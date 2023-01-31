Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Bed Bath & Beyond Stock (NASDAQ:BBBY): The Risk is Not Worth It
Meme stock Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) has been very volatile ever since the news of its possible bankruptcy came to the forefront. All the volatility and its fall in the past few months may leave investors confused about whether to buy the stock at such cheap levels. However, it is the high amount of short interest in BBBY stock that is taking the stock higher (a.k.a., a short squeeze) despite several risks facing the company. I believe that a Chapter 11 or perhaps Chapter 7 filing is around the corner for BBBY, and it is best to stay away from this high-risk stock.
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Rite Aid (RAD)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.80MM shares of Rite Aid Corporation (RAD). This represents 6.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 4.66MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 18.57% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Porch Group (PRCH)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.45MM shares of Porch Group Inc (PRCH). This represents 5.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.12MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.55% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks
Portfolio concentration has been a big key to Berkshire Hathaway's ongoing outperformance.
3 Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow
While inflation eased considerably for two consecutive months, the Fed signaled to keep raising interest rates through this year. The potential continuation of rate hikes has fueled recessionary concerns. Amid...
5 Stocks You Can Buy Now and Hold for a Lifetime
With inflation showing signs of easing, the Fed is highly anticipated to slow its rate hikes. With the market expected to rebound this year, fundamentally strong stocks Walmart (WMT), Coca-Cola...
These 3 Energy Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields Are Recommended By Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout. Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock...
Jim Cramer Says This Stock Up 23% In A Month Is 'A Great Speculative Buy'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Biohaven Ltd BHVN is a "great speculative buy." Analysts agree, Benzinga data shows a consensus Overweight rating on BHVN. When asked about Boston Properties Inc BXP, he said, "They are disciplined, they’ve got a good yield." Don’t forget to...
ChatGPT's massive hype has made these 5 artificial intelligence stocks some of the hottest on the market
The success of ChatGPT has sparked a rally in artificial intelligence stocks. Shares of AI tech suppliers like Nvidia and Ambarella have jumped since the launch of ChatGPT. Here's a list of five AI stocks that have surged since OpenAI launched ChatGPT on November 30. Everyone is talking about ChatGPT,...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Carvana, Colgate-Palmolive, Tesla and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Monday. — Shares gained 2.8% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight and named it the top pick in the household and personal care industry. The firm said the stock was at a good price point after a recent selloff.
This Dow Jones Stock Is a Genius Buy for Dividend Growth
Increasing dividends can be sweet, like honey.
3 Perfect Stocks for Retirees to Buy Hand Over Fist During the Nasdaq Bear Market
These highly profitable, industry-leading companies are ideal for retired investors.
Tuesday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Amazon, Colgate-Palmolive, Lockheed Martin, Lyft, Macy’s, Meta Platforms, Shopify, Tesla, Uber and More
Tuesday's top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Advanced Micro Devices, Amazon.com, Colgate-Palmolive, Kohl's, Lockheed Martin, Lyft, Macy's, Meta Platforms, Okta, Shopify, Tesla and Uber Technologies.
FedEx Makes Morningstar List of Undervalued Industrial Stocks
The S&P 500 Industrials index returned 3.99% over the past year, compared to a negative return for the S&P 500 overall.
msn.com
NVIDIA, Micron Technology Club And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The S&P 500 closed slightly higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
NASDAQ
A.O. Smith (AOS) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
A.O. Smith (AOS) reported $936.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 6%. EPS of $0.86 for the same period compares to $0.87 a year ago. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $912.34 million, representing a surprise of +2.61%....
NASDAQ
U.S. Energy (USEG) Declares $0.02 Dividend
U.S. Energy said on January 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.09 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Updates Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings (RNR)
Fintel reports that State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.40MM shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR). This represents 5.49% of the company. In the last filing dated February 2, 2022 they reported owning 5.21% of the company, indicating no change...
NASDAQ
Why Aviat Networks Stock Surged by 19% on Thursday
There's nothing like an estimates-trouncing quarter to put some zing into a company's stock price. That was the joyful dynamic experienced by Aviat Networks (NASDAQ: AVNW) on Thursday, when investors piled into the networking products and services company after it published its latest earnings report. The stock was a real hot item, and closed the session more than 19% higher.
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 23.64MM shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB). This represents 7.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 20.25MM shares and 6.10% of the company, an increase in shares of...
