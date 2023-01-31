ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

manchesterinklink.com

Bill proposes removing bail commissioners

CONCORD, N.H. – Personal recognizance bail has been a hot topic recently in Manchester, but would removing bail commissioners from the process necessarily make it better? One piece of legislation currently before the New Hampshire House of Representatives believes it would. Introduced by Bob Lynn (R-Windham) and Joe Alexander...
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Governor Sununu urges Granite Staters to prepare for severe cold

CONCORD, NH – Governor Chris Sununu, Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Robert Buxton, and Jay Broccolo, Director of Weather Operations for the Mt. Washington Observatory, urged Granite State residents and visitors to prepare for potentially life-threatening cold temperatures forecast for New Hampshire. The National Weather Service (NWS) in...
MAINE STATE
outsidemagazine

New Hampshire’s Bad Search and Rescue Rules May Get Even Worse

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Hypothermia, falls, losing your way—there are a lot of hazards hikers need to be aware of when they step onto the trail in New Hampshire’s White Mountains. Thanks to a new bill wending its way through the state’s legislature, officials may need to add a new one: losing their driver’s license.
COLORADO STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

Ahead of DNC meeting, tensions mount over New Hampshire’s political future

When members of the Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws Committee voted in December to propose a new calendar for the party’s presidential primary lineup – one that replaced New Hampshire with South Carolina as the host of the first-in-the-nation primary – many national Democrats saw a chance for progress. “This calendar does what is […] The post Ahead of DNC meeting, tensions mount over New Hampshire’s political future appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
IOWA STATE
manchesterinklink.com

Should NH state reps be paid in silver coins?

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire House of Representatives Committee on Legislative Administration met on Monday. Here’s a recap of what they discussed. Michael Moffett (R-Loudon) returned to bring back what is becoming a perennial topic: allowing the state legislature to allow local and state governments to proceed with recall elections.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NHPR

End to pandemic-era Medicaid rules could affect health coverage for thousands of Granite Staters

Temporary federal rules have allowed many people to maintain Medicaid coverage throughout the pandemic, despite changes in income or other circumstances. But those rules — known as continuous enrollment — are set to expire March 31, a change that could jeopardize the health coverage of thousands of Granite Staters. Of the 102,000 or so people at risk of losing coverage, New Hampshire Medicaid Director Henry Lipman said about 47,000 are in the Granite Advantage program for low-income adults. More than 35,000 are children.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
NHPR

What’s behind the effort to change how kids read in New Hampshire

New Hampshire lawmakers are considering a bill aimed at increasing literacy levels in schools across the state. The bill would eliminate a controversial reading theory commonly referred to as cueing from intervention programs for students who need additional support while learning how to read. At a recent hearing, the bill’s...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Bill introduced to regulate private water wells in Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. - More than half a million Massachusetts residents get their water from a private well, but some state lawmakers are concerned about what else might be flowing through their faucets. State Sen. Jamie Eldridge (D-Middlesex/Worcester) has introduced legislation that would allow the Department of Environmental Protection to set...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
manchesterinklink.com

‘Our moms are in crisis, here in this state and across the country…the ER cannot be the only option for moms in crisis’

MANCHESTER, NH – U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) on Jan. 30 morning hosted a round table discussion with medical providers and advocates at Dartmouth Health to discuss the Senator’s recent work to expand access to maternal mental health care. They also discussed what additional action Congress can take to support mothers’ physical and mental well-being, as well as what advocates are working for on the state level.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
NHPR

New England states propose coordinated transmission development to support wind power

New England states have taken a new step in building out regional transmission infrastructure. In two proposals to the U.S. Department of Energy, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont have requested federal support for projects to update and expand the region’s transmission system in preparation for an influx of clean energy resources.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Healey unveils new public records policy

GOV. MAURA HEALEY unveiled a new public records policy on her office’s website on Monday, but the wording leaves a lot of questions unanswered. Previous governors going all the way back to Paul Cellucci have cited a 1997 Supreme Judicial Court case to say the governor’s office is not covered by the public records law, but many agreed to voluntarily comply with the law on a case-by-case basis.
New Hampshire Bulletin

‘System is broken’: Mental health centers seek $30 million to add workers, bolster treatment

The state has spent millions to expand mental health treatment in the last two years. Yet those who need it are still waiting. In emergency rooms, some for days. At home for a mobile crisis team that’s an hour-plus away. For a counseling appointment. For housing after psychiatric hospitalizations. Mental health advocates say there are […] The post ‘System is broken’: Mental health centers seek $30 million to add workers, bolster treatment appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
POLITICO

What N.H. losing FITN means for Mass.

AT FIRST SLIGHT — The 2024 Republican presidential primary is ramping up in New Hampshire just as Democrats are preparing to strip away the state's plum perch in their lineup. Former President Donald Trump kicked things off on the Republican side when he returned to the Granite State on...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
mainepublic.org

A look at trends in the demographic makeup of Maine's population

How is Maine’s population changing? We’ll get a snapshot of the makeup of Maine today, looking at socio-economic trends, changes in racial and ethnic representation, in-migration during the pandemic, and other demographic patterns. This program kicks off a yearlong series—“The Changing Face of Maine”—about how the people and...
MAINE STATE

