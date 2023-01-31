Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police: Body found in resaca identified as missing Brownsville man
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police said they recovered the body of a missing man Friday afternoon. According to Brownsville police, the body was located Friday in a resaca near 525 Paredes Line Road. Police say the body is that of Juan Antonio Garcia, who was last seen Jan. 13 at Lindale Drive. Garcia’s body […]
Missing Brownsville Man Found Dead
A Brownsville man who’s been missing for three weeks has been found dead. The body of Juan Antonio Garcia was recovered from a resaca Friday. The 68-year-old Garcia had been last seen January 13th at the Lindale Village apartments in central Brownsville. His body was found in a nearby resaca.
McAllen police seeking man accused of assault during break in
The McAllen Police Department is searching for a 29-year-old man accused of breaking into a residence and assaulting someone there. Ivan Lee Cantu is wanted on several charges in connection to the break in, according to a news release from the agency. The incident was reported to McAllen police on...
Missing 60-year-old found by Harlingen police
----------------- The Harlingen Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Sindy Sanders. The 60-year-old was last seen in front of Valley Baptist Medical Center Emergency Room near Ed Carey Drive on Tuesday at 5:46 a.m, according to Harlingen police. Harlingen police said Sanders suffers from dementia and...
Harlingen police: Teen victim in shooting not cooperating with police
A 15-year-old male teen continues to recover from a shooting, according to the Harlingen Police Department. The juvenile was hospitalized Tuesday after police were dispatched to an apartment complex at 2901 Haine Drive where they found the teen had been shot. Police said on Thursday the teen is still recovering...
Edinburg juvenile arrested in connection with police pursuit in Falfurrias ends in crash
A 14-year-old male from Edinburg is facing multiple charges in connection with a police chase in Falfurrias that ended in a crash. Four undocumented migrants were in the vehicle with the juvenile driver, according to the Falfurrias Police Department. The chase began Wednesday evening when the Falfurias Police Department were...
15-year-old shot in Harlingen overnight, police say
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 15-year-old was shot in Harlingen Tuesday night, according to police. At about 7:45 p.m. police responded to the 2900 block of Haine Drive in reference to shots fired. Police were flagged down and discovered a 15-year-old at the scene had been shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital […]
Man arrested for alleged non-support
According to a Cameron County Sheriff’s Office statement, on January 27, 2023, a Cameron County Sheriff Deputy was dispatched to Gateway International Bridge, in reference to a male with an active warrant. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with U.S. Customs Agents who had Humberto Velasquez, a Los Fresnos...
CCSO: Teen ‘looking for money’ burglarizes vehicle, arrested
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An 18-year old was arrested Tuesday for burglarizing a vehicle in Harlingen, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated. Angeles Galvan was arrested and charged with burglary of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, according to the CCSO. On Jan. 31, CCSO deputies...
Teen Driver From Edinburg Charged In Human Smuggling Run
A 14-year-old Edinburg boy is facing human smuggling charges following his arrest in Falfurrias. Authorities say the teen was driving a Nissan sedan with four undocumented immigrants in the vehicle that was being chased by a DPS trooper heading north on Highway 281. Falfurrias police then joined the pursuit which ended near FM 1418 north of the city where the driver and the immigrants bailed out of the sedan. All were quickly apprehended.
Missing Harlingen Woman Found Unharmed
A Harlingen woman who’d been reported missing this week has been found, and she is safe and under the care of Valley Baptist Medical Center. 60-year-old Sindy Sanders, who has dementia, was last seen outside the hospital’s emergency room late Tuesday afternoon. Harlingen police have not said where...
Police: Two teens connected to shooting of 16-year-old in Harlingen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police arrested two teenagers in connection to a shooting Tuesday morning. Adam Gritzner, 19, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance tampering with evidence, theft, possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying, according to the Harlingen Police Department. Police added that a […]
Found: Missing woman out of Harlingen now under the care of area hospital
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are looking for a 60-year-old woman who was last seen Tuesday. The woman was last seen in front of the Valley Baptist Medical Center Emergency Room near Ed Carey Drive in Harlingen, according to police. The woman suffers from dementia and “may be...
Harlingen PD investigates situation involving military man
UPDATE: Streets have been reopened and ValleyCentral is awaiting details of the situation. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department is working on an incident involving a man inside his home on Tumbleweed Drive, said a news alert from the department. According to police, the situation is not a standoff or a manhunt. Harlingen […]
Police search for man who stole tools from open garage in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of stealing a grass trimmer and blower from a residence. Police obtained video surveillance of the incident that occurred Jan. 6 on Timber Drive in which a suspect is seen entering a garage and taking a grass trimmer, […]
Hidalgo County reports 11 COVID-19-related deaths
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department reported 11 COVID-19-related deaths in the county within the last three days. The raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 4,080 since the start of the pandemic in 2020. All of the deceased were at least 70 years and older. Five were […]
Man pulled over for faulty brake light arrested for 19 lbs of cocaine
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man pulled over for a faulty brake light was transporting eight bundles of cocaine, authorities say. Diego Armando Moreno Flores was arrested on charges of knowing and willingly possessing with intent to distribute cocaine, according to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral. Moreno Flores was pulled over Thursday afternoon when […]
Video: Smuggler leads troopers on chase before crashing into ranch fence, migrants bail out
A migrant smuggler led troopers on a high-speed chase through Hidalgo County before crashing into a fence and bailing out along with more than a dozen migrants.
One dead following single-vehicle crash in Pharr, investigation underway
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a man died following a single-vehicle accident in Pharr, officials said. According to a the City of Pharr, the crash occurred at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning at Sugar Road and Ferguson Avenue. The man, who was in his 60s, was driving a wrecker. A preliminary investigation […]
Weslaco ISD holds active shooter training for parents
Parents with the Weslaco Independent School District attended a Thursday active shooter training offered by the district. The training was led by Ricardo Garcia, a retired deputy with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Garcia talked to parents about the school district's protocol when responding to a threat and informed...
