NFL Superstar Announces Potential Trade DestinationOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
NFL Superstar Makes It Clear He Won't Play In San FranciscoOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Green Bay Packers Lose CoachOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be TradedOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
ng-sportingnews.com
Derek Carr trade rumors: Raiders have deals in place, QB allowed to speak with interested teams
The Raiders are going to trade quarterback Derek Carr, and they're almost certainly going to do it by Feb. 15. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that date is a "firm deadline" for a deal, as Carr's hefty salary for the next two seasons becomes guaranteed at that point. That means either a deal will be done to send him elsewhere a month ahead of free agency, or he would likely be released in the event of no deal being struck.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL Draft prospects 2023: Updated big board of top 100 players overall, position rankings
With the arrival of February and the Senior Bowl week of practices just concluded, the 2023 NFL Draft season has officially begun. Between postseason college football all-star showcases, the NFL Scouting Combine later in the month and pro day workouts in March, all the eligible prospects will see their stock go up, down or hold steady ahead of April 27.
ng-sportingnews.com
Super Bowl 57 Prop Bets: Best Eagles props include a A.J. Brown TD, Kenny Gainwell OVER
Super Bowl 57 should be one for the ages, as we have the AFC champion Chiefs taking on the NFC champion Eagles in Glendale, Arizona, next Sunday evening (6:30 p.m. ET, FOX). The Eagles enter the Super Bowl as 1.5-point favorites, with the total set at 50.5 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Philadelphia defeated San Francisco 31-7 in the NFC championship game, while Kansas City took down Cincinnati 23-20 in the AFC championship game.
ng-sportingnews.com
Derek Carr contract: Raiders QB unwilling to extend Feb. 15 deadline to facilitate trade
The Raiders have a hard deadline of Feb. 15 by which to agree to a Derek Carr trade or be forced to pay him $40.4 million in guaranteed salary. The team's long-term starting quarterback isn't willing to help Las Vegas change that. Carr was asked at the Pro Bowl whether...
Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors
Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
ng-sportingnews.com
Why Peyton Manning was 'FURIOUS' at the end of 2023 Pro Bowl flag football game, ending in AFC loss
The general sentiment of the revamped Pro Bowl Games seemed to be largely positive, but Peyton Manning didn't come away particularly happy. After the AFC lost to the NFC by two points following some extremely confusing clock management by the officials, The Sheriff lost it on the sidelines and running onto the field, saying the NFC had committed a penalty.
ng-sportingnews.com
Senior Bowl rosters 2023: Full list of college football players in NFL Draft showcase
Once again, the NFL world will converge on Mobile, Ala., on Saturday as coaches, scouts and executives get their first look at potential draft prospects following the 2022 college football season. This year's crop of talent will feature some players who play their last meaningful football at Hancock Whitney Stadium....
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL Pro Bowl schedule 2023: Times, TV channels, lineups for skills competition & flag football game
The 2023 Pro Bowl is getting a facelift in many ways. Gone are the days of a single exhibition game on Sunday for bragging rights, in are the days where the week's events lead to a cumulative score. The week leading up the flag football game on Sunday will feature...
ng-sportingnews.com
How do Super Bowl squares work? Here are best numbers, rules & tips to win your 2023 grid
There are two popular games you'll hear friends talking about on Super Bowl Sunday. One, of course, is the Super Bowl 57 matchup between the Eagles and Chiefs. The second one is Super Bowl squares. That leads to one of the most-popular questions of Super Bowl week. "How do you...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL Pro bowl prize money breakdown: How much do NFL players make for winning 2023 game?
The NFL Pro Bowl has certainly lost its luster in recent years. It has become less competitive with players rightly focused on their overall health and protecting their careers as opposed to going all-out in the meaningless game. So, why does the NFL still host the event? It's all about...
ng-sportingnews.com
Senior Bowl final score, results: Fresno State QB Jake Haener named MVP as National team dominates
The National team defeated the American team 27-10 in the 2023 Senior Bowl on Saturday in Mobile, Ala. More than 120 NFL Draft prospects showcased their skills in front of scouts from all 32 NFL teams. The Senior Bowl is regarded as the unofficial start to the NFL Draft process for many college stars with dreams of making it to the league.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL Pro Bowl flag football score, highlights: NFC beats AFC in revamped all-star game
The 2023 Pro Bowl Games has placed more emphasis on "games" this year than ever before. The NFL has abandoned the previous format of playing an exhibition football game, with skills challenges only taking on a supplementary role. Instead, it has made the latter the main focus of the 2023 games. But there is one game — three, rather — that will resemble the Pro Bowls of previous years.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL Pro Bowl skills competition results: Updated standings, winners, highlights from 2023 AFC vs. NFC games
This year's Pro Bowl was something of a crapshoot. That's not just because the festivities took place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, mind you. The league has given the annual competition a facelift, hoping to breathe life into an event that has tended to pass by on the calendar life a gentle breeze.
