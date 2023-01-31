ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

stevensducks.com

Men’s Volleyball Climbs to No. 1 in NVA/AVCA DIII Coaches Poll

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (January 31, 2023) – For the first time since 2015, the Stevens Institute of Technology men's volleyball team will reside at the top of the NVA/AVCA Division III Coaches Poll, the organization announced Tuesday. Stevens received 18 first-place votes to total 340 points to sit atop the...
HOBOKEN, NJ
stevensducks.com

Mathews Lands Second MAC Indoor Track Athlete of the Week Accolade

ANNVILLE, Pa. January 30, 2023) – Senior Laura Mathews of the Stevens Institute of Technology women's indoor track & field team was named Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) Indoor Track Athlete of the Week, the league office announced Monday. The recognition is the third career indoor weekly award for the...
HOBOKEN, NJ
stevensducks.com

No. 1 Men’s Volleyball Tops Baruch in Four Sets

HOBOKEN, N.J. (January 31, 2023) – First-year Phillip Bone set down a career-high 16 kills to lead No. 1 Stevens Institute of Technology men's volleyball to a 3-1 (21-25, 25-14, 25-15, 25-14) victory over Baruch College Tuesday night in a non-conference matchup at Canavan Arena. Senior Alex Franke added...
HOBOKEN, NJ
stevensducks.com

Crouse Leads Men’s Fencing at Eric Sollee Invitational

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (January 29, 2022) – Graduate student Wolfe Crouse posted a team-leading seven wins to lead the Stevens Institute of Technology men's fencing team Sunday at the Eric Sollee Invitational, hosted by Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In his season debut, fifth-year Vaughn Rice joined sophomore Colin Mahoney in...
HOBOKEN, NJ
stevensducks.com

McNeill wins 200th to Lead Women’s Fencing at Eric Sollee Invitational

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (January 29, 2023) – Senior Claire McNeill won her 200th match at epee to lead the Stevens Institute of Technology women's fencing team Sunday at the Eric Sollee Invitational, hosted by Massachusetts Institute of Technology at the Johnson Athletic Center. McNeill recorded a team-leading seven wins on...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Yahoo Sports

Providence vs Xavier Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Providence vs Xavier prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Wednesday, February 1. Record: Xavier (17-5), Providence (17-5) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings. Coaches Poll,. College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Westerly, Bishop Hendricken scholar-athletes

(WJAR) — Tyler Rafferty of Westerly High School and Joseph Church of Bishop Hendricken were named scholar-athletes in Tuesday night's "High School Hoops," game. Rafferty is the captain of the basketball team but also plays soccer, football and lacrosse. He is sixth in his class with a 4.62 GPA...
WESTERLY, RI
hnibnews.com

Rhode Island HS Highlights: Burrillville Upends Cumberland; Two Big Wins For Portsmouth

– Bishop Hendricken earned a statement win over Cumberland 5-2 to stake claim as the clear-cut top team in RI as we head into February. Three goals were scored in a wild first period, with BH taking a 2-1 lead on Griffin Crain and Will Cavanagh tallies. Cumberland had a goal from Christian Oliveria. Crain and Cavanagh each scored in the second to make it 4-1 after two. Adam Pennachini scored in the third to make it 5-1 before another late goal from Oliveria. Jared Johnson made 27 saves for the Clippers while Colin Murray made 22 in the win.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Could this be for real?

Move over David Baldacci and John Grisham, there’s a new kid in town, and he just may give you a run for your money. And not only does he come from our great state, but he started his writing career at Beacon Communications. John Houle’s “The King-Makers of Providence”...
PROVIDENCE, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

RI DEM: ‘Bobcat sightings are a rare and exciting event’

Driving through Johnston, Art Dunn looked left to the breakdown lane and his gaze met the animal’s dead eyes. It was a bobcat, freshly killed by a passing vehicle; intact and mostly unscathed. “I knew what it was right away,” he recalled from his drive north on Interstate 295...
JOHNSTON, RI
WPRI

Don’t miss the Cranston Sports Card Show this weekend

It’s that time a year again as collectors will have the opportunity to grab some rare sports memorabilia, cards, and more as the Cranston Sports Card Show returns. Now in its 47th year, the annual show will take place February 4 from 9am – 5pm and February 5 from 8:30am – 3pm at a new location: Coventry High School. This morning we welcomed Mike Mango to The Rhode Show as he previewed what we can expect!
CRANSTON, RI
goprovidence.com

Black-Owned Restaurants in Providence, Rhode Island

Featuring everything from Southern soul food to traditional African and Caribbean cuisines, Providence is home to a wide variety of Black-owned restaurants, food trucks and even a tea shop. Enjoy one of The District's signature pizzas for dinner or indulge your sweet tooth at brunch with the decadent Tres Leches...
PROVIDENCE, RI
iheart.com

Dangerous, Bitter Cold, A Concern For All

All of Rhode Island except for Block Island is under a Wind Chill Warning from the National Weather Service from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday. During this time frame, the weather service says the Ocean State is expected to calculate wind chills as low as thirty degrees below zero.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Brown Daily Herald

Smiley names four new members to Providence School Board

Four new members joined the Providence School Board following their Jan. 19 approval by the Providence City Council. The members, nominated by Mayor Brett Smiley, join the nine-person board at a crucial time as officials prepare for the possible 2024 return of the Providence Public School District to city control after a five-year state takeover.
PROVIDENCE, RI

