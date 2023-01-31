Temporary federal rules have allowed many people to maintain Medicaid coverage throughout the pandemic, despite changes in income or other circumstances. But those rules — known as continuous enrollment — are set to expire March 31, a change that could jeopardize the health coverage of thousands of Granite Staters. Of the 102,000 or so people at risk of losing coverage, New Hampshire Medicaid Director Henry Lipman said about 47,000 are in the Granite Advantage program for low-income adults. More than 35,000 are children.

NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO