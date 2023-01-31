62-year-old man in wheelchair killed in Missouri City hit-and-run, police say

A 62-year-old man in a wheelchair was killed during a hit-and-run last weekend in Missouri City, according to police.

On Jan. 28 at about 10 p.m., Missouri City Police Department officers responded to the deadly auto-pedestrian accident in the 500 block of Independence Boulevard by Holly Ridge Drive.

When they arrived, responding officers said they discovered the man had been hit by an unknown vehicle that drove off.

The victim was transported to the hospital and later died from his injuries, police said.

Police identified 62-year-old Dave Battiste Jr. as the man killed in the incident. They said he was coming back from the convenience store on Fondren Road and was headed back to his girlfriend's home when he was hit.

There is no word on the suspect information.

Missouri City PD is asking anyone with information to contact the Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477).