VIDEO: Jessup photographer goes viral after capturing rare comet

BALTIMORE — Jessup-based photographer and filmmaker Nick Boris has gone viral for his amazing images of a rare comet.

His video of the comet, C/2022 E3-ZTF, nicknamed the Green Comet, has been viewed more than 2 million times on TikTok.

This comet is zooming our way for the first time in 50,000 years, and there's a chance that it's broken its orbit and will never come back again.

Boris took the video of the comet at the Shenandoah National Park.

"I was pumped, but there was a father and daughter that was there trying to look for it, I turned to them and asked if they wanted to see it," Boris said. "They were having a really hard time, he had this big telescope. It's just cool to share that kind of stuff."

The comet will be visible in clear night skies through February 2, and online sky trackers can also be used to pinpoint its location.

Boris shared his image with more than just that father and daughter.

He shared the image he captured of the comet on TikTok, and in just a few short days, the video went viral.

"I kind of had a feeling it might do well just because the rare chance, we're never going to see this again," Boris said. "So this might be something people really enjoy."

Boris has also released a video tutorial for those who would like to learn how to capture the comet themselves.

Using brighter stars as a guide, sky co-ordinates can be used to observe this rare, celestial phenomenon.