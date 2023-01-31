When it comes to buying meat, you might think to get your selection at your local grocery store. Did you know there is another option? It's not where you might think. Colorado State University does in fact have its very own butcher shop where you can purchase meat products from. The butcher shop, Ram Country Meats, is located on campus at Colorado State University at 350 West Pitkin Street in Fort Collins. A wide selection of meat, including beef, lamb, pork, and chicken can be purchased by the public at the student ran and operated butcher shop.

