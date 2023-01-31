ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Check Out 10 Of The Best Red Carpet Grammy Dresses Of All Times

By Marsha Badger
FOXY 107.1-104.3
FOXY 107.1-104.3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W9CCT_0kXyPabh00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16pApn_0kXyPabh00

Source: Getty / Getty


Are you ready for one of the biggest nights in music? The Grammy Awards is scheduled to air this Sunday on CBS and Paramount+ from 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. ET 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. PT. With musicians like Cardi B., Doja Cat, Da Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and more scheduled to perform, we are in for the show of a lifetime.

Celebrities are probably experiencing cabin fever when it comes to red carpet events. Now that we’ve adjusted to Covid-19 life one year later, awards shows are figuring out innovative ways to deliver on an amazing show and celebrities are working on remaining fashion forward. The Grammy Awards is one of the most stylish events to attend. From extravagant ball gowns to barely-there dresses, our favorites pull out all the stops. Now that they’ve been off the red carpet for some time now, I’m thinking artists like Cardi B., Jhene Aiko, and Megan Thee Stallion are going to show up and show out.

Over the years we’ve seen some memorable red carpet moments. Elegant, racy, timeless and chic are a few of the words that can be used to describe the top Grammy looks. In honor of one of the biggest nights in music, and fashion, we’re counting down 10 of the most talked about red carpet dresses.

1. GRACE JONES AT THE 25TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 1983

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hk8yb_0kXyPabh00 Source:Getty

Grace Jones attended the 25th annual Grammy Awards back in 1983. The famed singer and entertainer showed off her unique style as she hit the show’s red carpet. She wore a wide-brimmed hat with a black Avant Garde leather ensemble.

2. EN VOGUE AT THE 33RD ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 1991

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tqQmN_0kXyPabh00 Source:Getty

En Vogue attended the 33rd Annual Grammy Awards in New York City. Back in the early 90’s (1991 to be exact) African-style clothing was worn by artists like Queen Latifah and En Vogue.  During this awards show, the group hit the carpet in 4 African print mini dresses.

3. MARY J BLIGE AT THE 28TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 1996

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N2wXd_0kXyPabh00 Source:Getty

Mary J. Blige attended the 28th annual Grammy awards in Los Angeles, California. This iconic animal print look has been recreated by just about every celebrity.

From the black leather gloves and sunglasses to the full on monochrome outfit, Mary slayed this look.

4. ERYKAH BADU AT THE 41ST ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 1999

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rnd0t_0kXyPabh00 Source:Getty

Erykah Badu attended the 1999 Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles, CA on February 24, 1999. The Neo-soul singer hit the red carpet in a leather patchwork gown, partnered with a yellow head wrap.

5. TONI BRAXTON AT THE 43RD ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2001

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hoVOw_0kXyPabh00 Source:Getty

Toni Braxton attended the 43rd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Smack-dab in the height of her career, the award-winning songbird put all of her goods on display in a white silk barely-there slip dress.

6. BEYONCE AT THE 56TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2014

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pI1Oz_0kXyPabh00 Source:Getty

Beyonce posed in the press room at the 56th Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. The superstar is no stranger to giving high-fashion, red carpet looks. During this event, she showed up and showed out in a sheer white floral Michael Costello gown.

7. RIHANNA AT THE 57TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2016

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35qsrM_0kXyPabh00 Source:Getty

Rihanna arrived at The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA in 2016. The award-winning artist wore an extravagant powder-pink Giambattista Valli Couture gown.

While the singer was the face of every meme the next day, she landed on just about every best dressed list as well.

8. CIARA AT THE 58TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2016

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DIVNk_0kXyPabh00 Source:Getty

Ciara arrived at the 58th Grammy Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

The sexy fashion-forward mom showed off her long legs in an Alexandre Vauthier Couture gown with a thigh-high slip up the side.

9. SOLANGE KNOWLES AT THE 59TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2017

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jDZC9_0kXyPabh00 Source:Getty

Solange Knowles arrived at the 59th GRAMMY Awards at the Staples Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

This night was a major win for Solange for two reasons. For one, she took home her very first Grammy Award. Two, she gave extreme style goals in this gold pleated Gucci gown.

10. CARDI B AT THE 61ST ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2019

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g2UWW_0kXyPabh00 Source:Getty

Cardi B attended the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

She set the red carpet ablaze like only she could in a vintage Mugler dress that gave her very limited mobility. One thing about Mrs Cardi B. is she will commit to a look, no matter how dysfunctional it may be

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Lisa Rinna Slips on Snakeskin Pumps & Daring White Cutout Dress for Mugler’s Haute Couture Show

Lisa Rinna owned her ensemble while attending Mugler’s fall 2023 Haute Couture show in Paris yesterday. The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” sat front row alongside Christine Quinn and singer Charli XCX. Dressed in Mugler, Rinna wore a white bodycon dress comprised of a strapless bodice and circular cutouts followed by a thigh-high side slit. On her feet, Rinna sported a pair of sharp nude and pointed-toe pumps with snakeskin olive green detailing. The pair featured stilettos reaching around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes, and sturdy construction. The pointed-toe pair were secured to Rinna’s feet with ankle straps also in olive...
Footwear News

