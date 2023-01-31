Read full article on original website
According to journalist Armando Tinoco at Deadline.com, Lisa Loring, best known for portraying the original Wednesday Addams on the 1960s supernatural sitcom, The Addams Family, in the mid-1960s, has passed away. She was 64.
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
On January 28, just a few weeks shy of her 65th birthday, Lisa Loring passed away. She was the original actress responsible for bringing Wednesday Addams to life. In light of her passing, it has been observed how Jenna Ortega, who currently plays the morose child in Netflix’s Wednesday, paid homage to Loring in her performance.
Lisa Loring, who played Wednesday Addams in the classic TV series "The Addams Family," was friends with Butch Patrick, who played Eddie Munster in "The Munsters."
The pop culture icon passed away after suffering a stroke just four days ago. The Addams Family is perhaps one of the most famous, and recognizable families, ever created. Known for their macabre nature and supernatural tendencies, the Addams Family was brought to life in 1964 in ABC’s The Addams Family; the series ran for two years until 1966. Based on the Charles Addams New Yorker cartoons, the series was created by David Levy and Donald Saltzman and ran for 64 episodes.
ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images. Lisa Loring, the television actor who played the first iteration of the young and macabre Wednesday Addams, passed away on Jan. 28 after suffering a stroke at the age of 64. Loring’s daughter Vanessa Foumberg confirmed the news to Variety, explaining that “She went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands.”
