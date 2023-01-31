One of the 6-month-old twin brothers whose December kidnapping in Ohio prompted national headlines died late Saturday, authorities confirmed. Ky’air Thomas was rushed to Nationwide Children’s Hospital by Columbus police, who were responding to a call of a baby not breathing and found him unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead, a police spokesperson told The Columbus Dispatch. A cause of death was not immediately shared, with Deputy Chief Smith Weir saying that the case was still under investigation. Ky’air’s mother, Wilhemina Barnett, said in a now-deleted Instagram post on Sunday that her son appeared to suffer a seizure shortly before the police were called, according to the Dispatch. “Please let me grieve Ky’air,” she reportedly wrote. “We are nothing without you.” A month ago, Ky’air and his brother, Kason, were found separately after a female suspect stole their mother’s vehicle—with them inside—as Barnett picked up a DoorDash order.Read it at The Columbus Dispatch

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO