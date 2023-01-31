Shania Twain has gone blonde! The 57-year-old singer debuted her hair makeover as she attended a Republic Records event ahead of the 65th annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Feb. 1 in images published by Page Six. Her hair was noticeably lighter than her usual brunette highlighted look, as well as her recent pink ombré style that she was rocking on recent red carpets as well as a mohawk for InStyle. She opted to wear the lightened locks straight and center parted as she posed for photos at the soirée.

