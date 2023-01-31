Chinese New Year Celebration among the Belmar Library’s February Events

BELMAR, NJ — The library will be putting on a Chinese New Year Celebration on Saturday, February 11, at the Taylor Pavilion, 500 Ocean Avenue. From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., participants can celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with authentic Chinese decor, food, and presentations.

“The Belmar Public Library is proud to provide a great opportunity for our patrons to experience the sounds and tastes of Chinese culture,” Library Assistant Luis Pulido said. “One that is rich with history and great contributions to world culture and knowledge.”

The Belmar Chinese food restaurant Triple Green will be catering the event with a plethora of food options.

Additionally, the Ma Yong Performance Group from East Brunswick will present a traditional Ma Yong dance performance. According to Pulido, the performance will feature traditional dance routines, a demonstration of rare Chinese musical instruments, and several audience interactions where audience members can learn Chinese dance steps as well.

In addition to the Chinese New Year Celebration, the library’s regular events will continue, including the 2023 Winter/Spring Youth Art Program. The program’s second class will take place on February 7 and teaches youngsters the seven elements of art: line, shape, form, space, texture, value, and color. The classes are held monthly and are 45 to 60 minutes long. According to the library, the classes are helpful to all levels of artists, including those who may have no art experience. Registration is done on the library's website.

The library’s new program that teaches seniors and adults how to operate mobile tech and smartphones will be continuing this month. Belmar Elementary School technology teacher Ryan Porter teaches the class every Thursday at 3:15 p.m. "Throughout this course, we will learn, explore and share useful technology to make everyday tasks easier to accomplish," Porter said. "Together we will navigate and integrate simple technology that can be utilized daily." The class is free and open to anyone, and registration isn't required.

The library’s other weekly events will also continue, including Toddler Story Time with Ms. Peggy. Every Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m., toddlers are invited to partake in story time at the library. While the library assistant Peggy O’Connor, Ms. Peggy, reads them a story, they can engage in several arts and crafts. Guardians are expected to accompany their children during the weekly event.

Bridge is also held every Wednesday from 12:30 to 3 p.m in the library’s lower-level Tarzian Media Room. Bridge players of any skill level are welcome to attend the free event.

Residents can also visit the library on the first three Thursdays of the month for Knitting & Crochet with Cindy Apfelbaum. On February 2, 9, and 16, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., “yarnies” of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to go to the Lower Level Media Room to hone their craft.

The library offers several other activities including English as a Second Language classes, senior workout sessions, and much more. For more information on the library's activities and programs, call 732-681-0775, visit their website, or drop by in person at 517 10th Avenue.