Cardi B Shows Off Her ‘Red Bottoms’ in Towering 6-Inch Louboutins

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Cardi B is taking platforms to new heights in her latest Instagram story. The rapper, who referred to Christian Louboutin heels as “these expensive, these are red bottoms, these are bloody shoes” in her 2018 debut single “Bodak Yellow,” showed that she is still a fan of the French brand years later. Cardi posted to her Instagram Stories wearing a glowing orange jumpsuit as she showed off her casual but chic outfit. The Bronx-born beauty also debuted a new hairstyle....
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Stuns In Strapless Purple Valentino Gown With Puff Sleeves At Golden Globes

Selena Gomez, 30, ruled the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday, Jan. 10, wearing a strapless purple velvet Valentino gown with matching puff sleeves. With her hair in a high ponytail, the singer and actress accessorized her look with dangling diamond earrings by De Beers, SANTONI platform sandals, and rings, also by De Beers. She looked amazing and stole everyone’s attention on the carpet. Especially because she brought her cute 9-year-old sister, Grace Elliott Teefey, as her date for the night.
HollywoodLife

Salma Hayek Sparkles In Low-Cut Gucci Gown At Golden Globes: Photos

If there’s one thing for sure about Salma Hayek, it is that she always makes a statement on the red carpet and that’s exactly what she did at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. The 56-year-old arrived wearing a stunning dress from Gucci that hugged her fabulous figure. Salma had on a low-cut, sheer sequined gown with beaded and fringe details. The star accessorized her look with diamond drop earrings, while her dark brunette hair was styled in a messy-chic chignon.
Footwear News

Lisa Rinna Gets Whimsical in Patchwork Minidress & Velvet Pumps at Viktor & Rolf’s Spring 2023 Couture Show

Lisa Rinna patched things up — literally — at Viktor & Rolf’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week. While attending the show in Paris on Wednesday, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star sat in the front row alongside Poppy, Doja Cat and Noah Cyrus. For the occasion, Rinna wore a spring 2020 design from Viktor & Rolf: a white long-sleeved minidress crafted from gathered white tulle, lace and numerous multicolored fabric squares in an eclectic variety of prints. When it came to footwear, Rinna smoothly slid into a pair of velvety pointed-toe pumps. Her soft cream style, featured...
In Style

Salma Hayek's Whimsical Mint-Green Dress Had a Plunging Bedazzled Neckline

Wedding season is just around the corner, and if you're looking for fashion inspiration, look no further than red carpet darling Salma Hayek, who just wore a dress that is what wedding guests' dreams are made of. On Monday, Hayek shared a glamorous selfie showing off her mint-green Giambattista Valli...
WWD

Jane Fonda Brings Wild Flair in Red Leopard Print Jacket to ‘80 for Brady’ Luncheon

Jane Fonda arrived at the luncheon and panel for her new film, “80 for Brady,” on Monday in Los Angeles, wearing an animal-inspired ensemble. In honor of the luncheon and panel for her new film, the actress wore a red leopard print sequin jacket, black trousers and black square-toe shoes. She accessorized the look with a bracelet and statement earrings.More from WWDCelebrities Wearing Animal Prints: From Leopard Spots to Zebra StripesAtlantis The Royal Grand Hotel Reveal in Dubai: The Red Carpet ArrivalsRBD's Outfits Through the Years: Tours, Red Carpets and More Standout Style For makeup, Fonda went for an elevated daytime look...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Emily Ratajkowski is a Versace Bride in Purple Wedding Dress & Gladiator Stilettos for Spring 2023 Campaign

Emily Ratajkowski was ready for the runway — and the altar — in Versace’s spring 2023 campaign. As seen on Instagram, Ratajkowski revealed a behind-the-scenes look at Donatella Versace’s newest campaign. For the occasion, the “My Body” author wore a sweeping violet silk wedding dress by the designer, featuring a deep neckline, thigh-high slits and ornate floral lace trim. A matching sheer veil and fingerless gloves finished the outfit with a dash of gothic drama, further emphasized with a crystal-coated Versace tiara as well. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) When it came to footwear, the “Gone...
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Talks Baby Plans in Feathered Jumpsuit & Platform Pumps on ‘Jennifer Hudson’

Heidi Klum looked ravishing as she visited “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Thursday. The model told Hudson about the planning that went into her latest Halloween costume and her openness to entertaining the idea of having another baby. The model and Hudson also talked about her daughter, Leni, walking in her first fashion show for Dolce & Gabbana during Venice Fashion Week where the talk show host performed “Nessun Dorma.” The former Victoria’s Secret Angel wore a black fitted off-the-shoulder jumpsuit that featured a purplish-gray fur trimming along the neckline. The embellished one-piece featured slight slits along the cuffs of the long...
Footwear News

