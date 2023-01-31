Keeping pace with Chelsea's volume of signings and lavish outlay has been a dizzying business since American Todd Boehly's takeover of the club was confirmed on May 31, 2022. Former owner Roman Abramovich transformed Chelsea into one of European football's financial heavyweights when the Russian bought them in 2003, and their spending has been supercharged under the leadership of new billionaire owner Boehly and his investment group.

2 DAYS AGO