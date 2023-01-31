Read full article on original website
franklincounty-news.com
Lawmaker says state police should ‘hold off’ enforcing Illinois’ gun ban while challenges play out
(The Center Square) – With few details made public about enforcement efforts taken by the Illinois State Police over Illinois’ gun ban, some are saying the law enforcement agency should hold off until the courts deal with the legal challenges. Here’s a link to the story.
franklincounty-news.com
Illinois GOP lobbies to be a part of the state budget process
(The Center Square) – Illinois House Republicans are calling for more transparency and oversight in the state’s budgeting process. Here’s a link to the story.
