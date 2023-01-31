Read full article on original website
Ripley, February 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Jones excited for new look Southern Heritage Classic
MEMPHIS – The more things change, the more things stay the same. That’s the message from Southern Heritage Classic founder Fred Jones Friday on the first day that tickets went on sale for the new and reimagined Classic that will pit Tennessee State and Arkansas- Pine Bluff this September. Jones is ready for new memorabilia […]
Tigers will still be shorthanded in rematch with Green Wave
MEMPHIS – Big one at FedExForum Saturday for the red hot Memphis Tigers who, at 17 and 5 and just a game back of Houston for the top spot in the AAC standings, now get a chance at a little payback against a Tulane team that beat the U of M back on New Year’s […]
tri-statedefender.com
Tigers were so close – yet so far – from beating Tulane
A one-point defeat in overtime drives the mind to find two points. And while there were some glaring stat-sheet places to look in the Tigers’ 90-89 loss to Tulane in OT, Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway thinks one main point was the difference. “That team has been chasing us...
School closings in Memphis, TN-MS-AR
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the threat of potential winter weather coming to the Mid-South, multiple school districts have announced closings for Wednesday, Feb. 1. The National Weather Service on Monday morning predicted much of the area could see ice accumulations of one-quarter to one-half inch between late Monday and Wednesday afternoon. The following schools will […]
WBBJ
School & Business Closings: Tuesday, January 31
The following schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 31 due to inclement weather:. Freed-Hardeman University (Henderson campus closing at 2:30) Henderson County Schools (Closed Tuesday & Wednesday) Humboldt City Schools. Henry County Schools. Jackson-Madison County Schools. Jackson State Community College (Starting at 8:30 p.m. on Monday) Lexington City Schools...
WBBJ
Info needed to find missing man in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing man. The sheriff’s office says that 45-year-old Brendon Michael Timby was last seen on January 28 in Jackson, and was reported missing by family. The sheriff’s office says he is 5-feet, 10-inches...
WHAS 11
Famed skateboard legend Tony Hawk to raise money for Tyre Nichols' Memorial Fund
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tony Hawk. A name known to skateboarders worldwide. In honor of Tyre Nichols' love of skateboarding, Hawk recently announced on Twitter that half of the proceeds from selling his limited edition autographed cards would go directly towards the Tyre Nichols Memorial Fund, of which has plans to build a new public skatepark in Nichols' honor.
WSMV
Memphis police talk 17-year-old off edge of I-40 Bridge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department talked a suicidal person off the I-40 Bridge. Officers responded to a suicidal person on the edge of the I-40 Bridge on Feb 2. Police say when they arrived, the individual was standing on the outside ledge. One of the officers then...
Tennessee Tribune
Master Chef Takes Cooking to a Higher Level
MEMPHIS, TN – The little quaint restaurant sizzles on the inside where succulent cuisine is artfully created by a master chef – like DaVinci painting the “Mona Lisa,” for example. The cuisine is just as much a work of art as it whets the appetite. The...
Omega Psi Phi Revokes Membership Of Three Officers Involved In Tyre Nichols’ Death
"The brutality shown in the video not only violated our moral sensibilities but also transgressed our Fraternal and established Code of Conduct," the statement read.
MS governor sending crews to Holly Springs to restore power
UPDATE: Governor Tate Reeves is sending the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency to Holly Springs and surrounding areas in order to restore power. They released the following statement on Twitter:“At the direction of Governor Reeves, MEMA’s State Coordinating Officers is en route to Marshall County to assess the ongoing power outages. MEMA ha activated out State […]
Live updates | Funeral for Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Live Updates on the funeral for Tyre Nichols (all times local):. Many mourners wiped away tears as Tyre Nichols ′ sisters, brothers and parents shared their memories at the funeral of the Black man who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers. Nichols’...
Tyre Nichols: Church interrupted as 200 men recite a Brotherhood Creed
“Shameful” is how Pastor Wilbur T. Purvis III describes the police beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, TN. Purvis was so affected that he halted worship services to lead a Brotherhood Creed accompanied by hundreds of men in the church Sunday.
Memphis to Gather in Grief at Tyre Nichols’ Funeral
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For days, the circumstances in which Tyre Nichols died — after he was pummeled and kicked and pepper-sprayed by Memphis police officers — have spurred sorrow and anger across the country.
FireRescue1
‘Remember what you witnessed’: Memphis is a wake-up call for the entire fire service
I know Memphis Fire, and while the inactions of three members should not reflect on the entire FD, we must learn from these fatal errors — As a former deputy fire chief who ran the Memphis Fire/EMS system for 10 years, I watched intently when thevideos of Tyre Nichols’ interaction with first responders were released by the City of Memphis. Like many of you, I watched in horror as he was tazed, pepper-sprayed, repeatedly kicked in the face, and punched numerous times. It was retching to hear him repeatedly call for his mom.
Shelby County Clerk Offices to reopen, return to call-in system
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All Shelby County Clerk Offices reopened on Feb. 3 following this week’s icy conditions, officials say. The clerk’s office said they will return to their sign-in/call-back system so customers can reserve spots in line and wait in their cars until called. Motor vehicle registration and title services at the Washington Avenue location […]
actionnews5.com
Funeral held for Dr. Charles Champion, beloved Memphis pharmacist
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hundreds of people came together Monday to celebrate the life of a local legend, Dr. Charles Champion. Dr. Champion served the Mid-South for decades, at Champion’s pharmacy. He made history as the first Black man to work as a pharmacist in a City of Memphis...
WAPT
Winter storm causing major problems for several southern states
JACKSON, Miss. — Meteorologists across the southeast have been warning the public about this winter storm that has caused dangerous road conditions. Memphis, Tennessee, could see a tenth of an inch to a quarter-inch of ice accumulation by the end of this system moving through. Several rounds of freezing...
WBBJ
THP: Man killed in crash along I-40 in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A two vehicle collision along the interstate led to the death of a Tennessee man. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says around 12:20 p.m. on Thursday, two vehicles — one westbound and the other eastbound — were traveling along Interstate 40 when they collided.