Valentino Model Kristen McMenamy Falls Out of Shoes on Runway & Her Empowering Reaction Goes Viral

Valentino’s spring 2023 “Valentino Le Club Couture” show featured numerous viral moments — including a viral runway fall from runway star Kristen McMenamy McMenamy hit the runway at the show in a nightclub next to the Seine River in Paris on Wednesday night, with an audience including Anne Hathaway, Doja Cat, Dove Cameron and Law Roach. For the occasion, the veteran model wore a silver dress embroidered designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, crafted from swirls coated in pearls and crystals. However, McMenamy’s greatest runway statement occurred from falling forward from her shoes — a set of black satin stiletto-heeled pumps — which she...
Footwear News

Kate Beckinsale Commands Attention in 7-Inch Valentino Heels & Shimmering Playsuit With Sharp Shoulders

Kate Beckinsale knows how to make a bold style statement. In an Instagram post today, standing alongside latex designer Nine Kate, the English-born model and actress posed in a sequined blue Zhivago playsuit featuring padded shoulders and a wide black belt that cinched the waist. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) For shoes, Beckinsale had on Valentino Garavani’s Disco patent leather, ankle-strap platform pumps. The heel is measured at an intimidating length of 7 inches and retails for $1,190. Tfhe “Prisoner’s Daughter” actress isn’t afraid to play with bold colors or experiment with height-boosting footwear. Beckinsale often wears...
In Style

Mermaidcore Was Arguably the Dress Code for the 2023 Golden Globes

Unlike The Met Gala, whose invitation comes with a strict dress policy, The Golden Globes doesn’t establish a set theme. Year after year, however, attendees seem to create their own dress code, with a particular aesthetic popping up all over the carpet. In 2022, there was a business casual craze; at the 2023 Golden Globes, the pre-show was *swimming* with mermaid styles.
Footwear News

Teyana Taylor Amps Up Baggy Cargo Pants With Platform Crocs & Checkered Blazer at Pre-Grammy Celebration

Teyana Taylor gave her edgy style a slick boost at the Tribute To The Nominees: Pre-Grammy celebration in Los Angeles on Feb. 1. The 2023 Grammy Awards will kick off its annual celebration on Sunday, Feb. 5. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Trevor Noah and will feature performances from Mary J. Blige, Lizzo, Kim Petras, Bad Bunny and Sam Smith. While arriving at The Globe Theatre, Taylor appeared on the black carpet in a long, brown blazer jacket. The ankle-length coat had boxy shoulder pads, wide lapels, a checkered print pattern towards the bottom and red graphic lettering on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Dominque Jackson Brings the Drama in Lace Bodysuit & Sharp Pointy Pumps to Mugler’s Paris Haute Couture Show

Mugler brought drama back to the runway during their fall 2023 show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week yesterday. After a 3-year hiatus from showing in person, Mugler’s creative director Casey Cadwallader enlisted a star-studded cast of characters including runway regular Dominique Jackson to make a striking show. Jackson’s return to the runway was a daring feat, the “Pose”  traversing a flight of stairs blindfolded with stilettos on. Although she faltered slightly, Jackson brushed off and embraced the moment as part of her spellbinding catwalk. The actress wore a black lace corseted bodysuit with long sleeves that transitioned into gloves on the...
Footwear News

Sabrina Carpenter Goes Sky-High in 6-Inch Stilettos at Elie Saab’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show

Sabrina Carpenter brought sky-high drama to Elie Saab’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week. While attending the show in Paris on Wednesday, Carpenter sat in the front row alongside Johannes Huebl, Olivia Palermo and “Emily in Paris” star Paul Foreman in a romantic black minidress. Her sleeveless style included a floral lace base, layered with allover sequined ruffles for a dash of added glamour. Carpenter’s ensemble was simply accented with a deep brown manicure and small diamond stud earrings. When it came to footwear, Carpenter opted for a dynamic set of soaring platform heels to complete her outfit. Her black leather style...
Footwear News

Noah Cyrus Gives Goth Style the High-Fashion Treatment in Sheer Dress & Strappy Sandals at Alexandre Vauthier’s Summer 2023 Show

Noah Cyrus attended the Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture summer 2023 show in Paris yesterday in gothic glamour. The “Mad at You” songstress was clad in a sheer dress and leg-climbing footwear. Cyrus’ dress was a pleated floor-length style with a mock neckline and black ruffle trim that gave the garment a whimsical effect. Layered underneath the sheer garment sat a bedazzled silver sequined halter-style bra and high-waisted underwear, offering the performer extra coverage. On her feet, Cyrus opted for black strappy sandal heels. The heel itself was skinny and long while the toe was rounded, making for a dainty construction. On the...
FOXY 107.1-104.3

FOXY 107.1-104.3

703
Followers
2K+
Post
374K+
Views
ABOUT

The real sound of the Triangle

 https://foxync.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy