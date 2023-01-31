Read full article on original website
state.mn.us
Minnesota Attorney General’s Office named Top Workplace USA for 2nd year in a row
After being named a Star Tribune Top Workplace for the second time, Attorney General’s Office once again named a Top Workplace USA. February 2, 2023 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced today that the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office has been named a Top Workplace USA 2023, for the second year in a row. This honor comes on top of the Attorney General’s Office being named a Star Tribune Top Workplace 2022 last June for the second time in a row. The Attorney General’s Office was also named a Star Tribune Top Workplace 2021 and a Top Workplace USA 2022, both for the first time ever.
state.mn.us
Advisory: House Public Safety Finance and Policy Committee to Hear Several Gun Safety Bills
Saint Paul, Minn. – On Friday, February 3rd at 8:30 a.m. the House Public Safety Finance and Policy Committee will hold a public hearing on four bills to prevent gun violence and increase gun safety in Minnesota. These bills include HF 396 (Becker-Finn) requiring safe storage of firearms and ammunition, HF 14 (Pinto) requiring criminal background checks, HF15 (Frazier) to create a red flag law, and HF601 (Her) which would require that lost and stolen firearms be reported.
