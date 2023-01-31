ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CMT

CMT Roundup: New Music From Dierks Bentley with Ashley McBryde, Corey Kent, Caylee Hammack, Willie Jones and more

February is the month of love and country music is showing some affection to its fans this week with a wide range of new songs from some of its biggest stars and brightest up-and-coming artists. Dierks Bentley with Ashley McBryde, Corey Kent, Caylee Hammack, Willie Jones, Tony Evans, Jr., LOCASH, Chase Matthew and more have put new songs today. Here’s what the singers said about their new music in their own words.
ETOnline.com

Tommy Lee's Wife, Brittany Furlan: Everything to Know

Tommy Lee's wife, Brittany Furlan, has come under the microscope since facing backlash over mocking Pamela Anderson in a since-deleted TikTok video. Furlan also told fans not to worry about her since Anderson's documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, dropped on Netflix. First, the backlash. In a TikTok video, Furlan suggested...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady Steps Out For First Single Red Carpet Appearance Night Before Retirement Announcement: Photos

First his marriage ends, then his football career — but that didn't stop Tom Brady from stepping out on the red carpet, looking as handsome as ever.On Tuesday, January 31, the 45-year-old arrived at the premiere of 80 For Brady in Los Angeles, Calif., marking Brady's first red carpet debut since his divorce from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. The hilarious comedy — starring icons Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin — focuses on a group of four elderly super fans of the legendary quarterback who travel on an adventurous trip to watch Brady play in the 2017 Super...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Shania Twain, 57, Debuts New Platinum Blonde Hair Makeover: Before & After Photos

Shania Twain has gone blonde! The 57-year-old singer debuted her hair makeover as she attended a Republic Records event ahead of the 65th annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Feb. 1 in images published by Page Six. Her hair was noticeably lighter than her usual brunette highlighted look, as well as her recent pink ombré style that she was rocking on recent red carpets as well as a mohawk for InStyle. She opted to wear the lightened locks straight and center parted as she posed for photos at the soirée.
Country Thang Daily

Meet Carrie Underwood’s Husband, Mike Fisher

Although Carrie Underwood’s husband might not be a country superstar like her, he is still a superstar in his own right. Mike Fisher is a well-known athlete in the NHL or National Hockey League. He has earned plenty of respect in the hockey world after playing professionally for two decades and splitting his time between two amazing teams.

Comments / 0

Community Policy