One of the big investing themes for 2023 is the potential for companies to expand margins as cost inflation eases due to higher interest rates and a slowly improving supply chain. But there are two types of companies in this environment. The first type is companies whose top lines are pressured by the same forces set to slow inflation, and the second type is those with growth prospects that will hold up in a slowdown. I think GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) is a strong candidate to be in the latter camp, and that's what investors should be looking for in 2023.

1 DAY AGO