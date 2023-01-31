Read full article on original website
Related
csuohio.edu
Professor Yong Tao, Ph.D. Awarded $1,009,852 Grant
CLEVELAND, OH (February 3, 2023) – The U.S. Department of Education has awarded Yong Tao, Ph.D., the Betty L. Gordon Endowed Professor and Chair of the Cleveland State University Washkewicz College of Engineering, a $1,009,852 grant through the Modeling and Simulation Program (MSP) to develop new courses, fortify curriculum and enhance student success in the job market for engineering graduates.
csuohio.edu
President Bloomberg, Professor Jearl Walker Join Flying Circus
Cleveland State University President Dr. Laura Bloomberg joined The Flying Circus of Physics with CSU Professor Dr. Jearl Walker to discuss his long career in physics. From the Johnny Carson show on NBC to authoring physics books that can be found in classrooms around the world, and so much more. Learn more about Dr. Walker in the latest installment of "CSU Matters" video for February!
csuohio.edu
Experimental Music Evenings Feature CSU Faculty, World Premiere Works
After a three-year, pandemic-induced hiatus from performing live together, the musical ensembles No Exit (Cleveland, OH) and Zeitgeist (St. Paul, MN) will once again share a stage to present an evening of enlivening experimental music. The critically-acclaimed No Exit, which features members of the Cleveland State University School of Music...
Comments / 0