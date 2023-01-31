ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noisecreep

Comments / 0

Related
Noisecreep

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Issues New Statement Defining What Rock Music Means

Cleveland's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has revised its mission statement to be more interpretive of the concept of rock music, according to a new report from Vulture. The move comes ahead of the Rock Hall's next class of nominees to be announced this week. But is it the institution's answer to pushback regarding country and hip-hop artists recently being inducted in the Rock Hall?
CLEVELAND, OH
Noisecreep

Fans React to 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame unveiled their 2023 nominees earlier this morning (Feb. 1) and fans, as usual, have had a lot to say about the potentials who will be enshrined later this year. Despite the Hall issuing a new definition of what they consider to be rock...
Noisecreep

The Biggest Rock + Metal Moments of 1973

The music industry is a completely different world than it was 50 years ago. Today, you'll read about artists bickering over backing tracks and hear countless songs describing the downfalls of social media. But in 1973, some of the biggest bands in rock formed, and some of the biggest albums in history were released.
Noisecreep

Milwaukee Metal Fest Announces 40 Bands for First Lineup Since 2007 – Lamb of God, Anthrax + More

It's back! Thanks to Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta, the Milwaukee Metal Fest has returned to the annual festival circuit, having last taken place in 2007. The event was once one of the premiere stops for metal lovers, and Jasta looks like he's bringing it back with a stellar lineup that should help solidify the festival's future for years to come.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Noisecreep

Insane Drummers From Before Rock + Metal Existed

Any of these drummers could've been legends in the world of rock and metal, but instead they were legends in the world of jazz and big band. Watch them absolutely crush in the video below. Back in the 1930s, Viola Smith was called “America’s Fastest Girl Drummer.” Playing with mallets...
Noisecreep

Every Ghost Album Ranked

There’s no denying that Ghost have been getting bigger and bigger with each album, but how do the band’s full-length records stand up against each other? Here’s our ranking of all five albums. Ghost have evolved tremendously since the 2010 release of Opus Eponymous. Starting as an...
Noisecreep

Slipknot Debut Creepy AF Video for New Song ‘Bone Church’

The artistic vision of Slipknot's Shawn "Clown" Crahan never stops, with fans now being given a video that's a director's cut from the "Yen" video universe featuring the song "Bone Church." Fans may remember the already spooky visual attached to "Yen" upon its release last August, and while some of...
Noisecreep

Noisecreep

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT

From metal to rock, weve got the latest music videos, songs and exclusive interviews with hard rock, classic rock and metal bands.

 https://noisecreep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy