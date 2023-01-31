ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

DBR Podcast - An Instant Reaction To The Win Over UNC!

Instant reaction, that is what you all want at this moment, right? The DBR podcast hosts hop on to give their first thoughts just moments after Duke’s thrilling victory over the hated Carolina Tarheels. Sam and Jason are in their home bases, but Donald was at the game and gives us a report from the center of West Campus, where the bonfire is burning in all its glory.
Duke Beats UNC If...

Saturday’s battle of Tobacco Road rivals might not be the Top 10 battle prognosticators expected in the preseason, but that it remains one of the biggest games yet in the college basketball season underlies the magnitude of the Duke-North Carolina rivalry. In such a competitive contest, it’s easy to over analyze the matchup for potential advantages, but I argue that the team that wins tomorrow will be the one that does the simple, obvious things better than the opponent. Case in point, I believe Duke wins tomorrows matchup if the following happens:
Duke Women Take Out Pitt In Cameron, 53-44

After a subpar outing at Florida State, Duke bounced back at home Thursday night with a 53-44 win over Pitt. Duke never trailed. It was a low-scoring game obviously. Pitt was just 17-55 for 30.9 percent. Duke was better, hitting 20-53, but that was still just 37.7 percent. Shayeann Day-Wilson...
YouTube Gold: A Much Better Austin Rivers Highlight

Yesterday, we picked the bizarre fight between Austin Rivers and Mo Bamba, who came off the bench to throw down with the former Blue Devil, as our YouTube Gold. Our original plan was to highlight the classic Austin Rivers game winner against UNC in 2012. This is and will always...
Duke’s Worst Three Point Shooting Teams

For 36 years Duke teams posed a reliable threat from 3-point range. Usually there was at least one Blue Devil on the wing who could deliver a long-range dagger, often when the momentum-generating shot mattered most. The last time the Devils went without a made 3-pointer in a game was...
