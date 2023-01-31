Asbury Park Little League pancake breakfast planned on February 4

NORTH PLAINFIELD, NJ --North Plainfield High School/Middle School dance teacher, Rebecca Visintainer, was selected as one of seventeen dance educators and professionals nationwide to participate in CAN’s Dance Teacher Leader Program, supported by the National Dance Education Organization (NDEO).
Connected Arts Networks (CAN) has announced the selection of seventy Teacher Leaders in visual and media arts, theater, music, and dance. These arts educators from around the country will spend the next four years engaged in virtual Professional Learning Communities (PLCs) through one of four partnering arts education organizations.
Teacher Leaders will receive specialized training to build their capacity to address social–emotional learning and equity, diversity, and inclusion within arts instruction. They will have an opportunity to conduct action research within virtual PLCs centered on problem solving for their classrooms and deepening their own practice. These findings will be shared with arts educators throughout the district. According to CAN, “By equipping teachers with skills in these pressing areas, we believe we can both support educators and positively impact students.”
Program activities for this project are fully funded through the U.S. Department of Education’s Assistance for Arts Education Program.
