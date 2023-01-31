Read full article on original website
Staar Surgical (STAA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Staar Surgical (STAA) closed at $77.97 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.73% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Camping World (CWH) Stock Moves -1.01%: What You Should Know
Camping World (CWH) closed at $26.54 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.01% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023
Strong businesses with explosive growth potential are still to be found in the current market. While macro headwinds will undoubtedly affect most businesses to a certain extent, companies that possess strong leadership, balance sheets, and tailwinds to drive future growth can survive the mayhem. If you're looking for stocks with...
Casey's General Stores (CASY) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Casey's General Stores (CASY) closed at $223.78, marking a -0.22% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Coming into today, shares of...
New Strong Sell Stocks for February 3rd
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Culp CULP is a manufacturer, marketer, and seller of mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.5% downward over the last 60 days. Canada Goose GOOS...
BlackRock Increases Position in Corteva (CTVA)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 60.19MM shares of Corteva Inc (CTVA). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 59.76MM shares and 8.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.71% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
What's Going on With SoFi Stock?
This video will take a deep dive through SoFi's (NASDAQ: SOFI) fourth-quarter earnings conference call. It will highlight the critical insights management provided investors during the session. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 1, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 3, 2023. 10 stocks we like...
3 Hot Stocks That Can Live Up to Their Lofty Valuations
There's much more to investing than buying low and selling high, and there's much more to stock valuation than buying on a low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. On the other hand, sometimes it makes sense to buy a high P/E stock because its growth prospects justify its current valuation. That's how investors should think about investing in Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK), Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), and infrastructure software company Bentley Systems (NASDAQ: BSY). Here's why all three are exciting stocks for 2023.
This Top Dividend Stock's High-Powered Growth Makes it a Great Buy
Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC) recently reported strong fourth-quarter and full-year results. That enabled the global infrastructure giant to increase its dividend by another 6%. It has now grown its payout for 14 straight years. Brookfield sees more growth ahead. Here's a look at last year's strong showing and what...
Why Fiverr Stock Soared 20% Last Month
Shares of Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) rose 20.5% in January, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The operator of a leading marketplace for freelance services didn't unleash this move through some stunning product announcement or bullish analyst report. Instead, it was a welcome breather after many moons of falling stock prices. The global economy inspired both the negative trend and the sharp reversal.
Equal-Weight Cloud Computing ETF WCLD Hits Buy Signal
Are markets swinging back towards tech? The latest Fed meeting and 25 basis point hike, combined with the S&P 500 up 9% over the last month, suggest that the central bank may be getting closer to pulling off a “soft landing.” Should tech continue to bounce back, recently hitting its best level since August, an equal-weight cloud computing ETF like the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) is a notable strategy to watch, having recently hit a technical buy signal.
Nelnet (NNI) Declares $0.26 Dividend
Nelnet said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share. At the current share price...
Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Declares $0.10 Dividend
Advanced Energy Industries said on February 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 16, 2023 will receive the payment on March 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share. At the current...
Provident Financial Services (PFS) Declares $0.24 Dividend
Provident Financial Services said on January 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share. At the current...
Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Declares $0.55 Dividend
Artisan Partners Asset Management said on January 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share ($2.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.56 per share. At the...
Materion (MTRN) Declares $0.12 Dividend
Materion said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 22, 2023 will receive the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share. At the current share price...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Raymond James Financial (RJF)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.90MM shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 18.31MM shares and 8.90% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Chimera Investment (CIM) Declares $0.23 Dividend
Chimera Investment said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 30, 2023 will receive the payment on April 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share. At the current share...
Exponent (EXPO) Declares $0.26 Dividend
Exponent said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share. At the current share price...
Evercore Partners (EVR) Declares $0.72 Dividend
Evercore Partners said on January 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.72 per share ($2.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 23, 2023 will receive the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.72 per share. At the current share...
