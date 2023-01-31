ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

Asbury Park Little League pancake breakfast planned on February 4

 4 days ago

ASBURY PARK, NJ — The Asbury Park Little League is hosting a pancake breakfast on Saturday, February 4, where registration for its upcoming baseball season will take place.

The breakfast is being held at Thurgood Marshall Elementary School located at 600 Monroe Ave from 9 a.m. until noon.

The breakfast is $12 for adults and $6 for children under 12 and donations are appreciated.

Asbury Park Little League is a non-profit organization run by volunteers whose mission is to provide an opportunity for the community’s children to learn the game of baseball in a safe and friendly environment.

TAPinto.net

Kenilworth's Twin Kicks Karate Offers New Intro Special

KENILWORTH, NJ - Twin Kicks Karate located at 340 Carnegie Avenue is currently offering a special. For $99 new students can sign up for a one-month quick start; uniform not included. For more information go to the website HERE or call the studio at (908) 400-4078 or (908) 612-7579.340 Carnegie Avenue.   Related Articles: Kenilworth’s Brearley Graduates Open Karate Studio Kenilworth’s Twin Kicks Karate 2022 Events & Accomplishments   Make sure you don’t miss any Kenilworth news! Sign-up for our free daily e-newsletter. Know a story we should share with readers? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net and tell us about it. TAPinto Kenilworth is free to read, funded entirely by business advertising.     
KENILWORTH, NJ
Trentonian

Celebrating Black History in Trenton: Tuxedo Club

TRENTON – Today we will be recognizing the Tuxedo Club, a social club founded in 1936 by respected men in the African American community. In 1943, the group purchased a three-story building at the corner of Bank and Willow Street. The location acted as a meeting place for social and political purposes, while also sponsoring community service projects in the Capital City.
TRENTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Vincent United Methodist Church February 2023 Worship Schedule

Every Sunday 10am In Person or on Facebook Live! February 5 Fifth Sunday after Epiphany Chancel Choir Singing Wesley Ringers Playing Homily by Rev. LeDuc - “The Painter of Light” Sacrament of the Lord’s Supper February 12 Sixth Sunday after Epiphany Dedication of Memorial Gifts Chancel Choir Singing Sermon by Rev. LeDuc - “Learnings on Racism” February 19 Last Sunday after Epiphany Chancel Choir Singing Sermon by Rev. LeDuc - “Learnings on Racism” February 22 Ash Wednesday 7:30 – Service of Repentance and Renewal Chancel Choir Singing Homily by Rev. LeDuc - “Who Do You Say I Am?” Imposition of Ashes Sacrament of the Lord’s Supper February 26 First Sunday in Lent Chancel Choir Singing Sermon by Rev. LeDuc - “Who Do You Say I Am? Judas” Dedication to the Lenten Journey Vincent United Methodist Church, 100 Vincent Place, Nutley, New Jersey 07110 973-667-5440 www.vincentumc.org
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Code Blue Activated in Linden - Warming Center Locations in the City

LINDEN, NJ - As temperatures drop below freezing, a Code Blue alert has been issued for Union County beginning Friday, February 3 through Monday, February 6 from 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. A Code Blue alert is declared when temperatures drop below freezing and conditions pose a threat to unsheltered individuals. At that time, a network of agencies throughout New Jersey help people obtain shelter. During regular hours of operation the following locations serve as warming centers in the city: Linden Public Library JTG Rec Center Linden Multipurpose Center Find additional warming centers, visit nj211.org or call 211. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Looking for TAPinto Linden news and updates? Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox!
LINDEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Vincent United Methodist Church will gather Sunday Feb. 5 at 10 a.m. on Fifth Sunday after Epiphany

Vincent United Methodist Church will gather for worship this Sunday morning, February 5 at 10:00 a.m. on Fifth Sunday after Epiphany. The church is open for worship in the church sanctuary, will be broadcast live on the church Facebook page, and will be available for Call In. The Chancel Choir will sing and the Wesley Ringers will play. Rev. LeDuc will share a children’s sermon, give the message “The Painter of Light,” and lead in the Sacrament of the Lord’s Supper. Join us at 10:00 a.m. in the sanctuary or view the service live with us or any time afterwards on the church Facebook page. Souper...
NUTLEY, NJ
trentondaily.com

Shop Trenton Premiers Exciting New Deals for February

A new month means new opportunities to explore and save at some of Trenton’s favorite small businesses!. Trenton’s small businesses are the backbone of our economy, providing our city with economic investment, employment opportunities, and a vibrant community in which to live, work, and play. To encourage patronage at some of our city’s fine establishments, Shop Trenton offers customers fantastic deals and opportunities to support the businesses we all know and love. To take advantage of these limited-time offers, you will need to show the flyer attached at the bottom of this article. Read on to learn more about the savings ahead for February:
TRENTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Glen Rock Library Features Homegrown Wildlife Artist Daniel Perry

GLEN ROCK, NJ - Growing up, you would seldom find Daniel Perry without an animal encyclopedia in his backpack eagerly awaiting “free reading” time in school. Now, Perry is the featured February Glen Rock Public Library Gallery Artist, where he shows his photos from Kenya and Uganda. As a child, Perry was a fan of Steve Irwin on the Animal Planet channel and had a passion for wildlife conservation. He received a camera as a gift from his parents after taking photography classes at Glen Rock High School, where he honed his interest in photographing the natural world around him. With all his attention focused...
GLEN ROCK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Majestic Essex County Celebration Venue is Closing After 66 Years

WEST ORANGE, NJ – According to The Knowles family, owners of the Manor since 1956, the beautiful and iconic venue will be closing after July 5. In an open letter to “valued friends, past clients, guests and all of our extended Manor family,” they shared, “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end.”   Keith Sly, Director of Public Relations stated, "We all certainly would like to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who's been a part of 'The Manor experience' from our employees, to our...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Millburn High School Art Students Win 53 Awards in 2023 Northern NJ Regional Scholastic Art & Writing Awards Competition

MILLBURN, NJ — Superintendent Dr. Christine Burton announced that Millburn High School art students won 53 awards in 2023 Northern NJ Regional Scholastic Art and Writing competition, the nation's longest-running, largest and most prestigious recognition program for creative teenagers in the visual and literary arts in the United States. The awards competition is sponsored by the Alliance for Young Artists and Writers. Contestants include students in grades seven to 12 throughout northern NJ. Their submissions are reviewed by a panel of jurors reviews. Burton shared, “Jurors look for works that exemplify the awards’ core values of originality, technical skill and the...
MILLBURN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Westfield Council Hikes 2023 Pool Membership Rates

WESTFIELD, NJ — If you want to take a plunge at the Westfield Memorial Pool this summer, you’ll likely have to pay more for the opportunity than you did last year. The town council on Tuesday authorized increased pool membership rates for 2023. Resident families with five or more members will pay an additional $54 dollars annually, while resident families with four or fewer will pay an additional $45, and individuals living in town will see a $20 annual hike, under the measure. Nonresidents families with five or more members will pay an additional $86 annually, while nonresident families with four or fewer members...
WESTFIELD, NJ
tapinto.net

Somerset County: Monthly First Saturday and E-Waste Drop-Off Events on Feb. 4

SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ -- Get ready! Somerset County is hosting the monthly First Saturday and E-Waste Drop-off events on Saturday, Feb. 4, in Bridgewater and Hillsborough. Residents can bring recyclables such as newspapers, junk mail and other acceptable items to the First Saturday of the Month Drop-off on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Somerset County Recycling Center, located at 40 Polhemus Lane, Bridgewater, NJ 08807.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hackensack Declares Code Blue

Hackensack, NJ - As temperatures drop below freezing, Hackensack has declared February 3 and February 4, from 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. Code Blue.     A Code Blue alert is declared whenever temperatures drop below the freezing point (32º F) with precipitation and below 25º F without precipitation. These weather conditions pose a danger to the homeless population.    A network of organizations across New Jersey assists people in finding refuge when temperatures drop and the situation threatens those who are homeless. During times such as these, County Offices of Emergency Management together with municipal government will often initiate and communicate a Code Blue Alert which enables authorities to make shelter arrangements for homeless adults. Warming Centers may be opened as part of the shelter arrangements to meet this particular need.   For those in need of shelter in Hackensack during a Code Blue: Next Steps Initiative 120 S River St. Hackensack, NJ Adults Only Must call for services. Walk-ins are NOT accepted. Phone: 201-336-6480 Open: Intake Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; after 4:30 p.m., call 2-1-1 for access
HACKENSACK, NJ
TAPinto.net

This Weekend in Asbury Park

ASBURY PARK, NJ — TAPinto Asbury Park has put together a guide of events and concerts taking place on this first weekend of February in the city.  It is the last dance for the Langosta Lounge Pavilion and three days of remembrance festivities are planned featuring live music, food and beverages.  After 14 years of food, community and a passion for the restaurant and music scene, Marilyn Schlossbach and Scott Szegeki will be stepping away from the Langosta Lounge Pavilion on February 4.  Their beloved surf bar and authentic vacation cuisine venues will celebrate its final weekend in Asbury Park with a greatest hits menu including Langosta Lounge and...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
trentondaily.com

Trenton’s Jennings Village Now Accepting Applications for Residency

If you’re searching for affordable housing, the all-new Jennings Village is a fantastic opportunity to make your home right here in Trenton. Trenton’s Jennings Village is a brand-new affordable housing complex in the heart of Trenton. The stylish new build is a 4-story structure with 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartment homes available, making the complex perfect for families. These apartments are reserved for low- and moderate-income households who meet the income guidelines for residency. Jennings Village is centrally located in Mercer County, offering residents easy access to employment opportunities, shopping, transit, entertainment, and more.
TRENTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Fire in Holmdel, Holland Road

HOLMDEL, NJ: TAPinto received a report at approximately 4:40 p.m., today that there is a working fire at a dwelling on Holland Road in Holmdel. First responders are on the scene. There is a request for county support. This is breaking news and this article will be updated as details come in.
HOLMDEL, NJ
TAPinto.net

A Part of Bloomfield High Wrestling Tradition: Bengals to Host Annual Gray Cup, to Honor the Late Dr. Danny Gray, on Feb. 4

BLOOMFIELD, NJ--Tradition has long represented the sport of high school wrestling, in New Jersey. And, at Bloomfield, a heartfelt match will once again take center stage, on Feb. 4, at 'The Pit' The Bengals will take on Essex County rivals Verona and Columbia, starting at 10 a.m. While the wrestling will certainly be exciting, this day honors the late Danny Gray, a tremendous wrestler for the Bengals, who died nearly nine years ago. The overall team winner on Feb. 4 will receive the 'Gray Cup', named in honor, and memory of Danny. Last year, Bloomfield prevailed, to keep the Cup in its...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
tapinto.net

Wardlaw+Hartridge Students Making an Impact in Plainfield

The Upper School’s Plainfield outreach programs are going strong and growing at The Wardlaw+Hartridge School in Edison. The afterschool programs at Barlow Elementary and Jefferson School run Mondays through Thursdays from 2:45-4 p.m. W+H students work with students in the after school programs on homework and skills support. Current participants include Sreeprada Arumilli of Edison, Sydney Racine of Piscataway, Siddharth Bharadwaj of Edison, Tim Oligino of Westfield, Raiya Patel of Edison, Briana Li, Saveena Boga, Natalie Chen and Arya Gaur of Edison, Joanna Jian of Piscataway, Jayla Presley-May of Plainfield and Noah Ronnen of Westfield.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

North Plainfield Dance Teacher Select for National Teacher Leadership Consortium

NORTH PLAINFIELD, NJ --North Plainfield High School/Middle School dance teacher, Rebecca Visintainer, was selected as one of seventeen dance educators and professionals nationwide to participate in CAN’s Dance Teacher Leader Program, supported by the National Dance Education Organization (NDEO). Connected Arts Networks (CAN) has announced the selection of seventy Teacher Leaders in visual and media arts, theater, music, and dance. These arts educators from around the country will spend the next four years engaged in virtual Professional Learning Communities (PLCs) through one of four partnering arts education organizations. Teacher Leaders will receive specialized training to build their capacity to address social–emotional learning and equity, diversity, and inclusion within arts instruction. They will have an opportunity to conduct action research within virtual PLCs centered on problem solving for their classrooms and deepening their own practice. These findings will be shared with arts educators throughout the district. According to CAN, “By equipping teachers with skills in these pressing areas, we believe we can both support educators and positively impact students.” Program activities for this project are fully funded through the U.S. Department of Education’s Assistance for Arts Education Program. For more information about CAN and NDEO Teacher Leaders, visit the CAN website here: https://www.arteducators.org/community/connected-arts-networks-can
NORTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

