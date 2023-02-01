ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessup, MD

VIDEO: Jessup photographer goes viral after capturing rare comet

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AmQAp_0kXyqkG200

VIDEO: Jessup photographer goes viral after capturing rare comet 01:40

BALTIMORE — Jessup-based photographer and filmmaker Nick Boris has gone viral for his amazing images of a rare comet.

His video of the comet, C/2022 E3-ZTF, nicknamed the Green Comet, has been viewed more than 2 million times on TikTok.

This comet is zooming our way for the first time in 50,000 years, and there's a chance that it's broken its orbit and will never come back again.

Boris took the video of the comet at the Shenandoah National Park.

"I was pumped, but there was a father and daughter that was there trying to look for it, I turned to them and asked if they wanted to see it," Boris said. "They were having a really hard time, he had this big telescope. It's just cool to share that kind of stuff."

The comet will be visible in clear night skies through February 2, and online sky trackers can also be used to pinpoint its location.

Boris shared his image with more than just that father and daughter.

He shared the image he captured of the comet on TikTok, and in just a few short days, the video went viral.

"I kind of had a feeling it might do well just because the rare chance, we're never going to see this again," Boris said. "So this might be something people really enjoy."

Boris has also released a video tutorial for those who would like to learn how to capture the comet themselves.

Using brighter stars as a guide, sky co-ordinates can be used to observe this rare, celestial phenomenon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EouAc_0kXyqkG200
Picture of the comet, C/2022 E3-ZTF Nick Boris

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Beyoncé adds second stop at FedEx Field on Rennaissance tour

Beyoncé is taking her "Renaissance" global — the superstar will start a world tour in Sweden in May with stops throughout Europe and the United States. On Thursday she added a second show at FedEx Field, home of the Washington Commanders in Hyattsville, Maryland. The highly anticipated tour announcement she made on Instagram and her website Wednesday comes days before the Grammy Awards on Sunday, where the global superstar is the most nominated artist and could make Recording Academy history.Beyoncé, the most decorated woman in Grammy history with 28 wins, could break the late Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti's record for most awards won if she wins four awards.Her...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Bay Journal

Cambridge cameo: Birders flock to rare snowy owl sighting

A clear but cold December day greeted us as we entered the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge near Cambridge, MD. We had just passed through the gate when dozens of northern shovelers appeared in the first pond. Our friend from Kentucky, who had joined us for the outing, was delighted. My wife, Pat, and I had seen such flocks often over the years, but we were just as thrilled as our friend.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Ronnie Stanley Foundation, Heart and Paws Fells Point bring care to newly-trained therapy dogs

BALTIMORE -- Ravens offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley's foundation formed a partnership with Heart and Paw in Fells Point.They are working to bring quality care to newly-trained therapy dogs.  "I've been blessed with a lot and i feel like it's my responsibility to give back," Stanley said. The Ronnie Stanley Foundation trains rescue dogs and matches them to their forever homes.   "We got a phone call saying, 'Hey someone just surrendered a 120-pound mastiff,' and I don't even think we hesitated," said Taylor Denatale. The foundation works to support children, veterans and first responders. Taylor Denatale works as a therapist and Dustin Mizah is active duty army. Their dog Nino made the perfect addition to the family. He supports them at home and at work, helping children with their trauma. "It's been really amazing to have him in my sessions and just see the response and the relief that people have," said Taylor Denatale, adoptive parent. The partnership provided them with everything they needed from a dog bed to toys and discount vet services. For information on how to nominate a family or to donate to the Ronnie Stanley Foundation, click here. 
BALTIMORE, MD
gwinnettforum.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Massive, ornate structure is today’s mystery

Today’s mystery is a rather ornate structure with water features. Figure out where this photograph was made, and send your answers to elliott@brack.net and include where you live. of Palmyra, Va., told us this about the Mystery: “It is the United States Naval Academy Columbarium in Annapolis, Md. Located...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bay Net

Spectacular Opening Weekend For The New Rex Theatre!

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – It was a spectacular weekend for all of the Rex Theater-goers. The Rex Theatre had their premier opening night on Friday, January 27, 2023, and due to the overwhelming popularity they added a second show on Saturday, January 28th. Both shows sold out quickly. The staff...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
mocoshow.com

Paul Stanley of KISS to Appear at Montgomery Mall

Paul Stanley, the co-founder, singer, and guitarist of legendary rock band KISS, will be appearing at the Wentworth Gallery at Westfield Montgomery Mall (7101 Democracy Blvd, Bethesda) on Friday, February 24 from 7-9pm. Stanley’s art is currently on display at the gallery and individuals who purchase one of his paintings will have the opportunity to meet him at event. According to his website, “Paul Stanley creates portraits and abstracts that are emotionally charged compositions. The scale is huge, the paint laid on thickly; the colors have been chosen in order to generate a powerfully physical and emotional effect. Paul’s work can be associated with the Abstract Expressionists of the late 1940’s and 1950’s. He aims to maximize the direct, physical impact of his paintings through scale, texture, color and simplicity of images.” We will post additional details about this event as they are released. Stanley will also be appearing the Wentworth Gallery at Tysons Galleria on Saturday, February 25.
BETHESDA, MD
Wbaltv.com

