Drake Taps Lil Wayne for OVO x NFL Collab: Shop the Capsule Collection Before It’s Gone

By Latifah Muhammad
 3 days ago

Drake and the NFL are joining forces for a fashion collaboration just in time for game day. The sporty collab between the football league and the Canadian rapper’s October’s Very Own lifestyle brand was announced earlier this week and went live on Friday (Feb. 3).

Drake tapped his Young Money boss Lil Wayne and fellow rapper Benny the Butcher to star in the campaign, which features OVO x NFL co-branded hoodies , varsity jackets and tees. The limited collection is available at NFLshop.com , NFLShop.ca and in OVO stores and online at Octobersveryown.com.

The collection sold out at Octobersveryown.com , but there are still items left at NFLshop.com and NFLshop.ca . Shop the collection here and here or click the buy button below.

Weezy, a proud Green Bay Packers fan, represents his favorite team in a green varsity jacket in one photo, and green hoodie in another. Ditto for Benny, who sports Buffalo Bills gear in honor of his hometown team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eI8Kl_0kXyJlOE00
Lil Wayne
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UPTIV_0kXyJlOE00
Benny Butcher

Underscoring the partnership’s Canadian roots, Canadian NFL players Jevon Holland, a safety for the Miami Dolphins, and Neville Gallimore, a defensive tackle for the Dallas Cowboys, will showcase the campaign across their respective social media platforms.

Other teams featured in the collection include the New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2329rH_0kXyJlOE00
Courtesy Photo

News of the NFL x OVO capsule collection comes one week after the league unveiled its merch collab with Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty brand and sporting goods giant Mitchell & Ness .

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off in this year’s Super Bowl scheduled for next Sunday, Feb. 12, at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem, Babyface is performing “America the Beautiful,” Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph will delivery “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and Rihanna is taking over the halftime show. Super Bowl LVII airs on Fox at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. Want to catch the action in person? Click here to buy tickets to the Super Bowl .

