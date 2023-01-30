Read full article on original website
Related
power98fm.com
14 Local Charlotte North Carolina Flower Shops For Valentines Day
Guys, Valentine’s Day is fast approaching. Do you need a little help? If you want to send your significant other flowers this year the time is now to place your order. Do not wait until the day before, it won’t end well! Whether you want them delivered at work or bring them home to her, you need to plan ahead. So if you want to spoil her with flowers but don’t know where to start that’s where I’m here to help. Charlotte North Carolina has a multitude of local flower shops for you to choose from and get the perfect bouquet or arrangement.
kiss951.com
Have You Tried This New Sandwich Shop in Charlotte?
If you’re a sandwich kind of person then you might have a new spot on your radar. A famous sandwich shop is officially opened in Charlotte. Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is open in Charlotte and has brought all of its famous sandwich glory. Capriotti’s is famous for their oven-roasted turkey sandwich that has cranberry sauce, stuffing, and mayo! WHEW!
qcitymetro.com
Harold’s Chicken and Ice Bar to open in University this weekend
It’s finally here. Harold’s Chicken and Ice Bar, a Chicago-based restaurant, is set to open this Friday, Feb. 3. A ribbon cutting will be held to welcome its first wave of customers, and according to an Instagram post from the restaurant they will serve guests until 2 a.m.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in January 2023
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
foodgressing.com
Capriotti’s Charlotte, NC Location Now Open
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs, and more, has debuted in Charlotte at 2040 Freeman Park Dr. Capriotti’s brings the Charlotte community its 47-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning along with other favorites all made with fresh ingredients.
wccbcharlotte.com
Will Charlotte See Snow This Winter?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Stop me if you’ve heard this before, Piedmont snow-lovers: Another week with no snow. After the snowiest January the Charlotte area has seen in over a decade just last year, we’ve completely whiffed on the white stuff this time around. Some are mourning the...
Blacklion closing south Charlotte store after 27 years
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Blacklion, a popular home decor store that's called south Charlotte home for nearly 30 years, will close its doors on Tuesday. Located in the Park 51 Shopping Center across from Atrium Health-Pineville, Blacklion Gifts & Home Furnishings Marketplace has been in business in Charlotte for 27 years. The south Charlotte location was the company's last remaining store. Blacklion's owners announced the store closure back in August, saying they would operate through one last holiday season.
country1037fm.com
Where Property Values Have Increased The Most In Charlotte, NC
There is a real challenge for Mecklenburg County officials as questions loom around property revaluations. According to WCNC, home values have gone up over the last 4 years. Areas north and west of Uptown Charlotte have increased more than other affluent neighborhoods in Charlotte. Here’s the bad news. Since the...
WBTV
Black History Month: Anthony Hamilton
WBTV Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin says to hold onto hope!. The Johnston YMCA in Charlotte’s NoDa community will start charging for public parking on Wednesday, Feb. 1. AP source: Rhule files $5M arbitration suit vs. Panthers. Updated: 5 hours ago. Rhule was fired as Panthers head coach on Oct....
kiss951.com
North Carolina Media Personality Wins Big On Wheel of Fortune
A North Carolina media personality wins big on Wheel of Fortune. We could not be happier for Brandon O’Brien who now resides in Nashville. If that name sounds familiar to you, it’s because he was on the air here in Charlotte, North Carolina from 2001-2006. Always a great guy with a ready smile and a love of television and game shows. Brandon recently won big on “Wheel of Fortune” in the main game and also in the bonus round. All in all he won $52,000 in cash and prizes including a new car and a trip to New Orleans.
southparkmagazine.com
Love through the ages
From the archives: Legendary loves in Charlotte from the past 100 years. Times may change, but the sentiment behind true love is timeless. This month, with help from librarians at Charlotte Mecklenburg Library’s Robinson-Spangler Carolina Room, we sifted through the archives to find love stories about prominent Queen City couples of their time. Their love bloomed and endured through wartime and Jim Crow, through distance and daily challenges. The politely expressed passion in their love letters, humor in their anniversary traditions and deep affection may just rekindle (or ignite!) that warm, funny feeling you have toward your own chosen person.
power98fm.com
Lil Wayne Is Coming To Charlotte
The month of April just got an upgrade! It was just announced that Lil Wayne is coming to Charlotte on a great day. April 20th also known as 4/20 is a big day in Charlotte. Lil Wayne is coming to Charlotte to the Fillmore. Tickets go on sale Thursday and I’m sure they will be sold out.
Concord man brings home nice check after hitting Powerball multiplier
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Concord man’s pockets are a little thicker after hitting the multiplier on a lottery ticket, North Carolina Lottery announced Tuesday. Concord resident Michael Kindley won a $100,000 prize on a $3 Powerball ticket. He claimed his prize Tuesday, which came to $71,259 after taxes. The overall Powerball jackpot […]
country1037fm.com
This Charlotte North Carolina Wing Spot Makes Nation’s Best Wings List
Wings are a staple when it comes to game day and tailgate food. Everyone loves them, and they are handheld and portable. With the “big game” coming up, we searched where to find the best wings in North Carolina and beyond. One Charlotte North Carolina wing spot made the best wings in every state list. And, according to stats, Americans eat more than 1.38 billion wings on the big day. Tastes vary from bone-in to boneless and sweet to savory and spicy. We turned to Mashed.com. And, they do point out good wings can come from chains. However, most of the time, it takes research to find those out-of-the-way spots with the best. Mashed looked at reviews, awards and local articles from each state to sort through and compile a list of the best in each state. From that research, they determined the best wing restaurant in North Carolina. And it happens to be in Charlotte.
wccbcharlotte.com
Pet Of The Week: Meet Lucky Strike!
CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Pet of the Week, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Lucky Strike! Lucky Strike is 1 year old and 50 pounds. He is very sweet and energetic. Lucky Strike would do best in a home where he is the only dog.
WBTV
It’s been almost 400 days since Charlotte has seen an inch of snow
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A lot of you have been talking about the warm weather we’ve experienced so far this winter!. We have only had one cold snap since around Christmas. As a result, no snow at all. In fact, the last time we had an inch of snow...
Charlotte fried chicken shop offering a year of free sandwiches to first guests
Bossy Beulah’s Chicken Shack is opening its second location at 11 a.m. Thursday. But if you’re one of the first 50 people in the restaurant on opening day, you’ll get a prize of “free chicken sandwiches for one year.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Plane in front of old VFW being moved
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– An area landmark will be relocating in the coming weeks. The plane that sits in front of the former VFW Post 2573 building on Carolina Beach Road will be moved to the American Legion in Midland, east of Charlotte. The VFW building was sold back in...
country1037fm.com
Two Local North Carolina Area Stores Caught Overcharging Customers
Check your store receipts, North Carolina officials say, as several more retailers in the Charlotte area have been fined nearly $39,000 for price scanning errors. In total, 52 stores were fined in 33 counties for scanning errors in the fourth quarter of last year. According to Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler,...
WBTV
Pastors calling for answers in Lyric Thomas' death in Charlotte
The police presence was in the 1400 block of Orvis Street around 8:30 p.m. It happened at an intersection close to NASCAR Hall of Fame on Saturday evening. Indian Land student texts violent threat; parents ask for policy change. Updated: 13 hours ago. Since it happened they're choosing to keep...
