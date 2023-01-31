I know Memphis Fire, and while the inactions of three members should not reflect on the entire FD, we must learn from these fatal errors — As a former deputy fire chief who ran the Memphis Fire/EMS system for 10 years, I watched intently when thevideos of Tyre Nichols’ interaction with first responders were released by the City of Memphis. Like many of you, I watched in horror as he was tazed, pepper-sprayed, repeatedly kicked in the face, and punched numerous times. It was retching to hear him repeatedly call for his mom.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO