Alfred Pennyworth’s origin story is coming to an end, as he won’t be returning to HBO Max’s Pennyworth for a new season. Continue reading to find out. All the viewers who tuned in to watch the show are now wondering if this is the last time they will watch it or if HBO Max will renew it for additional seasons. It is essential to note that the show has piqued the interest of viewers who want to learn more about the character arcs offered to the audience in the last three seasons, where the plot was just starting to delve into Pennyworth being a part of the show as the origin of Batman’s Butler was being hinted at for the audience.

23 HOURS AGO