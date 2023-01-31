ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Women's Tennis Season Preview

The Hope College women's tennis team returns to the court this spring with championship aspirations. The Flying Dutch are seeking to extend their league-record run of MIAA regular-season titles to eight in 2023. In 2022, Hope finished 8-0 in league play en route to a 19-2 overall record. The Flying...
