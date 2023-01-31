Read full article on original website
45 Hard Rock + Metal Acts Who Deserve To Be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is an institution with the power to both honor and snub. With every band inducted into the Hall, it seems like there are dozens of acts passed over despite iconic status. Back in 2013, we penned an Open Letter to the Rock and...
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Issues New Statement Defining What Rock Music Means
Cleveland's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has revised its mission statement to be more interpretive of the concept of rock music, according to a new report from Vulture. The move comes ahead of the Rock Hall's next class of nominees to be announced this week. But is it the institution's answer to pushback regarding country and hip-hop artists recently being inducted in the Rock Hall?
Fans React to 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame unveiled their 2023 nominees earlier this morning (Feb. 1) and fans, as usual, have had a lot to say about the potentials who will be enshrined later this year. Despite the Hall issuing a new definition of what they consider to be rock...
The Biggest Rock + Metal Moments of 1973
The music industry is a completely different world than it was 50 years ago. Today, you'll read about artists bickering over backing tracks and hear countless songs describing the downfalls of social media. But in 1973, some of the biggest bands in rock formed, and some of the biggest albums in history were released.
Only One Artist Beat Sleep Token on Spotify’s Top 50 Viral Songs Chart
Sleep Token truly are one of the hottest bands going at the moment, currently placing two songs inside Spotify's Viral 50 chart. In fact, "The Summoning" currently sits at No. 2 on the chart with only one song besting it at present. For those unaware, Spotify's Viral 50 is a...
Why Everyone Should Pay Attention to Falling in Reverse’s Ronnie Radke, According to Avenged Sevenfold M. Shadows
Avenged Sevenfold singer M. Shadows has shared four reasons why everyone needs to be paying attention to what Falling in Reverse's Ronnie Radke has been doing lately, mired in controversy amid a steady rollout of massive new singles. Radke is no stranger to controversy and often finds himself either leaning...
Milwaukee Metal Fest Announces 40 Bands for First Lineup Since 2007 – Lamb of God, Anthrax + More
It's back! Thanks to Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta, the Milwaukee Metal Fest has returned to the annual festival circuit, having last taken place in 2007. The event was once one of the premiere stops for metal lovers, and Jasta looks like he's bringing it back with a stellar lineup that should help solidify the festival's future for years to come.
Insane Drummers From Before Rock + Metal Existed
Any of these drummers could've been legends in the world of rock and metal, but instead they were legends in the world of jazz and big band. Watch them absolutely crush in the video below. Back in the 1930s, Viola Smith was called “America’s Fastest Girl Drummer.” Playing with mallets...
Fleshgod Apocalypse Vocalist Surprised With Onstage Marriage Proposal During Show
We've heard of quite a few marriage proposals happening during concerts and music festivals over the last few years, but what about the artist being proposed to themselves? Fleshgod Apocalypse vocalist Veronica Bordacchini was taken by surprise a few days ago when her partner popped the question onstage during one of their shows.
Every Ghost Album Ranked
There’s no denying that Ghost have been getting bigger and bigger with each album, but how do the band’s full-length records stand up against each other? Here’s our ranking of all five albums. Ghost have evolved tremendously since the 2010 release of Opus Eponymous. Starting as an...
Inkcarceration Music + Tattoo Festival Unveils Full 2023 Lineup – Limp Bizkit, Pantera, Slipknot + A Lot More
The 2023 lineup for the Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio has officially been unveiled with Limp Bizkit, Pantera and Slipknot tabbed as the headliners of the three-day event. A total of 68 bands have been booked for the fest that will be...
Slipknot Debut Creepy AF Video for New Song ‘Bone Church’
The artistic vision of Slipknot's Shawn "Clown" Crahan never stops, with fans now being given a video that's a director's cut from the "Yen" video universe featuring the song "Bone Church." Fans may remember the already spooky visual attached to "Yen" upon its release last August, and while some of...
