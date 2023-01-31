Read full article on original website
BlackRock Increases Position in Corteva (CTVA)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 60.19MM shares of Corteva Inc (CTVA). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 59.76MM shares and 8.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.71% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Equal-Weight Cloud Computing ETF WCLD Hits Buy Signal
Are markets swinging back towards tech? The latest Fed meeting and 25 basis point hike, combined with the S&P 500 up 9% over the last month, suggest that the central bank may be getting closer to pulling off a “soft landing.” Should tech continue to bounce back, recently hitting its best level since August, an equal-weight cloud computing ETF like the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) is a notable strategy to watch, having recently hit a technical buy signal.
Is This a Bear Market Bounce? Why Costco Is Worth Buying If the Bear Comes Back
Since the lows in October, the S&P 500 index has gained over 15%; one month into 2023, and it's up over 7% already. It could be the start of the next bull market, or a dreaded "bear market bounce" with declines continuing after a false start. Whether you're worried about a bounce or you're more optimistic, Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) is worth buying, according to Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro. They break down why in this video.
HSBC Initiates Coverage of Globant (GLOB) with Buy Recommendation
On February 2, 2023, HSBC initiated coverage of Globant with a Buy recommendation. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Globant is $243.47. The forecasts range from a low of $206.04 to a high of $336.00. The average price target represents an increase of 43.32% from its latest reported closing price of $169.88.
Medical Properties Trust Stock: Bear vs. Bull
Do you know the company that owns the building where your local hospital operates? Probably not, but there's a chance that it's one of the holdings of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), because it owns and leases quite a few such spaces as part of its business. Medical Properties Trust...
U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Soars 3.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
U.S. Physical Therapy USPH shares ended the last trading session 3.6% higher at $103.58. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 25.1% gain over the past four weeks. U.S. Physical Therapy recorded a strong...
Pride Aggregator Cuts Stake in Paycor HCM (PYCR)
Fintel reports that Pride Aggregator has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 112.18MM shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR). This represents 63.79% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 127.36MM shares and 73.01% of the company, a decrease in shares...
New Enterprise Associates 14 Cuts Stake in Tuya Inc. , each representing one Ordinary Share (TUYA)
Fintel reports that New Enterprise Associates 14 has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 119.02MM shares of Tuya Inc. , each representing one Class A Ordinary Share (TUYA). This represents 23.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 15, 2022 they reported 123.28MM shares...
BlackRock Increases Position in Nextier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.12MM shares of Nextier Oilfield Solutions Inc (NEX). This represents 5.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 11.79MM shares and 4.90% of the company, an increase in shares...
This Top Dividend Stock's High-Powered Growth Makes it a Great Buy
Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC) recently reported strong fourth-quarter and full-year results. That enabled the global infrastructure giant to increase its dividend by another 6%. It has now grown its payout for 14 straight years. Brookfield sees more growth ahead. Here's a look at last year's strong showing and what...
Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for TFX - 2/3/2023
Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for TELEFLEX INCORPORATED (TFX). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, TFX rates highest using our P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.
Invesco Increases Position in PowerShares DB Energy Fund (DBE)
Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.99MM shares of PowerShares DB Energy Fund (DBE). This represents 14.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated November 10, 2022 they reported 0.86MM shares and 10.60% of the company, an increase in shares...
B. Riley Financial Cuts Stake in Marchex (MCHX)
Fintel reports that B. Riley Financial has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.82MM shares of Marchex, Inc. (MCHX). This represents 7.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.02MM shares and 8.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.66% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Farallon Capital Partners Cuts Stake in Aramark (ARMK)
Fintel reports that Farallon Capital Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.83MM shares of Aramark (ARMK). This represents 4.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated August 17, 2021 they reported 16.31MM shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of...
With a New NFT Launch, Is Bitcoin About to Soar Even Higher?
Over the course of its 14-year history, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has primarily existed as a new form of money made possible by blockchain technology. The goal, as established by Bitcoin founder(s) under the name Satoshi Nakamoto in 2009, was to become a truly decentralized, peer-to-peer digital currency for financial transactions. But all that could be about to change in 2023.
How GE HealthCare Technologies Is Shaping Up for 2023
One of the big investing themes for 2023 is the potential for companies to expand margins as cost inflation eases due to higher interest rates and a slowly improving supply chain. But there are two types of companies in this environment. The first type is companies whose top lines are pressured by the same forces set to slow inflation, and the second type is those with growth prospects that will hold up in a slowdown. I think GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) is a strong candidate to be in the latter camp, and that's what investors should be looking for in 2023.
Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock a Buy Now?
Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) recently bounced a few percentage points higher. Investors were responding to fourth-quarter earnings and new forward-looking estimates that exceeded expectations. Thermo Fisher stock soared 182% during the three-year period that ended on Dec. 31, 2021, but 2022 was a difficult year. The stock...
KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Declares $1.30 Dividend
KLA-Tencor said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share ($5.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.30 per share. At the current share price...
Sabra Healthcare REIT (SBRA) Declares $0.30 Dividend
Sabra Healthcare REIT said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share. At the current...
Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/4/2023
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields. HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (HDSN) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating...
