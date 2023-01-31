ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders DE Maxx Crosby: 'I would love to play with Tom Brady'

By Levi Damien
 3 days ago
Maxx Crosby appeared on Bussin’ With the Boys this morning and, of course, he was asked about the situation at quarterback with the Raiders. Specifically he was asked who he would want to be the next quarterback.

Tom Brady’s name was introduced to the conversation, and Crosby made it known just how enthusiastic he would be for that to happen.

“I would love to have Tom Brady,” Crosby said without hesitation. “I don’t know how that could be controversy. It’s Tom Brady. As a leader. As a f–king player. As the GOAT. F–k yeah, I would love to play with Tom Brady.

“If he would come to Vegas, I would go to wherever he’s at to introduce myself. The level of respect I got for him is out this world. But, yeah, I would love to have Tom Brady.”

His statements on Brady start at the four-minute mark.

Crosby went on to speak about the first time he saw Tom Brady and how much of an impact it had on him. As well as how looking back on it, he noted Brady looking around as if he was “plotting out” his next home stadium.

Clearly Crosby sees Brady’s career accomplishments as a no-brainer for wanting to team up with him. But Crosby also still thinks Brady can play at a high level.

“They said [he was washed up] when he was 40. He’s 46 now and look how they got into the playoffs,” Crosby continued. “He was snapping and having comeback games. He threw for 400 yards two weeks ago. They had a lot of injuries.

“I watch football and Tom can still play. Their whole line was getting murdered this year. And that’s just out of respect. I think they were last in the league. He was getting hit all the time. They had a lot of injuries, their backs were hurt. They had a lot of shit going on. But it’s funny you look back and see his last year in New England. Everybody said the same thing ‘he’s done, he’s washed, he’s done.’ And I like to write that little story. It’s like, well, it’s his last hoorah, two-three-year deal in Las Vegas, finish the career out, go get a ring. Come on. Let’s be real. So, we’ll see.”

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

