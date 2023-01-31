Read full article on original website
WBTV
Beyonce bringing 2023 world tour to Charlotte
The Johnston YMCA in Charlotte’s NoDa community will start charging for public parking on Wednesday, Feb. 1. AP source: Rhule files $5M arbitration suit vs. Panthers. Rhule was fired as Panthers head coach on Oct. 10. Black History Month: Harvey B. Gantt. Updated: 3 hours ago. WBTV celebrates Black...
kiss951.com
The Date Night TikTok Trend You Can Play Right Here In Charlotte
Looking for a fun way to shake up your old date night routine? TikTok is here to help. According to Apartment Therapy, a new trend on the platform has people turning a trip to Trader Joe’s into an easy, cheap and most importantly, fun date night. And since we...
power98fm.com
Creative Corner: Charlotte Resident Creates Shoe Line
I am always looking for creatives in Charlotte that have some amazing things going on. I found another Charlotte resident for the Creative Corner. Ben Davis currently lives in Charlotte. He has worked extremely hard to create a new line that is share to take the city by storm. I sat down with Ben to get details on his new line. Where it came from, how he created it, and more.
power98fm.com
14 Local Charlotte North Carolina Flower Shops For Valentines Day
Guys, Valentine’s Day is fast approaching. Do you need a little help? If you want to send your significant other flowers this year the time is now to place your order. Do not wait until the day before, it won’t end well! Whether you want them delivered at work or bring them home to her, you need to plan ahead. So if you want to spoil her with flowers but don’t know where to start that’s where I’m here to help. Charlotte North Carolina has a multitude of local flower shops for you to choose from and get the perfect bouquet or arrangement.
country1037fm.com
Have You Tried This New Sandwich Shop in Charlotte?
If you’re a sandwich kind of person then you might have a new spot on your radar. A famous sandwich shop is officially opened in Charlotte. Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is open in Charlotte and has brought all of its famous sandwich glory. Capriotti’s is famous for their oven-roasted turkey sandwich that has cranberry sauce, stuffing, and mayo! WHEW!
Beyoncé bringing her 'Renaissance Tour' to North Carolina this summer
They BeyHive is buzzing after 'Queen Bey' announced a 2023 tour stop in North Carolina.
‘A bright star’: Loved ones remember Charlotte man killed in Nashville stabbing
People who knew and loved Jamal Moore told Channel 9 they’re left with a lot of questions about who killed him.
House Charlotte homeownership program offers homebuying assistance for first-time homeowners
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More help is now available for people looking to become first-time homeowners in Charlotte. House Charlotte homeownership program will now offer up to $80,000 in assistance for eligible residents purchasing a home within the Corridors of Opportunity. The program's goal is to help more people become...
Servant’s Heart Community Boutique Chosen As Top Thrift Store In Charlotte
MINT HILL, NC – Situated on Lawyers Road just outside of Mint Hill’s downtown corridor is one of the best thrift shops you’ll find in the greater Charlotte area: Servant’s Heart Community Boutique. In September of 2022, Owner and Executive Director Kim Rhodarmer was thrilled to...
West Charlotte coffee shop hopes to inspire new Black business owners
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we celebrate Black History Month, one west Charlotte business is celebrating Black culture through coffee, books and more. Just off Beatties Ford Road sits Archive CLT, a business rooted in remembering the past. Underneath the sound of grinding coffee, you'll see images displayed that serve as a reminder of what's possible.
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in January 2023
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
WBTV
Charlotte man waited 22 minutes for medical attention after CMPD's call for help
Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. 3 workers were killed after falling more than 70 feet at a construction site on East Morehead Street. WBTV seeking solutions for catalytic converter thefts. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
power98fm.com
Famous Restaurant With Big Menu Opening New North Carolina Location
I consider myself lucky to live in an area where growth and progress occur daily. And, I especially love to hear of new locations of restaurants opening. A famous restaurant with a big menu is opening a new North Carolina location. Nationwide chain The Cheesecake Factory announced plans to open in Huntersville, North Carolina’s Birkdale Village later this year. The South Park location in Charlotte opened in 2002 and remains a popular spot. According to Charlotte Business Journal, North American Properties plans the new location for 8701 Townley Road. The 9500 square foot space formerly housed The Gap. Although I used to visit The Cheesecake Factory in Charlotte quite a bit, I admit it’s been a while. As far as chains go, I enjoy the extensive menu. But, I also admit sometimes being a bit overwhelmed by the 250+ choices of menu items. However, I like that such a wide variety of dishes allows anyone in your party to find something they enjoy no matter their tastes.
kiss951.com
Charlotte Area Walmart’s Selling Breakup Bear For Valentine’s Day
Walmart is making breaking up a little more bearable this Valentine’s Day. The Sun says the retail giant is selling a plush bear with a pretty clear message. It sings and dances to NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye!” While holding a broken heart and wearing a shirt that reads “Bye Bye!”
WBTV
It’s been almost 400 days since Charlotte has seen an inch of snow
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A lot of you have been talking about the warm weather we’ve experienced so far this winter!. We have only had one cold snap since around Christmas. As a result, no snow at all. In fact, the last time we had an inch of snow...
Blacklion closing south Charlotte store after 27 years
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Blacklion, a popular home decor store that's called south Charlotte home for nearly 30 years, will close its doors on Tuesday. Located in the Park 51 Shopping Center across from Atrium Health-Pineville, Blacklion Gifts & Home Furnishings Marketplace has been in business in Charlotte for 27 years. The south Charlotte location was the company's last remaining store. Blacklion's owners announced the store closure back in August, saying they would operate through one last holiday season.
WBTV
Ride fare free with CATS for Transit Equity Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Area Transit System will provide free transportation on Saturday, Feb. 4 to mark Transit Equity Day. This day honors the legacy of Rosa Parks on what would have been her 110th birthday in creating equitable transit across the nation. All CATS bus routes, paratransit,...
country1037fm.com
Where Property Values Have Increased The Most In Charlotte, NC
There is a real challenge for Mecklenburg County officials as questions loom around property revaluations. According to WCNC, home values have gone up over the last 4 years. Areas north and west of Uptown Charlotte have increased more than other affluent neighborhoods in Charlotte. Here’s the bad news. Since the...
WBTV
Pastors calling for answers in Lyric Thomas' death in Charlotte
The police presence was in the 1400 block of Orvis Street around 8:30 p.m. It happened at an intersection close to NASCAR Hall of Fame on Saturday evening. Indian Land student texts violent threat; parents ask for policy change. Updated: 13 hours ago. Since it happened they're choosing to keep...
Charlotte fried chicken shop offering a year of free sandwiches to first guests
Bossy Beulah’s Chicken Shack is opening its second location at 11 a.m. Thursday. But if you’re one of the first 50 people in the restaurant on opening day, you’ll get a prize of “free chicken sandwiches for one year.”
