FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Lawmakers Take on Ticket Price TransparencyAdvocate AndyTennessee State
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in Nashville, TNEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
Somewhere Tony Bourdain is smiling; In-N-Out Burger Announces small expansion EastJames PatrickFranklin, TN
Metro PD Make Two Arrests Under Street Racing InitiativeM3sh311Nashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
Patriots Send Simple Tweet After Tom Brady Officially Retires
Well, it finally happened: Tom Brady has retired from the NFL. On the one-year anniversary of his eventually bogus retirement announcement, Brady on Wednesday shared a video in which he said he’s ending his career “for good.” Barring another change of heart, there will be no joining of the Las Vegas Raiders or New York Jets — or reunion with the Patriots, for that matter — for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.
Tom Brady reportedly chose retirement over 1 other option
Tom Brady on Wednesday announced that he has once again retired from playing in the NFL. Had he decided to return in 2023, it reportedly would have only been for one team. According to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, Brady had for months told those close to him that he would either retire or continue playing for... The post Tom Brady reportedly chose retirement over 1 other option appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jamaal Williams thinks he knows where Aaron Rodgers will play in 2023
Will Aaron Rodgers retire? Will he end up sticking around with the Green Bay Packers? Will he end up asking to be traded before the 2023 season? Well, Detroit Lions RB Jamaal Williams thinks he has an answer to those questions. As it stands, reports suggest that the Packers are ready to move on from Rodgers and that Rodgers is aware of that. On Tuesday morning, Williams told the crew on Good Morning Football that he has a feeling that Rodgers will end up being traded to the New York Jets.
Kyle Shanahan rules out 1 QB option for 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers seemed committed to parting ways with Jimmy Garoppolo at this time a year ago, but their plans changed and they wound up keeping him around. That is not going to happen this offseason. Niners general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday that there is no... The post Kyle Shanahan rules out 1 QB option for 49ers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tom Brady Says He's 'Looking Forward' to Becoming an NFL Analyst 'Whenever That Time Comes'
The NFL star said he's "really looking to learn" when he eventually moves to the broadcast booth Tom Brady is looking toward the future. During Monday's episode of his SiriusXM podcast, Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the NFL star revealed his thoughts on graduating to the broadcast booth after retirement during a conversation with ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith. Smith, 55, told Brady that fans will "celebrate" him "no matter what" when he finally retires for good, and that his future career as an NFL...
NFL Exec Makes Bold Prediction For Packers, Aaron Rodgers
There have been a lot of discussions in recent weeks about what the Green Bay Packers are going to do with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In recent weeks, momentum has picked up that the team could actually move on from the future Hall of Famer. Speculation began running rampant after Aaron...
Kirk Herbstreit Has 1 Word To Describe Houston Texans' Coaching Hire
At nearly the same time this afternoon, news broke of the Denver Broncos hiring Sean Payton as the team's next head coach and the Houston Texans bringing DeMeco Ryans aboard. While Payton is already a decorated coach with a Super Bowl victory under his belt and Ryans has yet to serve as a ...
DeMeco Ryans has brutally honest comment about rejecting Broncos
DeMeco Ryans was highly sought after by both the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans as head coach. The San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator wound up picking the Texans, and on Thursday, he made it sound like the Broncos never had much of a chance. Ryans was introduced by the Texans on Thursday and was asked... The post DeMeco Ryans has brutally honest comment about rejecting Broncos appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Trade Rumor: Warriors And Kings Interested In 76ers' Player?
According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings are interested in Matisse Thybulle.
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
49ers player shared conspiracy theory after loss to Eagles
The San Francisco 49ers suffered some bad luck in their 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, but they were also beaten pretty soundly. Quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a serious elbow injury on the team’s first possession of the game. After backup Josh Johnson suffered a concussion on the... The post 49ers player shared conspiracy theory after loss to Eagles appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
49ers’ Nick Bosa Has Hilarious Take on Super Bowl LVII QB Matchup
Everybody’s looking forward to watching Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts square off—well, almost everybody.
Sean Payton blockbuster trade: 4 winners and losers, including Russell Wilson
It’s officially official. Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton is headed to the Denver Broncos. In what ended up becoming
