ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hope.edu

2023 Women's Tennis Season Preview

The Hope College women's tennis team returns to the court this spring with championship aspirations. The Flying Dutch are seeking to extend their league-record run of MIAA regular-season titles to eight in 2023. In 2022, Hope finished 8-0 in league play en route to a 19-2 overall record. The Flying...
HOLLAND, MI
hope.edu

Hope Honors Staff for Service Anniversaries

Hope College staff members were honored for service anniversaries during the college’s annual recognition luncheon, held on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the Haworth Hotel. The event celebrates five-year service anniversaries starting at the fifth year. Hope honored recent staff retirees in December. This year’s service anniversaries ranged from five...

Comments / 0

Community Policy