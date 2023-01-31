Here are the Talking Points from the Boston Bruins 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs that snapped a three-game losing streak on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Centre. GOLD STAR: Pavel Zacha kicked it into another gear in the third period and scored a pair of goals as the Boston Bruins pulled away from the Maple Leafs in the final 20 minutes. Zacha scored the insurance goal in the third period when the Bruins forward threw in a stick fake in the high slot and then buried a sizzling wrist shot past Ilya Samsonov. It was a flourish at the end of a dominant shift where he held onto the puck quite a bit in the offensive zone. Then he added another one a couple of minutes later when Zacha buried a one-timer in front of the net off a David Krejci dish for a two-goal game. Zacha finished with two goals and a plus-2 along with a team-high six shots on net in 15:28 of ice time that really added to Boston’s attack as time went along.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO