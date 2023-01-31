Read full article on original website
5 Best shows to watch on Hulu
Want a break from Netflix to try something new? Well, we would suggest you to try Hulu instead. Netflix is obviously the go to streaming platform for the world to watch any show or movie, but for quite some time now Hulu has also garnered its own dedicated audience, streaming some of the most popular shows in the last few years.
P-Valley Season 3: Release date estimate, plot, cast and more details
In a world where people are seeking to escape, resorting to conventionalities has ironically become the norm. It is preternaturally manifest in the culture of mass consumption where everyone is watching what’s trending. In this world of trending series, (although we are not judging if you like to watch them), certain dramas have created their own niche as they address the issues which are considered to be eldritch, taboo and “too controversial.” P-Valley is one of them.
1923 Season 2: Is it renewed or canceled?
If you have loved watching the first season of Yellowstone’s spinoff series 1923, then we have some good news for you. For the unversed, 1923 is an American television drama series that premiered on December 18, 2022, on Paramount+. The series is a prequel to the original Paramount Network series Yellowstone and serves as a sequel to the series 1883.
That ‘90s Show Season 2: Everything we know so far
If any show has the take-me-back-to-the-90s kinda vibe, then it has to be That ’90s Show! It takes all the mid-90s kids back to That ’70s Show, which they had seen while growing up. Set in 1995, That 90’s Show revolves around the daughter of Eric and Donna who is visiting her grandparents for the summer. As the days of her staycation advance, she makes friends with the new kids who are living in Point Place, WI.
Wednesday Season 2 is not coming to Netflix in February
Wednesday is one of the most exponentially popular Netflix shows of 2022. An infallible amalgamation of dark comedy with romance, the series exceeds over 752,000,000 million hours. It would have been surprising if the show wasn’t renewed earlier this month. However, we do know that Netflix seldom surprises its audience in this way. As per the streaming giant’s data:
Sweet Tooth Season 2: Potential release date, plot, cast and more
Based on the comic book by Jeff Lemire, Sweet Tooth premiered on Netflix on June 4, 2021. Ever since its popularity graph has predictably observed an ascending line. It did not come off as a surprise when the DC comic series was given a swift season 2 order. Coming from Warner Brothers Television, DC Entertainment, and Team Downey, the series is temporally set in a post-apocalyptic future where a viral pandemic becomes the cause of the deaths of millions. It also results in the emergence of hybrid babies. The protagonist of the series is Gus, a young boy who is a half-human, half-deer residing in a remote location with his father.
‘The Cleaning Lady’ renewed for Season 3
It’s time to revisit the crime drama television series! Here is everything we know about The Cleaning Lady Season 3. The viewers have been anticipating to know if there will be another season or not, as the demand for the series can be evaluated by the reviews and the popularity of the show all over social media, which has built up curiosity among viewers more than ever! As of this writing, the series has a 60% approval rating based on 15 critic reviews, with an average rating of 6.8/10 on Rotten Tomatoes.
‘Pennyworth’ canceled at HBO Max after three seasons
Alfred Pennyworth’s origin story is coming to an end, as he won’t be returning to HBO Max’s Pennyworth for a new season. Continue reading to find out. All the viewers who tuned in to watch the show are now wondering if this is the last time they will watch it or if HBO Max will renew it for additional seasons. It is essential to note that the show has piqued the interest of viewers who want to learn more about the character arcs offered to the audience in the last three seasons, where the plot was just starting to delve into Pennyworth being a part of the show as the origin of Batman’s Butler was being hinted at for the audience.
The Mandalorian Season 3 is not coming in February 2023
“Strength is Life, for the strong have the right to rule; Honor is Life, for with no honor one may as well be dead; Death is life, one should die as they have lived.”. The Star Wars franchise is back with another galaxy invasion series! The Mandalorian is a Space Action adventure American show. The series initiates after the five years of Return of the Jedi, in which a bounty hunter is bound to protect Gorgu, a force-sensitive child. Disney amazed us with the release of the Season 1 trailer. We are sure all the fans who were weeping after the last installment of Star wars came alive after hearing the announcement.
