below the freezing point (32º F) with precipitation and below 25º F without precipitation. These weather conditions pose a danger to the homeless population.    A network of organizations across New Jersey assists people in finding refuge when temperatures drop and the situation threatens those who are homeless. During times such as these, County Offices of Emergency Management together with municipal government will often initiate and communicate a Code Blue Alert which enables authorities to make shelter arrangements for homeless adults. Warming Centers may be opened as part of the shelter arrangements to meet this particular need.   For those in need of shelter in Hackensack during a Code Blue: Next Steps Initiative 120 S River St. Hackensack, NJ Adults Only Must call for services. Walk-ins are NOT accepted. Phone: 201-336-6480 Open: Intake Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; after 4:30 p.m., call 2-1-1 for access
HACKENSACK, NJ
tapinto.net

Cards of Love and Warm Wishes Sent to Union Nursing Home Residents

UNION, NJ - In anticipation of Valentine's Day and to bring a smile to the face of others, members of the Rotary Club of Union got together recently to send warm wishes to the residents of Cornell Nursing Home. Sharon Patel, of PatelPrintingPlus, designed and printed cards to brighten the...
UNION, NJ
tapinto.net

Crane’s Mill Residents ‘Walk Across America’

Crane’s Mill took part in Walk Across America! Organized by Joanne Van Dien, the community’s exercise physiologist, this month-long challenge saw residents participating in various exercise programs, including walking, biking, cardio, strength training, swimming, and more!. Residents logged each session as 100 miles in their quest across the...
WEST CALDWELL, NJ
Staten Island Parent

Groundhog Day in NYC: Staten Island Chuck’s Results Are In!

It’s Groundhog Day in NYC and throughout the country! Staten Island Chuck made his prediction and the results are in: He did not see his shadow this morning, meaning we will have an early spring in NYC. According to tradition, if a groundhog sees his shadow upon waking up on Groundhog Day, there will be […] The post Groundhog Day in NYC: Staten Island Chuck’s Results Are In! appeared first on SI Parent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Snow showers dust New York and New Jersey early, then skies clear

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A weak storm system will pass to the south of the New York and New Jersey area early Wednesday morning, then move offshore later in the day. Folks can expect flurries and snow showers in the morning, followed by clearing skies in the afternoon. The high temperature will be 38 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 30s in the suburbs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tapinto.net

Morris County to Hold 2023 Household Hazardous Waste Collection Events

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ- The Morris County Municipal Utilities Authority (MCMUA) will conduct four Household Hazardous Waste Disposal events in 2023. The dates are:. Saturday May 20 from 9am - 2pm at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy, 500 West Hanover Avenue in Parsippany. Saturday June 17 from 9am -...
tapinto.net

Family Safe, Dog Missing as Holmdel Home Goes up in Flames.

HOLMDEL, NJ: TAPinto reported Friday at 4:40 p.m., that a home was on fire at 214 Holland Road in Holmdel. Mutual aid from surrounding jurisdictions and the county arrived quickly to assist Holmdel Firefighters. The fire quickly raged through the home, possibly fueled in part by the high winds Friday. Roads remained closed throughout the evening.
HOLMDEL, NJ
tapinto.net

Friday Winds Partially Raise a Commercial Roof in Hawthorne

HAWTHORNE, NJ - High winds are being blamed for damaging a roof on Ethel Avenue late Friday, with part of the roof blowing into an adjacent lot. On February 3, a commercial building at 7 Ethel Avenue lost pieces of its roof during the heavy winds and icy temperatures. A...
HAWTHORNE, NJ
Curbed

Good Luck Switching to an Induction Stove in the City

Next year, New York City will start blocking new buildings from bringing in natural gas, part of a push to get off fossil fuels, and the governor wants to take that ban statewide. Meanwhile, the Consumer Product Safety Commission is weighing whether to ban sales of new gas stoves, citing studies that show they release nitrogen dioxide, methane, and other chemicals, which have been linked to childhood asthma and cancer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy