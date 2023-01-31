Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland NewsNew York City, NY
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Some New Yorkers are upset that migrants classified as "single, adult men" were given Xboxes and video games by the cityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
More Protests Are Happening Against NYC Council Members Who Support Drag Story HourAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Shelter Rescues Abandoned Dog In Freezing Temperatures
MONMOUTH COUNTY – The Monmouth County SPCA recently rescued a dog after it was left abandoned outside in the freezing cold. Authorities were alerted that a dog was left outside, tethered by a short chain. Coco, a 10-year-old Rottweiler, was found with no food or water on a concrete pad with no protection from the elements.
goodmorningwilton.com
GOOD Home: This Week’s Artic Blast and Frozen Pipes—What You Need to Know
GOOD Home is a biweekly column published in partnership with PuroClean of Wilton | Ridgefield about home safety, maintenance, weather preparedness, and damage prevention, with the goal to save homeowners from the hassle and headaches of severe property damage. Located in south Wilton (24 Danbury Rd., Suite 204), PuroClean provides 24/7 water damage remediation, fire and smoke restoration, and mold and biohazard removal services to the Fairfield County community and across southwest CT and Northeastern Westchester County.
Winter weather on full blast in Middlesex County as residents find ways to stay warm
While most New Jersey residents aren't the biggest fans of this arctic blast, they say it’s to be expected.
BITTER BLAST: Subzero wind chills for Saturday in New Jersey
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Scott Sincoff says to expect bone-chilling cold this morning, but things get less harsh throughout the day.
Hackensack Declares Code Blue
Hackensack, NJ - As temperatures drop below freezing, Hackensack has declared February 3 and February 4, from 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. Code Blue. A Code Blue alert is declared whenever temperatures drop below the freezing point (32º F) with precipitation and below 25º F without precipitation. These weather conditions pose a danger to the homeless population. A network of organizations across New Jersey assists people in finding refuge when temperatures drop and the situation threatens those who are homeless. During times such as these, County Offices of Emergency Management together with municipal government will often initiate and communicate a Code Blue Alert which enables authorities to make shelter arrangements for homeless adults. Warming Centers may be opened as part of the shelter arrangements to meet this particular need. For those in need of shelter in Hackensack during a Code Blue: Next Steps Initiative 120 S River St. Hackensack, NJ Adults Only Must call for services. Walk-ins are NOT accepted. Phone: 201-336-6480 Open: Intake Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; after 4:30 p.m., call 2-1-1 for access
CDC warns eyedrops sold by Lakewood company could cause blindness or death
Eyedrops being sold by New Jersey based Global Pharma Healthcare Private Limited have been found to be contmaniated with a bacteria that could cause blindness, or worse, death. The eyedrops marketing as EzriCare Artificial Tears or Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Tears have been linked to several incidents across the country, according to the CDC. The company is based out of the Lakewood Industrial Park in Ocean County. “FDA is warning consumers and health care practitioners not to purchase and immediately stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears or Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Tears due to potential bacterial contamination. Using contaminated artificial tears increases risk of The post CDC warns eyedrops sold by Lakewood company could cause blindness or death appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey sees first real snow of the winter
Snow lovers got a quick taste of real snow this winter earlier this morning in New Jersey.
tapinto.net
Cards of Love and Warm Wishes Sent to Union Nursing Home Residents
UNION, NJ - In anticipation of Valentine's Day and to bring a smile to the face of others, members of the Rotary Club of Union got together recently to send warm wishes to the residents of Cornell Nursing Home. Sharon Patel, of PatelPrintingPlus, designed and printed cards to brighten the...
Staten Island physical therapist says older adults should do these 4 things to stay active
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic kept older Staten Islanders hunkered in their homes. Their mobility waned and their physical conditions deteriorated. Those impacts continue to affect the most vulnerable Staten Islanders, said Michael DiStefano, a physical therapist for VNS Health, a home and community-based nonprofit. The...
tapinto.net
Crane’s Mill Residents ‘Walk Across America’
Crane’s Mill took part in Walk Across America! Organized by Joanne Van Dien, the community’s exercise physiologist, this month-long challenge saw residents participating in various exercise programs, including walking, biking, cardio, strength training, swimming, and more!. Residents logged each session as 100 miles in their quest across the...
East Brunswick: EBHS Senior is One of New Jersey's Youngest Patent Holders
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Though just a senior at East Brunswick High School, Srikar Srinivasan is one of New Jersey’s youngest patent holders. At only fourteen, Srinivasan received a US patent for his automatic pet paw washer and dryer in March 2020. Since then, he has finished the innovation’s prototype and is looking to bring it to market. Years of tiresome efforts to wash his dog’s paws after each walk inspired Srinivasan to create the automatic pet paw washer and dryer. Today, most paw washers today come in the form of a tube that must be filled with water and require dog...
Finally! When the New York Ice Castles Will Open this Year
If you've been feeling like this year's New York winter feels a little different, you're not wrong. It's been a record year for all the wrong reasons, and it's been affecting some of our favorite cold weather activities. It's hard to get in the skiing, sledding, or even snowman-making spirit...
Power Outages: Winds Knock Down Wires, Trees In Hudson Valley
As a powerful cold front brings heavy winds and freezing Arctic air to the Hudson Valley, thousands of customers have been left without power from fallen trees and power lines. The front arrived on Friday, Feb. 3, also bringing a blast of cold Arctic air that along with the damaging...
Lady Edwina of Essex County makes her Groundhog Day prediction
In New Jersey, the forecaster is Lady Edwina of Essex County, with a Groundhog Day prediction from the Turtle Back Zoo.
Groundhog Day in NYC: Staten Island Chuck’s Results Are In!
It’s Groundhog Day in NYC and throughout the country! Staten Island Chuck made his prediction and the results are in: He did not see his shadow this morning, meaning we will have an early spring in NYC. According to tradition, if a groundhog sees his shadow upon waking up on Groundhog Day, there will be […] The post Groundhog Day in NYC: Staten Island Chuck’s Results Are In! appeared first on SI Parent.
Morris County Glass Mansion Going For $6.995M (LOOK INSIDE)
A gleaming glass mansion is on the Morris County real estate market for nearly $7 million. Found in Kinnelon’s Prestigious Smoke Rise neighborhood just 35 minutes from New York City, the six-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion was designed by Colorado-based firm, Berglund Architects. Looking to prioritize privacy? The 10,000-square-foot-plus property is...
Right Outside of Bucks County, This Nearby Town is Considered One of the Most Beautiful Spots in New Jersey
A town just outside of Bucks County has become known as one of the most fun and interesting areas in the state of New Jersey. Marie Bou Ink wrote about the area for The Travel. Much like nearby Lambertville, Frenchtown has become known as a small town just outside of...
tapinto.net
Morris County to Hold 2023 Household Hazardous Waste Collection Events
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ- The Morris County Municipal Utilities Authority (MCMUA) will conduct four Household Hazardous Waste Disposal events in 2023. The dates are:. Saturday May 20 from 9am - 2pm at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy, 500 West Hanover Avenue in Parsippany. Saturday June 17 from 9am -...
tapinto.net
The wait will soon be over in Phillipsburg if you "Love that Popeyes Chicken"
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ –It hasn’t looked like much since demolition, but Mayor Todd M. Tersigni confirmed this week that Popeyes has applied for building permits. Permits have not yet been submitted to inspections for Arby’s, which was part of the subdivided lot proposed in 2021. It smells like...
New Animal Workshop on Staten Island Honors 9-year-old who Died Saving His Pets
There is a new animal workshop on Staten Island for fourth graders that emphasizes fostering healthy relationships with pets and the importance of pet adoption. The workshop, called Pet Talk, honors Tommy Monahan, a brave 9-year-old boy who lost his life in a Prince’s Bay house fire trying to save his pets in 2007. His […] The post New Animal Workshop on Staten Island Honors 9-year-old who Died Saving His Pets appeared first on SI Parent.
