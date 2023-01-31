Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
Chelsea vs. Fulham result, score, highlights and analysis as huge-spenders are held in Premier League
Chelsea head coach Graham Potter said "questions will be asked" about his expensive signings after his side's patchy run extended to one win in seven games in all competitions as Fulham deservedly claimed a draw at Stamford Bridge. Premier League record signing Enzo Fernandez could not inspire a victory on...
ng-sportingnews.com
When is Man United vs Newcastle Carabao Cup final? Premier League rivals to contest first major trophy of 2022/23 season
The first major domestic final of the 2022/23 English season pits Manchester United up against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley. Eddie Howe and Erik ten Hag are looking to secure a first trophy at their respective clubs after playing a huge part of impressive runs to the final.
ng-sportingnews.com
Updated list of Chelsea transfers under Todd Boehly: How much money new owners spent on new players since taking over club
Keeping pace with Chelsea's volume of signings and lavish outlay has been a dizzying business since American Todd Boehly's takeover of the club was confirmed on May 31, 2022. Former owner Roman Abramovich transformed Chelsea into one of European football's financial heavyweights when the Russian bought them in 2003, and their spending has been supercharged under the leadership of new billionaire owner Boehly and his investment group.
ng-sportingnews.com
Calvin Ramsay and Arthur Melo to be left out of Liverpool Champions League squad
Calvin Ramsay and Arthur Melo are set to be axed from Liverpool's squad for the Champions League knockout stages. The return to fitness of both Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, plus the January signing of Cody Gakpo, had left Jurgen Klopp needing to find three spaces in his squad for the second half of the Reds' European campaign.
ng-sportingnews.com
Chelsea vs Fulham time, TV channel, live stream, lineups, betting odds for Enzo Fernandez Premier League bow
Chelsea will hope to exact revenge on local rivals Fulham, hosting the Whites at Stamford Bridge in Premier League play just weeks after suffering a dramatic defeat in the reverse fixture. Backup striker Carlos Vinicius pierced Chelsea hearts in the 73rd minute to secure a 2-1 victory after Joao Felix...
ng-sportingnews.com
Real Betis vs Barcelona score, result: Robert Lewandowski returns with key goal as Barca extend La Liga lead
Robert Lewandowski is back for Barcelona, and he wouldn't have it any other way, scoring the decisive goal as the Blaugrana topped Real Betis 2-1 to go eight points clear atop the La Liga table. The first 45 minutes were quiet, with neither side showing any desire to go forward...
ng-sportingnews.com
Al Fateh vs Al Nassr live stream, TV channel, lineups as Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Saudi Pro League action
All eyes will be back on Cristiano Ronaldo this weekend as Al Nassr return to the Saudi Pro League title race with a trip to Al Fateh. Ronaldo is yet to score for his new club, following a world record free transfer to Riyadh after the 2022 World Cup, with his performances receiving growing criticism.
ng-sportingnews.com
FIFA Club World Cup 2023 fixtures schedule, teams and format as next champion is crowned in Morocco
The FIFA Club World Cup is set to be played February 1-11 in Morocco with seven club teams battling for the title of world champions. The seven clubs include the defending champions of every region of the world, and an additional spot reserved for the host country. But the latter berth had to be reassigned after Moroccan champion Wydad Casablanca also became African champions.
Comments / 0