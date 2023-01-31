Read full article on original website
Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane Linked to 3 New Teams by NHL Insider
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is right around the corner, so the rumor mill is naturally starting to heat up because of it. We recently saw the Vancouver Canucks trade Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders , and now Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane is the biggest rental candidate available because of it. Although he is having a down year by his standards (34 points in 45 games), Chicago’s weak roster can certainly be blamed for that. As a result, a move to a contender could help spark his offensive game again, and that’s why interest in his services is starting to skyrocket.
Greer ‘Couldn’t Say No’ To Fight During Big Bruins Night
It was close to a perfect end to the first half of the regular season for Boston Bruins fourth line forward AJ Greer. The winger scored the game-winning goal in the Boston Bruins 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Centre on Wednesday night for his fifth goal of the season. The five goals and nine points thus far this season are massive career highs for the 26-year-old Quebec native as it feels like he’s found his groove on a fourth line with Nick Foligno, and on Wednesday night it was Jakub Lauko bringing speed and energy to the table as well.
Penguins & Coyotes Could Provide Trade Deadline Blockbuster
Pittsburgh Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall has some work to do before the March 3 trade deadline. The Penguins are far from a complete team and their many holes are being leaked throughout the first half of the 2022-23 season. Hextall needs to make a significant move to upgrade the roster and one team to watch as a blockbuster trade partner would be the Arizona Coyotes.
Marchand Trolls Toronto Media Ahead Of Game With Leafs
Apparently Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand wasn’t lying Tuesday when he told reporters that he’s not too worried about his team’s current three-game losing streak. Late Sunday night, and after he and his teammates lost 4-1 to the Carolina Hurricanes, Marchand fired off at longtime Arizona Coyotes beat reporter Craig Morgan on Twitter. Earlier Sunday night, Morgan tweeted that he had confirmed Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras hadn’t – as originally thought – referenced Arizona Coyotes defenseman Troy Stecher’s father in a scrum during the Ducks-Coyotes game this past Saturday night. Marchand, seemingly out of nowhere, chimed in and replied:
Red Wings & Rangers Could Help Each Other at Trade Deadline
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is just a little over a month away, and that means that every team across the league is taking stock of what they have, what they need, and how they can go about positioning themselves for success for the rest of this season and beyond. For some teams, this means making a small change or two to boost their depth with hopes of going on a long playoff run. For others, this means making big moves to add or subtract from their current roster in hopes of adding difference-makers either now or in the future.
NHL Odds: Bruins vs. Maple Leafs prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/1/2023
It’s the last game before the All-Star Break as the Boston Bruins meet the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. Fly through the blue zone with our NHL odds series with a Bruins-Maple Leafs prediction and pick while showing you how to watch. The Bruins are coming off a 4-1...
NHL Source: ‘If Bruins Want Chychrun, They’re Moving A Roster D’
In his latest 32 Thoughts column for Sportsnet, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman said he wouldn’t be surprised if the Boston Bruins have at least looked into acquiring Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun on the NHL trade market. “Boston is also believed to be in the left-defence market. Would not...
Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Maple Leafs To Win Signed David Pastrnak Jersey
The Bruins will hope to snap a three-game losing streak Wednesday night when they head to Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs, and one fan can compete to win a special prize. Viewers who watch NESN’s broadcast of Bruins-Maple Leafs can play for the opportunity to win a signed David Pastrnak jersey by playing NESN Games’ “Predict the Game.” Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.
Growing the Game: Hazel McCallion, Saroya Tinker and Oil Kings
Ian Kennedy remembers Hazel McCallion's contributions to women's hockey and writes about Saroya Tinker's upcoming show and the Edmonton Oil Kings' pride night.
Oilers Expressing Interest in 2 Coyotes’ Players
After some inconsistent play throughout the first half of the 2022-23 season, the Edmonton Oilers seem to be figuring things out. They are heading into the all-star break red hot, having won seven of their past eight games, and are suddenly just three points shy of the Seattle Kraken for the top spot in the Pacific Division. It appears that they are finally playing at an elite level like so many had envisioned heading into the 2022-23 campaign.
Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner Shows Off Custom-Made Skates for NHL All-Star Weekend: PHOTOS
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner sported white skates with the Miami Vice-themed colors that he will wear when he takes part in NHL All-Star Weekend festivities this weekend.
All-Time Ontario-Born NHL Lineup
Ontario has developed some of the greatest players to have ever stepped foot onto the ice of an NHL arena. Not only has there been an ability to develop great talent, but there has also been an impressive number of NHL and professional players developed in the province. The selected players and those who just missed the cut have won many Stanley Cup championships, been named to All-Star teams, been nominated to the Hockey Hall of Fame (HHOF), and are on the 100 Greatest NHL Players list. This article will assemble a starting lineup for an all-Ontario team.
Boston Bruins Get Back To Form In Leafs Win
Here are the Talking Points from the Boston Bruins 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs that snapped a three-game losing streak on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Centre. GOLD STAR: Pavel Zacha kicked it into another gear in the third period and scored a pair of goals as the Boston Bruins pulled away from the Maple Leafs in the final 20 minutes. Zacha scored the insurance goal in the third period when the Bruins forward threw in a stick fake in the high slot and then buried a sizzling wrist shot past Ilya Samsonov. It was a flourish at the end of a dominant shift where he held onto the puck quite a bit in the offensive zone. Then he added another one a couple of minutes later when Zacha buried a one-timer in front of the net off a David Krejci dish for a two-goal game. Zacha finished with two goals and a plus-2 along with a team-high six shots on net in 15:28 of ice time that really added to Boston’s attack as time went along.
Vladimir Tarasenko Trade Talk Heating Up: 4 Early Contenders
With news that a few NHL clubs are looking for scorers and in light of news that some recent injuries have opened up cap space for teams, Vladimir Tarasenko‘s name is, all of a sudden, making the rounds in trade rumors and there are a few teams looking in his direction. Among them, the Calgary Flames, Vegas Golden Knights, New Jersey Devils, and Carolina Hurricanes could be interesting targets.
Horvat set for 'weird' NHL All-Star experience after trade to Islanders
After being traded to the New York Islanders by the Vancouver Canucks on Monday, the 27-year-old center will wear an Islanders Reverse Retro jersey for the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS). Then, he'll play for the Pacific Division in the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS).
Big test for the Leafs before they hit the beach: Leafs Tailgate
Before a well-deserved nine-day break, the Leafs (31-12-8) will finish off their five game homestand tonight when they host the rival Boston Bruins (38-7-5) to kick off the month of February. Toronto, who’s 1-1-0 against the B’s so far this season, are coming off an impressive beatdown of the Washington...
Conor Garland is making the most of life under new Canucks coach Rick Tocchet
If there was one player that was going to see a bump in play under Rick Tocchet, it was Conor Garland. It wasn’t as if this was a revolutionary revelation. Garland, up until this point of the season, looked like a shell of the 5v5 monster that he was in 2021-22 (at least according to the advanced stats). The $4.95 million cap hit that he was inked to recently began to look more and more like an albatross by the moment. 17 points in 48 games are definitely not what Garland was paid to produce.
Report: Edmonton Oilers show interest in St. Louis Blues forward Noel Acciari
The Edmonton Oilers have reportedly checked in on St. Louis Blues forward Noel Accaiari, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported Tuesday night. Friedman made mention of it in his latest 32 Thoughts column. Think the Oilers have also looked at the Blues’ Noel Acciari, but so has Vegas. Golden Knights coach...
Sabres’ ascent ‘should continue for the next decade’ says TNT host, UB grad Liam McHugh
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — When Liam McHugh shifted to full-time NHL coverage in 2011, the University at Buffalo graduate was excited to reconnect with his college town. “This is great,” McHugh thought to himself after attending a Sabres game in Philadelphia. “I’ll be getting back to Buffalo all the time for playoff hockey.” McHugh didn’t […]
The Good, the Bad, & Ugly In Maple Leafs’ 5-2 Loss To Bruins
In the last game before the extended All-Star break, the Maple Leafs lost an opportunity to send a message to the league-leading Boston Bruins. They also blew a chance to secure their hold of second place in the Atlantic Division and home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
