Meme stock Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) has been very volatile ever since the news of its possible bankruptcy came to the forefront. All the volatility and its fall in the past few months may leave investors confused about whether to buy the stock at such cheap levels. However, it is the high amount of short interest in BBBY stock that is taking the stock higher (a.k.a., a short squeeze) despite several risks facing the company. I believe that a Chapter 11 or perhaps Chapter 7 filing is around the corner for BBBY, and it is best to stay away from this high-risk stock.

6 HOURS AGO