Updated list of Chelsea transfers under Todd Boehly: How much money new owners spent on new players since taking over club

Keeping pace with Chelsea's volume of signings and lavish outlay has been a dizzying business since American Todd Boehly's takeover of the club was confirmed on May 31, 2022. Former owner Roman Abramovich transformed Chelsea into one of European football's financial heavyweights when the Russian bought them in 2003, and their spending has been supercharged under the leadership of new billionaire owner Boehly and his investment group.
Calvin Ramsay and Arthur Melo to be left out of Liverpool Champions League squad

Calvin Ramsay and Arthur Melo are set to be axed from Liverpool's squad for the Champions League knockout stages. The return to fitness of both Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, plus the January signing of Cody Gakpo, had left Jurgen Klopp needing to find three spaces in his squad for the second half of the Reds' European campaign.
FIFA Club World Cup 2023 fixtures schedule, teams and format as next champion is crowned in Morocco

The FIFA Club World Cup is set to be played February 1-11 in Morocco with seven club teams battling for the title of world champions. The seven clubs include the defending champions of every region of the world, and an additional spot reserved for the host country. But the latter berth had to be reassigned after Moroccan champion Wydad Casablanca also became African champions.

