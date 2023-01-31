– Bishop Hendricken earned a statement win over Cumberland 5-2 to stake claim as the clear-cut top team in RI as we head into February. Three goals were scored in a wild first period, with BH taking a 2-1 lead on Griffin Crain and Will Cavanagh tallies. Cumberland had a goal from Christian Oliveria. Crain and Cavanagh each scored in the second to make it 4-1 after two. Adam Pennachini scored in the third to make it 5-1 before another late goal from Oliveria. Jared Johnson made 27 saves for the Clippers while Colin Murray made 22 in the win.

PORTSMOUTH, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO