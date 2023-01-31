After being named a Star Tribune Top Workplace for the second time, Attorney General’s Office once again named a Top Workplace USA. February 2, 2023 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced today that the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office has been named a Top Workplace USA 2023, for the second year in a row. This honor comes on top of the Attorney General’s Office being named a Star Tribune Top Workplace 2022 last June for the second time in a row. The Attorney General’s Office was also named a Star Tribune Top Workplace 2021 and a Top Workplace USA 2022, both for the first time ever.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO