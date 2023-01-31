Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County Commission Personnel Committee recommends the county become a Caring Workplace
ROGERSVILLE— The Hawkins County Commission’s Personnel Committee heard a presentation about a program called Caring Workplaces at its last meeting and will send a resolution to the full commission in February recommending they join. The presentation was given by Kristina Peters, who works for the First Tennessee Development...
Johnson City Press
'Round the Mountain announces spring 2023 jury session
ABINGDON - ‘Round the Mountain: Southwest Virginia’s Artisan Network is accepting applications and entries for jury selection for spring 2023. The jury process evaluates the work of current ‘Round the Mountain members for eligibility to sell at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center & Marketplace in Abingdon.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport looking for volunteers for various boards
The city of Kingsport is looking for volunteers to serve on various boards and commissions to help make Kingsport an even greater place to live, work and raise a family, according to a city news release. The city is asking residents to visit ServeKingsport, or www.servekingsport.com, and answer a short...
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Feb. 5
Feb. 5, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a dateline of Bristol, Tennessee, and a date of Feb. 4. Readers learned that “The arrest of D. J. Ledford, aged 33, by Detective W. G. Baldwin of the Norfolk and Western railway at Johnson City yesterday evening, revealed that a most peculiar theft had been committed. Ledford confessed to the detective that he was guilty. The case is this:”
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Sullivan school board votes 6-1 for Carter contract; he and chairman sign it
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Director of Schools-elect Chuck Carter may not officially start a two-year contract to head the region's largest school system until July 1. However, he said he's already has been working on bringing more work-based learning opportunities to Sullivan County students like the one three West Ridge High School students are doing with Kingsport-based Eastman Chemical Co.
Johnson City Press
Carson-Newman building new residence hall complex
JEFFERSON CITY — Carson-Newman University students will soon have a new place to call home. Construction of a new residence life complex was given the green light, following approval by the university’s Board of Trustees during its January meeting.
Johnson City Press
Boat built in Kingsport will soon make its way to Haiti for Christian mission
The cheers rang out as the 20 ½ boat was dropped into Fort Patrick Henry Lake. It was a test run for the boat, which will be loaded up at the end of the month to go to its final destination – Northwest Haiti.
Johnson City Press
Should Erwin change its alcohol ordinance?
Alcohol has long been a thorny subject for the town of Erwin. It’s been less than a decade since town leaders, after multiple previous rejections and much deliberation, approved retail package stores and liquor by the drink within the town’s limits.
Johnson City Press
Sgt. Lorrie Goff shares how Johnson City's School Resource Officers work to make a difference
As school safety has become a top concern for many over the years, 34 year JCPD veteran Sgt. Lorrie Goff shares an inside look at the ways Johnson City Schools’ Student Resource Officers are working hard to keep school campuses, staff and students safe. Goff began her career in...
Johnson City Press
Robot Drone League championship hosted at ETSU
The Robot Drone League (RDL) hosted their fourth annual championship Saturday in the Basler Center for Physical Activity at ETSU. The championship included 16 competing teams, including Volunteer High School (VHS) from Church Hill.
Johnson City Press
Student artists draw Sullivan school board members, director
BLOUNTVILLE — School Board Appreciation Week may have already been Jan. 23-29. But the annual tradition of showcasing student art portraying Sullivan County school board member and other officials occurred a little later at the board's Feb. 3 meeting.
Johnson City Press
ETSU's animation school ranked highly in state, national reviews
East Tennessee State University has been ranked the top animation school in Tennessee and No. 7 nationally among schools offering an animation-related Bachelor of Science degree in the 2023 Animation School Rankings. The online resource Animation Career Review (ACR) recently considered nearly 200 schools with animation programs across the United...
Johnson City Press
Erwin BMA to propose alcohol ordinance change
The town of Erwin’s Board of Mayor and Alderman held a meeting on Thursday to discuss the proposal of changes to the town’s alcohol ordinance. During the meeting, Mayor Glenn White stated that he would be proposing changes to the town’s alcohol ordinance at the next BMA meeting on Feb. 13. His proposal would have the town limit the number of off-site alcohol permits to 12, a number he says meets the state average per town, and any business selling alcohol would have to be at least 400 feet away from schools or churches compared to the current 200-feet requirement.
Johnson City Press
ETSU announces ‘Three Emerging Writers’ event
Several talented poets are coming to East Tennessee State University in early February as part of the “Three Emerging Writers” series hosted by the Bert C. Bach Written Word Initiative and the Department of Literature and Language. The event will be on Wednesday, Feb. 8, on the third...
Johnson City Press
Miss David Crockett High School pageant winner is announced
David Crockett High School’s Choral Department recently hosted their annual Miss DCHS pageant, naming Ella Brown as the event’s winner. DCHS Chorus Director Kelly Davenport said that for this competition the contestants were judged on a number of criteria including interview skills, poise and performance in fundraising, talent and evening wear portions. At the end of the competition, the judges chose the contestant who they felt was the most “well-rounded” young lady, who will go on to represent the school in the greater community as 2023’s Miss DCHS.
Johnson City Press
Roundup: David Crockett sweeps Hancock County
David Crockett scored a sweep of boys’ and girls’ basketball victories over Hancock County on Saturday night. Cousins Reagan Cash and Bradley Gouge led the way for the Pioneers in an 81-61 victory over the Indians. Cash had a team-high 18 points and eight rebounds. Gouge added 13 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.
Johnson City Press
Bristol man charged with murder
BRISTOL — A Bristol man has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault following an incident on Saturday night. According to a news release from Capt. Andy Seabolt with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called around 8:30 Saturday night to meet with a woman who had allegedly been assaulted at a residence on Clark Drive in Bristol.
Johnson City Press
Dobyns-Bennett scores pair of blowout wins over Science Hill
KINGSPORT — The Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill basketball rivalry was decidedly one-sided Friday night at the Tribe Athletic Complex with a pair of 34-point blowouts. The defending Class 4A state champion Indians romped a 72-38 win in the boys’ game to wrap up the Big Five Conference regular-season championship. It came after D-B routed Science Hill 59-25 in the girls’ contest.
Johnson City Press
Roundup: Tennessee High downs Elizabethton behind Brown's 18
ELIZABETHTON — Colin Brown led a trio of Vikings in scoring with 18 points as Tennessee High racked up another Upper Lakes Conference win on Friday night, toppling Elizabethton 62-42 at John Treadway Gym. Creed Musick threw in 16 points while Brandon Dufore contributed 12. The Vikings were up...
Johnson City Press
Lightning in a Cyclone: Lyon is a defense-wrecking star
Fierce competitors usually go after their opponents with a hostile look or an attitude of unfriendliness. At least the plans of those athletes are apparent. But Elizabethton has a girls’ basketball player who serves a main entree of defensive destruction — with a side order of sunny disposition.
