WBTV

Beyonce bringing 2023 world tour to Charlotte

The Johnston YMCA in Charlotte’s NoDa community will start charging for public parking on Wednesday, Feb. 1. AP source: Rhule files $5M arbitration suit vs. Panthers. Rhule was fired as Panthers head coach on Oct. 10. Black History Month: Harvey B. Gantt. Updated: 3 hours ago. WBTV celebrates Black...
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

Creative Corner: Charlotte Resident Creates Shoe Line

I am always looking for creatives in Charlotte that have some amazing things going on. I found another Charlotte resident for the Creative Corner. Ben Davis currently lives in Charlotte. He has worked extremely hard to create a new line that is share to take the city by storm. I sat down with Ben to get details on his new line. Where it came from, how he created it, and more.
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

14 Local Charlotte North Carolina Flower Shops For Valentines Day

Guys, Valentine’s Day is fast approaching. Do you need a little help? If you want to send your significant other flowers this year the time is now to place your order. Do not wait until the day before, it won’t end well! Whether you want them delivered at work or bring them home to her, you need to plan ahead. So if you want to spoil her with flowers but don’t know where to start that’s where I’m here to help. Charlotte North Carolina has a multitude of local flower shops for you to choose from and get the perfect bouquet or arrangement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Have You Tried This New Sandwich Shop in Charlotte?

If you’re a sandwich kind of person then you might have a new spot on your radar. A famous sandwich shop is officially opened in Charlotte. Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is open in Charlotte and has brought all of its famous sandwich glory. Capriotti’s is famous for their oven-roasted turkey sandwich that has cranberry sauce, stuffing, and mayo! WHEW!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

West Charlotte coffee shop hopes to inspire new Black business owners

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we celebrate Black History Month, one west Charlotte business is celebrating Black culture through coffee, books and more. Just off Beatties Ford Road sits Archive CLT, a business rooted in remembering the past. Underneath the sound of grinding coffee, you'll see images displayed that serve as a reminder of what's possible.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in January 2023

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

Famous Restaurant With Big Menu Opening New North Carolina Location

I consider myself lucky to live in an area where growth and progress occur daily. And, I especially love to hear of new locations of restaurants opening. A famous restaurant with a big menu is opening a new North Carolina location. Nationwide chain The Cheesecake Factory announced plans to open in Huntersville, North Carolina’s Birkdale Village later this year. The South Park location in Charlotte opened in 2002 and remains a popular spot. According to Charlotte Business Journal, North American Properties plans the new location for 8701 Townley Road. The 9500 square foot space formerly housed The Gap. Although I used to visit The Cheesecake Factory in Charlotte quite a bit, I admit it’s been a while. As far as chains go, I enjoy the extensive menu. But, I also admit sometimes being a bit overwhelmed by the 250+ choices of menu items. However, I like that such a wide variety of dishes allows anyone in your party to find something they enjoy no matter their tastes.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WCNC

Blacklion closing south Charlotte store after 27 years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Blacklion, a popular home decor store that's called south Charlotte home for nearly 30 years, will close its doors on Tuesday. Located in the Park 51 Shopping Center across from Atrium Health-Pineville, Blacklion Gifts & Home Furnishings Marketplace has been in business in Charlotte for 27 years. The south Charlotte location was the company's last remaining store. Blacklion's owners announced the store closure back in August, saying they would operate through one last holiday season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Ride fare free with CATS for Transit Equity Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Area Transit System will provide free transportation on Saturday, Feb. 4 to mark Transit Equity Day. This day honors the legacy of Rosa Parks on what would have been her 110th birthday in creating equitable transit across the nation. All CATS bus routes, paratransit,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Where Property Values Have Increased The Most In Charlotte, NC

There is a real challenge for Mecklenburg County officials as questions loom around property revaluations. According to WCNC, home values have gone up over the last 4 years. Areas north and west of Uptown Charlotte have increased more than other affluent neighborhoods in Charlotte. Here’s the bad news. Since the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Pastors calling for answers in Lyric Thomas' death in Charlotte

The police presence was in the 1400 block of Orvis Street around 8:30 p.m. It happened at an intersection close to NASCAR Hall of Fame on Saturday evening. Indian Land student texts violent threat; parents ask for policy change. Updated: 13 hours ago. Since it happened they're choosing to keep...
