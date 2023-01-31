ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

As Temperatures Plunge; Here's A Reminder To Keep Your Pets Safe

By Susie Scholz
 3 days ago

UNION, NJ - As the temperatures are set to plunge, pet owners are reminded on how to keep your four legged friends safe. The NYC Second Chance Rescue Dogs Group is offering some tips on how to keep your pets safe.

Keep your pets inside

It is a common misconception that dogs and cats are less susceptible to cold temperatures than humans because of their fur, but it is untrue. The threat of hypothermia and frostbite is very real and very scary. Dogs with medical conditions like arthritis and joint stiffness are particularly sensitive to colder weather.

Walks

During walks, your pet's feet, legs, and even belly may pick up antifreeze and de-icing chemicals, some of which smell sweet and entice dogs to lick. Even a small amount of these chemicals can prove fatal; after walks, always wipe down or wash your dog's feet, legs, and belly to remove any chemicals.

Paws

Check your pet's paws for any signs of injury or damage from deicers or winter weather, such as cracked paw pads, bleeding, or inflammation.

Cats and Cars

Stray cats often look for warmth wherever they can find it, and sometimes a warm engine is the only way to beat the freezing temps. Check underneath your car, on top of tires, and gently bang on the hood of your car to encourage any stray cats from lingering before you start your engine!

As always, we encourage the "see something, say something" mentality and to call 311 to report a dangerous situation.

A good rule of thumb: if YOU are cold, THEY are cold