Snowmageddon brought more than 4 feet of snow to Maryland in 2010

Back-to-back blizzards left Maryland buried beneath more than 4 feet of snow in 2010. In a typical February, the Baltimore area gets about 8 inches of snow for the entire month. In February 2010, Maryland received more snow than many residents had ever seen or might ever see again in...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Coldest temperatures of the year arrive in Baltimore this weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An arctic blasts brings the coldest temperatures of the year so far to the Baltimore area. First, Thursday will be mild. High temperatures will reach the mid 40s, which is average for the time of year. Skies will be mostly cloudy. Overnight, a potent cold front...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Pennsylvania Avenue: Where Black art and entertainment was celebrated in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- In the early-to-mid 20th century, Pennsylvania Avenue was the Broadway of old West Baltimore. People came from around the country to celebrate Black art and entertainment."Whether it was Louis Armstrong, whether it was the Temptations, the Miracles, whether it was Patti LaBelle, all of those folks played the Royal Theatre," Baltimore resident James Hamlin said.Hamlin grew up in Baltimore and owns the Avenue Bakery on Pennsylvania Avenue. He said if you wanted to make it in showbiz back then, the Royal Theatre was the place you had to be at your best."If you did not do well at the Royal...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore grandmother indicted after 9-year-old boy fatally shot teen girl in August

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore grandmother faces criminal charges for failing to secure the gun that her 9-year-old grandson was carrying when he fatally shot a teenage girl last summer, officials announced Thursday, saying the indictment should serve as a warning about the importance of safe firearm storage.Nykayla Strawder, 15, was hanging out on the front porch of her family's west Baltimore rowhouse with other kids when the gun discharged. Police said it was accidental.Under Maryland law, the 9-year-old can't face criminal charges because of his age. But the August shooting prompted outrage from the victim's family and calls for adults to be...
BALTIMORE, MD
macaronikid.com

Get Some "If You Give a Moose a Cookie" Ice Cream

Starting today, February 1, visit any of Always Ice Cream Company’s four locations, including Annapolis Ice Cream Company and Daily Scoop, and order the If You Give A Moose A Cookie ice cream flavor to help make your library better. Anytime this flavor is ordered during the month of February a portion of the proceeds will automatically go towards your library. Enjoy creamy, homemade vanilla ice cream with fudge swirl, crushed Reese’s peanut butter cups and of course a ton of cookie dough.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
whatsupmag.com

Top U.S. Figure Skater Performing at Annapolis Town Center This Saturday!

Annapolis, MD - Jill Heiner, award-winning Olympic hopeful figure skater, will be performing an exhibition at Annapolis Town Center’s pop-up ice-skating rink this Saturday February 4! Jill is native to Annapolis and excited to skate before her family and friends. Before finishing 7th at the 2022 U.S. International Classic, Jill finished 4th and 2nd at both U.S. Championship Series competitions this past year.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hippodrome announces 2023-2024 season productions

BALTIMORE — The Hippodrome is gearing up for a season of love, laughter, and joy, with the launch of several new productions for the 2023-2024 season.  Hippodrome President Ron Legler gave WJZ an inside scoop on what audiences can expect this year. Moulin Rouge, a romance, is the most anticipated show this season.  Filled with brand-new songs and lots of hits, it's expected to be the Hippodrome's most spectacular production. The Wiz, which launched in Baltimore in 1974, is also coming back to Baltimore this season.  It will be launching its pre-tour before going to Broadway. Beetlejuice and Funny Girl will also be seen on the Hippodrome's stages this season. The latter is sure to be an exciting experience, with a favorite scene of many involving Penn Station in Baltimore.  The Hippodrome is also excited to present Clue, this season, which is based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie.For a full list of the upcoming productions, as well as links to purchase tickets, you can visit the Hippodrome's website. 
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Woman, daughter report indecent exposure incident in Pasadena

PASADENA, MD – Police in Pasadena are investigating an alleged indecent exposure incident. The Anne Arundel Police Department has shed some light on the ongoing investigation. Officers responded to a report of an indecent exposure at the 1300 block of Old Water Oak Point Road in Pasadena on Saturday, at approximately 1:30 p.m. While walking near Rockanna Road and Old Water Oak Point Road, the victim reported that a white, late-model Mazda sedan approached them as they were walking. It was reported by the victim that the driver of the vehicle was a white male, approximately 20-25 years of age, The post Woman, daughter report indecent exposure incident in Pasadena appeared first on Shore News Network.
PASADENA, MD
loudounnow.com

An Evening with Chesapeake Paranormal

When students at the Embark Center for Self-Directed Education noticed unexplained events in their historic downtown Leesburg building, they knew who to call. Chesapeake Paranormal is a five-member volunteer squad that investigates the region’s historic buildings in search of paranormal activity. The group of Loudoun and Frederick County, MD-based...
LEESBURG, VA
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
99K+
Followers
30K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy