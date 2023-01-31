Read full article on original website
Brisbane Heat pull off underdog victory over Sydney Sixers to reach BBL final
Michael Neser was the unlikely hero as the Brisbane Heat notched an impressive win over the Sydney Sixers to reach the Big Bash League final. Finishing the regular season in fifth position, the Heat headed into Thursday night's 'Challenger Final' as underdogs, but emerged as four-wicket victors. Their chances of...
NRL 2023: The Sporting News' 10 bold predictions for upcoming season
The NRL season is fast approaching, with plenty of exciting storylines set to play out over the next eight months. Penrith will be looking to make it three-straight premierships, Wests Tigers will be looking to end a lengthy finals drought, while the likes of the Cowboys and Sharks will look to build on the momentum built last year.
NRL 2023: Canterbury Bulldogs season preview
Canterbury are one of the most talked-about clubs heading into this season, with an aura of excitement surrounding the new-look outfit. Cameron Ciraldo will take over as head coach in a move that has brought plenty of optimism to Belmore, while the signings of grand finalists Viliame Kikau and Reed Mahoney should give the side a major boost on the field.
