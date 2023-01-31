Read full article on original website
manchesterinklink.com
Bill proposes removing bail commissioners
CONCORD, N.H. – Personal recognizance bail has been a hot topic recently in Manchester, but would removing bail commissioners from the process necessarily make it better? One piece of legislation currently before the New Hampshire House of Representatives believes it would. Introduced by Bob Lynn (R-Windham) and Joe Alexander...
manchesterinklink.com
Governor Sununu urges Granite Staters to prepare for severe cold
CONCORD, NH – Governor Chris Sununu, Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Robert Buxton, and Jay Broccolo, Director of Weather Operations for the Mt. Washington Observatory, urged Granite State residents and visitors to prepare for potentially life-threatening cold temperatures forecast for New Hampshire. The National Weather Service (NWS) in...
New Hampshire’s Bad Search and Rescue Rules May Get Even Worse
Hypothermia, falls, losing your way—there are a lot of hazards hikers need to be aware of when they step onto the trail in New Hampshire's White Mountains. Thanks to a new bill wending its way through the state's legislature, officials may need to add a new one: losing their driver's license.
Ahead of DNC meeting, tensions mount over New Hampshire’s political future
When members of the Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws Committee voted in December to propose a new calendar for the party’s presidential primary lineup – one that replaced New Hampshire with South Carolina as the host of the first-in-the-nation primary – many national Democrats saw a chance for progress. “This calendar does what is […] The post Ahead of DNC meeting, tensions mount over New Hampshire’s political future appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
manchesterinklink.com
Should NH state reps be paid in silver coins?
CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire House of Representatives Committee on Legislative Administration met on Monday. Here’s a recap of what they discussed. Michael Moffett (R-Loudon) returned to bring back what is becoming a perennial topic: allowing the state legislature to allow local and state governments to proceed with recall elections.
NHPR
End to pandemic-era Medicaid rules could affect health coverage for thousands of Granite Staters
Temporary federal rules have allowed many people to maintain Medicaid coverage throughout the pandemic, despite changes in income or other circumstances. But those rules — known as continuous enrollment — are set to expire March 31, a change that could jeopardize the health coverage of thousands of Granite Staters. Of the 102,000 or so people at risk of losing coverage, New Hampshire Medicaid Director Henry Lipman said about 47,000 are in the Granite Advantage program for low-income adults. More than 35,000 are children.
NHPR
What’s behind the effort to change how kids read in New Hampshire
New Hampshire lawmakers are considering a bill aimed at increasing literacy levels in schools across the state. The bill would eliminate a controversial reading theory commonly referred to as cueing from intervention programs for students who need additional support while learning how to read. At a recent hearing, the bill’s...
spectrumnews1.com
Bill introduced to regulate private water wells in Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. - More than half a million Massachusetts residents get their water from a private well, but some state lawmakers are concerned about what else might be flowing through their faucets. State Sen. Jamie Eldridge (D-Middlesex/Worcester) has introduced legislation that would allow the Department of Environmental Protection to set...
manchesterinklink.com
‘Our moms are in crisis, here in this state and across the country…the ER cannot be the only option for moms in crisis’
MANCHESTER, NH – U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) on Jan. 30 morning hosted a round table discussion with medical providers and advocates at Dartmouth Health to discuss the Senator’s recent work to expand access to maternal mental health care. They also discussed what additional action Congress can take to support mothers’ physical and mental well-being, as well as what advocates are working for on the state level.
NHPR
New England states propose coordinated transmission development to support wind power
New England states have taken a new step in building out regional transmission infrastructure. In two proposals to the U.S. Department of Energy, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont have requested federal support for projects to update and expand the region’s transmission system in preparation for an influx of clean energy resources.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Healey unveils new public records policy
GOV. MAURA HEALEY unveiled a new public records policy on her office’s website on Monday, but the wording leaves a lot of questions unanswered. Previous governors going all the way back to Paul Cellucci have cited a 1997 Supreme Judicial Court case to say the governor’s office is not covered by the public records law, but many agreed to voluntarily comply with the law on a case-by-case basis.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire suspends service hour limits on home heating oil, propane deliveries
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Department of Safety has temporarily lifted the limits on when deliveries of home heating oil, propane and more, can be made. The temporary lifting of the restrictions will also be for motor carriers that deliver gasoline, diesel fuel, medications, fuel and also exempt is utility crews.
fallriverreporter.com
Secretary of State William Galvin turns down 20 percent pay bump; here is what other officials will make
STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, JAN. 31, 2023…..Secretary of State William Galvin is the only constitutional officer not accepting a 20 percent pay raise this year. The 20 percent increase stems from a controversial law passed in 2017 that ties officials’ salaries to changes in state wages over the past eight quarters.
YAHOO!
NH groups to get $7 million from foundation headed by ex-wife of Jeff Bezos
Feb. 1—The state's largest health foundation, the Endowment for Health, has received a $7 million gift from the foundation headed by the former wife of billionaire Jeff Bezos, which it will use to give unrestricted funds to nonprofits. Nearly $1 million is initially going to 11 organizations, including $125,000...
‘System is broken’: Mental health centers seek $30 million to add workers, bolster treatment
The state has spent millions to expand mental health treatment in the last two years. Yet those who need it are still waiting. In emergency rooms, some for days. At home for a mobile crisis team that’s an hour-plus away. For a counseling appointment. For housing after psychiatric hospitalizations. Mental health advocates say there are […] The post ‘System is broken’: Mental health centers seek $30 million to add workers, bolster treatment appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
POLITICO
What N.H. losing FITN means for Mass.
AT FIRST SLIGHT — The 2024 Republican presidential primary is ramping up in New Hampshire just as Democrats are preparing to strip away the state's plum perch in their lineup. Former President Donald Trump kicked things off on the Republican side when he returned to the Granite State on...
mainepublic.org
A look at trends in the demographic makeup of Maine's population
How is Maine’s population changing? We’ll get a snapshot of the makeup of Maine today, looking at socio-economic trends, changes in racial and ethnic representation, in-migration during the pandemic, and other demographic patterns. This program kicks off a yearlong series—“The Changing Face of Maine”—about how the people and...
wgbh.org
‘It’s kind of Russian Roulette’: How an animal tranquilizer is adding new risks to street drugs in New Hampshire
Nate Weddle has struggled with heroin addiction for years. He first came to Manchester about four years ago to live in a sober house, and did well there. But moving out on his own was harder than he thought. Since then, he’s gone back and forth between relapse and recovery.
WMUR.com
College financial aid experts say loan forgiveness plans could help fix system
MANCHESTER, N.H. — More than 26 million people nationwide who qualified for President Joe Biden's student loan cancellation plan are on hold, waiting for a Supreme Court decision. Another proposal is now being considered, known as the revised pay-as-you-earn plan. If either or both are passed, it could be...
Mass. officials order decrease of home heating gas prices. Here’s by how much
The rate changes went into effect on Feb. 1. Brutally cold temperatures will strike New England this weekend, forcing residents to crank up their heat. Luckily, most of those that heat their homes with gas will be paying less this month. The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities announced Thursday that...
