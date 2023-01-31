Asbury Park Little League pancake breakfast planned on February 4

ASBURY PARK, NJ — The Asbury Park Little League is hosting a pancake breakfast on Saturday, February 4, where registration for its upcoming baseball season will take place.

The breakfast is being held at Thurgood Marshall Elementary School located at 600 Monroe Ave from 9 a.m. until noon.

The breakfast is $12 for adults and $6 for children under 12 and donations are appreciated.

Asbury Park Little League is a non-profit organization run by volunteers whose mission is to provide an opportunity for the community’s children to learn the game of baseball in a safe and friendly environment.



